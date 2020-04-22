ອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງ ດາວທຽມທະຫານ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ

ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງດາວທຽມທະຫານໜ່ວຍທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນຢ່າງສຳເລັດຜົນ.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday it successfully launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit.

The was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch, which followed several failed attempts.

The Guard said it launched the two-stage Noor satellite from the country’s central desert.

The United States has raised objections to Iran’s satellite program, alleging it is being used to develop ballistic missiles that could one day carry nuclear warheads.

Iran has rejected the allegations and said its nuclear program was only for civilian purposes.