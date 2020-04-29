ກໍລະນີ ໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ກາຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ

ຕົວເລກກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍໆລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມການເອົາບາດກ້າວ ນ້ອຍໆສຳລັບການປີດຄືນທຸລະກິດ.

ອີງຕາມການນັບຕົວເລກໂດຍມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ນັ້ນ, 1 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຕົວເລກທີ່ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບປະເທດໃດໆໃນໂລກ, ຕົວເລກຂອງ ກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆໃນໂລກໄດ້ກາຍ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 57,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ COVID-19 . ອີງຕາມການນັບຕົວອີກໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ນັ້ນ, ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣ ນາ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ປະມານ 2,000 ຄົນຕໍ່ມື້ ໃນຕະຫຼອດ ເດືອນເມສານີ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສະຫະລັດ ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຕົວເລກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງກໍລະນີໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ອາດສູງກວ່າທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານ ຍ້ອນ ວ່າຂາດການກວດໂຣກ ແລະ ການລາຍງານ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮີບ ເລັ່ງເພື່ອການເປີດຄືນທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໄວໂພດ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ການຜ່ອນເບົາ ການກັກບໍລິເວນ ແລະ ການຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກສັງຄົມໄວເກີນໄປ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນກໍລະນີໃໝ່.

ມັນມີລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕົວເລກຂອງກໍລະນີໃໝ່ໃນລັດ ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຜ່ອນເບົາຂໍ້ຫ້າມທັງຫຼາຍ ລວມທັງລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ, ໄອໂອວາ, ເທັນເນັສຊີ ແລະ ເທັກຊັສ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ແນະນຳຢ່າງບໍ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັນວ່າ ລັດຕ່າງໆຈະສາມາດ ເລີ່ມການຍົກເລີກຄຳສັ່ງການກັກຕົວຢູ່ໃນບ້ານໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນເສດ ຖະກິດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນພວກປະ ທ້ວງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກມາລວມຕົວກັນຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນຫຼາຍລັດ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເປີດຄືນຮ້ານຄ້າ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດອື່ນໆຄືນ.

ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ຄະນະກຳມະການກູ້ໄພສາກົນໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຕົວຂອງກໍລະນີ COVID-19 ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ພວມເຮັດສົງຄາມ ລວມທັງ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ເຢເມນ ອາດກາຍ 1 ພັນລ້ານກໍລະນີ.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases in the United States topped the 1 million mark Tuesday even as several states begin taking small steps to reopen for business.

According to the count by Johns Hopkins University, 1 million is by far the largest for any country in the world, where the global number of cases exceeds 3 million.

More than 57,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. According to another count by the Reuters news agency, the coronavirus killed about 2,000 Americans a day throughout April.

Some U.S. health officials say they believe the actual number of U.S. cases may be higher than reported because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Those officials are also warning state governors not to be too hasty to allow businesses to reopen, saying any premature easing of lockdowns and social distancing could lead to a surge in new cases.

There are reports of a rise in the number of new cases in states that have started to ease restrictions, including Georgia, Iowa, Tennessee and Texas.

The White House has been inconsistent on recommending whether states can start lifting stay-at-home orders.

President Donald Trump has said it is time to get the U.S. economy moving again. He has thrown support behind protesters who have filled the streets of many state capitals demanding stores and other business reopen.

Also Tuesday, the International Rescue Committee warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in countries at war – including Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen – could exceed 1 billion.

“These numbers should serve as a wake-up call,” said IRC President David Miliband. “The full, devastating and disproportionate weight of this pandemic has yet to be felt in the world’s most fragile and war-torn countries.”

Miliband, a former British Foreign Secretary, said 34 nations are at extreme risk because of the double crises of coronavirus and war.

But he said there is still time to “mount a robust preventative response … prevent a further perpetuation of this epidemic globally.” Miliband appealed for “urgent funding for frontline responses.”

He also accuses the G-20 group of the world’s richest nations and European Union of “slumbering” in their global response to the coronavirus and also strongly criticized President Trump for suspending U.S. funding for the World Health Organization over its early reaction to the pandemic.

Also Tuesday, the head of the Japan Medical Association says he does not see how Japan can hold the Olympics next year if no coronavirus vaccine is ready.

"I am not saying that Japan should or shouldn't host the Olympics, but that it would be difficult to do so," said Dr. Yoshitake Yokokura. "Unless an effective vaccine is developed, I expect hosting the Olympics will be difficult."

The July summer games have been put off one year. A number of countries are working on a COVID-19 vaccine and some are in the testing stage.

But the top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said an effective vaccine may not be ready for at least a year.