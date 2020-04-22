ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມສ່ຽງ ໃນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ກັບ ໄພອັນຕະລາຍ ຂອງເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ

ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອເປີດປະເທດຄືນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເສດຖະກິດກຳລັງຕົກຕໍ່າ, ການຫວ່າງງານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນ ຢູ່ບໍ່ເປັນສຸກ.

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການ ກັກບໍລິເວນໄວໂພດ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບເດີມຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດກໍເຫັນພ້ອມ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ເຣດຟີລ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນກາງເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ປ້ອງ ກັນໂຣກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຕິດແປດໂຣກຄື້ນທີ ສອງໃນລະດູໜາວນີ້ ອາດຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າຄື້ນທຳອິິດ. ຕົວເລກຂອງກໍລະນີໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 800,000 ຄົນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 42,000​ ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໂຣກທາງເດີນຫາຍໃຈນັ້ນ ທີ່ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່.

ແຕ່ດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 22​ ລ້ານຄົນບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທຳນັ້ນ, ຄວາມກະວົນກະວາຍເພື່ອກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນລັດ ອາຣິໂຊນາ, ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ, ມິຊິແກັນ ແລະ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດການປິດປະເທດ.

ເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ໂດຍລາຄານໍ້າມັນທີ່ຕົກຕໍ່າຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງໃນທົ່ວ ໂລກ.

ສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕື່ມ ອີກ 484 ຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ສະໜອງເງິນກູ້ຢືມໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍທັງຫຼາຍ. ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງຖືກອະນຸມັດໂດຍສະພາຕໍ່າ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໃຫ້ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີເຊັນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໂຈະຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈົນກວ່າວິກິດການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຈະຫຼຸດລົງ, ແຕ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຍົກເວັ້ນເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ການແພດ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມຂາດແຄນໃນເວລານີ້.

ຕົວເລກຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອໂຣກໃໝ່ແມ່ນກຳລັງຫຼຸດລົງໃນບາງລັດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໃນລັດຕ່າງໆ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການກວດໂຣກເພີ່ມເຕີມ.

ການສຶກສາສອງສະບັບ, ເຊິ່ງອັນນຶ່ງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອັນນຶ່ງໃນ ຝຣັ່ງ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄົນໄຂ້ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢາຕ້ານໄຂ້ມາເລ

ເຣຍ Hydroxychloroquine, ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີອາການດີກວ່າຄົນໄຂ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ມັນ, ແລະ ວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ມັນມັກຈະພັດທະນາຜົນກະທົບຂ້າງຄຽງ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການໃຊ້ຢາຕ້ານໄຂ້ມາເລເຣຍນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງຍັງ ຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວໂຣກຜິວໜັງ ແລະ ໂຣກໄຂຂໍ້ອັກເສບດ້ວຍ.

Governments around the world are taking steps to reopen countries, as economies decline, unemployment grows and people get restless.

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that relaxing lockdowns too quickly could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus. Health authorities in many countries agree.

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday the second wave of infections this winter could be more deadly than the first. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is creeping up to 800,000. More than 42,000 people have died from respiratory disease called by the new strain of coronavirus.

But with more than 22 million people unemployed, the impatience to get back to normal is growing. Last weekend, protesters gathered in the U.S. states of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and Washington to demand an end to the shutdowns.

The economy is further threatened by the sharp drop in global oil prices.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved an additional $484 billion to support a program that provides loans for small businesses. The bill must be approved by the House of Representatives before it goes to the president for signing.

President Donald Trump said he would suspend immigration into the United States until the health crisis subsides, but exceptions are expected to be made for medical personnel, which is in short supply.

The number of new infections is decreasing in some states, while state leaders call for more testing.

Two studies, one in the United States and one in France, showed that coronavirus patients taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, did not fare better than the patients who were not taking it, and that those who did take it often developed dangerous side effects.

Trump was a champion of hydroxychloroquine, which is also used for treating lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.