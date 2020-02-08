ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ພວມ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ມີໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຂົງ​ເຂດໂດຍ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈຫ​ລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ.

ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຕ່າງໆ ນັບ​ແຕ່ການ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຈາກ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ທັງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ແລະ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ງາມໆ.

ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ພວມ​ປາ​ກົດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ແລະ​ທາດ​ແທ້​ຂອງ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ພຽງ​ຜູ້​ດຽວ ໄດ້​ສະແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຖານ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຢູ່​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ອາດ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ແລະ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້.

Terror groups in Africa are getting more ambitious, increasingly mustering the resources and expertise to make their presence felt across the region with an eye toward wreaking havoc even further afield.

Intelligence assessments from the United States, Western nations and other United Nations member states point to a variety of factors, ranging from a small but critical influx of foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria to the growing profitability of drugs and weapons trafficking.

But sharp differences are emerging about the scope and nature of the threat, with U.S. officials alone publicly raising concerns that some of the African-based terrorists may be able to reach into Europe and the U.S. itself.

"The violent extremist organizations that are on the continent, both in the east and in the west, some of those groups threaten the American homeland today," General Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, told U.S. lawmakers during a recent hearing.

"Some of them will potentially be a threat in future," he added, warning, "we cannot take pressure off."