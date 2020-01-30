ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ​ໃຊ້​ມື້​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດມື້ນີ້ເພື່ອ​ຖາມທີມງານ ປ້ອງກັນຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ຍານເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ມືດ​ມົນຢູ່.

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນນີ້​ ຈະ​ຈົບ​ລົງ​ໄດ້​ໄວ​ປານ​ໃດ​ນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຫລືບໍ່.

ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ພຸດວານ​ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງພາ​ກັນ​ຍົກຄຳ​ຖາມຂຶ້ນ​ມາ.



ຈຸດ​ສົນ​ໃຈແມ່ນ​ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຜູ້​ຂຽນ​ປຶ້ມທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ນຳ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ເທື່ອທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ສູ່​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານກຳ​ລັງ​ກັກ​ເງິນຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຈຳ​ນວນ 391 ລ້ານ ໂດ​ລາ​ໄວ້ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂວໂລດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ (Volodymyr Zelenskiy) ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລ​າດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ຈາກ​ພັກພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ອອກ​ມາຢ່າງ​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ເສຍ​ກ່ອນ.

ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ​ອີກຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮຽກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ຍານ. ພວກສັງກັດພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນເກືອບ​ໝົດ​ທຸ​ກ​ຄົນທີ່ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ​ເງິນຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄວ້​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ຫລື ​ຄົນໃດ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ ຫລື ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເອົາ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່​ອັນ​ໃດ​ເຂົ້າມາ​ອີກ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໃນ​ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກັກ​ເງິນຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄວ້ ແລະ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ນັ້ນ ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ລົ​ມ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ຈົນ​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ນຶ່ງ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ “ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ” ທີ່​ທ່ານບໍ່​ຢາກ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ນຳ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ດາມ ຊິ​ຟ (Adam Schiff) ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສືບລັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພ​ວກສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນເບິ່ງຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ເມື່ອ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ພະ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເຊັ່ນ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ໝາ​ກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຜິດຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ແບບບໍ່​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່, ຜູ້ທີ່ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ ແລ້ວກັບຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມາ….ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ແປກ​ປະ​ຫລາດ​ໃນນາມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ທີ່​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ."

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ທ​ະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ, ຮອງ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາທາງ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ທ່ານ ປາ​ທ​ຣິກ ຟີ​ລ​ບິນ (Patrick Philbin) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດວ່າ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດສອງ​ກະ​ທົງ ​ໃນ​ການ ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ “ແບບ​ຟ້າວ​ຟັ່ງ, ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ແລ້ວ, ເຮັດ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽ​ວ” ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ຍານ​ມາ​ດຽວນີ້ "ອາດ​ຈະ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕັ້ງ​ຫລາຍ​ເດືອນກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້."

ອ່ານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The U.S. Senate will spend a final day Thursday questioning President Donald Trump’s defense team and the House lawmakers prosecuting his impeachment case, as a decision looms about allowing witnesses.

How quickly the proceedings come to a close will be determined by whether the Republican-majority will approve a request from Democrats to hear from key administration officials. The issue dominated Wednesday’s first session, during which senators submitted written questions.

The spotlight was on John Bolton, the former national security adviser who wrote in a yet-to-be-published book that Trump told him he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden.

Democrats insist Bolton and others must be called as witnesses. Most Republicans, who say Trump did nothing wrong in freezing the aid to Ukraine, do not want Bolton or anyone else subpoenaed or any new evidence entered.

According to testimony during the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation, Bolton voiced his concerns about Trump withholding the aid and asking for the Biden investigation to several White House officials, at one point calling it a “drug deal” he wanted no part of.

Democrat Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee appealed to the senators to judge Bolton’s credibility for themselves.

“When you have a witness as plainly relevant as John Bolton who goes to the heart of the most serious and most egregious of the president’s misconduct, who has volunteered to come and testify, to turn him away ... is deeply at odds with being an impartial juror.”

But a Trump lawyer, deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin, accused the Democrat-controlled House of approving two articles of impeachment against Trump in a “hurried, half-baked, partisan fashion” and that to call witnesses now “could drag (the Senate trial) on for months.”

“The real question is what is the precedent that is going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the House of Representatives to bring an impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber?” Philbin asked.

NSC: Book can’t be published

A top official at the National Security Council wrote a letter to Bolton’s attorney last week that the book cannot be published in its current form because she says it contains a significant amount of classified information, including some that is top secret. She said the NSC is still reviewing the manuscript.

Bolton’s lawyer released an e-mail response to the NSC Wednesday, disputing its assessment.

The Senate plans to vote Friday whether to allow Bolton and other relevant witnesses to testify. Fifty-one votes are needed, which means at least four Republicans would have to join the 47 Democrats and independents. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded Tuesday that he may not have the votes to prevent the subpoenas.

The Senate will decide whether to convict Trump on two articles of impeachment and remove him from office — abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Reelection in ‘public interest’

Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz argued that even if Trump did ask President Zelenskiy for a political favor in exchange for aid, it is not impeachable.

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest ... and if a president did something that he believes will help him get elected, in that public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” he said.

Several legal scholars called his argument nonsense.

Trump has steadfastly insisted he did nothing wrong. Republicans say he released the aid to Ukraine without Zelenskiy launching the Biden investigation, proving there was no reciprocal quid pro quo deal with Kyiv.

The president’s lawyers say he had the authority to hold up the aid because of concern about corruption in Ukraine and the insistence that Europe pitch in more to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists.

However the debate plays out over witnesses, Trump remains almost certain to be acquitted.

A two-thirds vote in the 100-member Senate is needed to convict Trump and remove him from office. But with Republicans holding a 53-47 majority and no Republican calling for his ouster, Trump is all but assured of being exonerated.