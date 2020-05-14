ສປຊ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ການບໍລິການ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຈິດ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການ ບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຈິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກລະເລີຍ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີການລົງທຶນຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ໃສ່ການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຈິດນັ້ນ, ໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19 ຕອນທີ່ແມ່ນ ກຳລັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ຊຸມຊົນດ້ວຍຄວາມກົດດັນທາງດ້ານຈິດ ໃຈເພີ່ມເຕີມ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພະນັກງານປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ທັງອາຍຸສູງ ແລະ ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ, ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາການສຸຂະພາບຈິດຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຫຼື ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງຮັບມືກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະ ວິກິດການແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ.

ທ່ານ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນຢ່າງແຂງແກ່ນທີ່ຈະສ້າງໂລກເຊິ່ງທຸກຄົນ, ທຸກບ່ອນຈະມີຄົນທີ່ສາມາດເພິ່ງພາອາ ໄສໄດ້ສຳລັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທາງດ້ານຈິດຕະວິທະຍາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຮຽກ ຮ້ອງລັດຖະບານ, ກຸ່ມສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້ມາຮວມຕົວກັນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຂອບເຂດຂອງສຸຂະ ພາບຈິດ ຂອງໂຣກລະບາດນີ້.”

ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ຕິດແປດຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ ສີ່ລ້ານສາມແສນຄົນ ແລະ ສັງຫານປະມານ 300,000 ຄົນ ອາດກາຍ ເປັນການລະບາດຄືເຊື້ອ HIV, ເຊິ່ງເປັນໄວຣັສທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກ ເອດສ໌.

ມັນສາມາດຝັງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບ, ອີງຕາມ ການກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການພາວະສຸກເສີນຂອງອົງການ ອະນາໄມໂລກ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຣາຍແອນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຜ່ານທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ ຈາກນະຄອນ ເຈນີວາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຊື້ອ HIV ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫາຍໄປ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບມືກັບ ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ປະມານ 100 ອົງການໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັດທະນາຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ເຖິງແມ່ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຄົ້ນພົບຢາທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນກໍຕາມ, ການຄວບຄຸມໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈະໃຊ້ “ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ຣາຍແອນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາງປະເທດແມ່ນກຳລັງຜ່ອນຄາຍຄຳສັ່ງການກັກບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ, ໂຣກ ລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງມະຫາສານຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດແລ້ວ.

The United Nations is calling on governments to focus on mental health services as people all over the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“After decades of neglect and underinvestment in mental health services, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

He said healthcare workers, the old and young, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions or who are dealing with conflict and crisis are at the most risk.

“The United Nations is strongly committed to creating a world in which everyone, everywhere, has someone to turn to for psychological support,” Guterres said. “I urge governments, civil society, health authorities and others to come together urgently to address the mental health dimension of this pandemic.”

The U.N. chief’s message followed one from the World Health Organization saying the virus that has so far infected more than 4.3 million people and killed about 300,000 may become endemic like HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

It could stay embedded in communities even if a vaccine is found, said WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan during a virtual press conference from Geneva.

"HIV has not gone away, but we have come to terms with the virus," he said.

About 100 organizations worldwide are working on developing a coronavirus vaccine. Even if they find one that works, containing the virus will take a “massive effort,” Ryan said.

While some countries are relaxing lockdown orders, the pandemic has had a huge economic effect.

A U.N. report expects the world economy to shrink by more than 3% this year, a sharp departure from January when the world body was predicting growth of 2.5% worldwide.

New Zealand reported no new cases again Thursday as it allowed malls, stores and restaurants to reopen. The move is part of the country’s staged reopening after a strict monthlong lockdown, and people still must observe social distancing rules and limits on the size of gatherings.

In the United States, the government’s top virology expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned the public and leaders of the dangers of reopening too soon and risking an outbreak that would be difficult to control.

However, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that people want the country reopened, including businesses and schools.

“We have to open our country. Now, we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible. We can’t keep going on like this,” Trump said.

The mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, extended the U.S. capital’s stay-at-home order, which was to expire Friday, until June 8. She said she wants to see a steady decline of new cases over two weeks before lifting restrictions. Governors of neighboring states Virginia and Maryland are planning to ease their lockdowns in places where the spread of the virus has halted.

Los Angeles County, California, the most populous U.S. county, with 10 million residents, is expected to announce a three-month extension of its lockdown.