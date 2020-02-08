ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນອາຟຣິກາ ພວມມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍເພີ້ມການກະກຽມໃນດ້ານຊັບພະຍາກອນແລະຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການມີໜ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດໂດຍແນໃສ່ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈຫລາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກ.
ການຊັ່ງຊາໃນດ້ານສືບລັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະສະມາຊິກອື່ນໆຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ ນັບແຕ່ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ ຈຳນວນນ້ອຍໆແຕ່ກໍມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຂອງພວກນັກລົບຕ່າງປະເທດຈາກອີຣັກແລະຊີເຣຍ ຕະຫລອດທັງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດແລະການຄ້າອາວຸດທີ່ມີກຳໄລງາມໆ.
ແຕ່ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍພວມປາກົດອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຂອບເຂດແລະທາດແທ້ຂອງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ໂດຍທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ມີຖານປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ອາດໄປເຖິງຢູໂຣບແລະສະຫະລັດໄດ້.
Terror groups in Africa are getting more ambitious, increasingly mustering the resources and expertise to make their presence felt across the region with an eye toward wreaking havoc even further afield.
Intelligence assessments from the United States, Western nations and other United Nations member states point to a variety of factors, ranging from a small but critical influx of foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria to the growing profitability of drugs and weapons trafficking.
But sharp differences are emerging about the scope and nature of the threat, with U.S. officials alone publicly raising concerns that some of the African-based terrorists may be able to reach into Europe and the U.S. itself.
"The violent extremist organizations that are on the continent, both in the east and in the west, some of those groups threaten the American homeland today," General Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, told U.S. lawmakers during a recent hearing.
"Some of them will potentially be a threat in future," he added, warning, "we cannot take pressure off."