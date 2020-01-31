ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກູ້ເອົາສົບນັກບິນສະຫະລັດ 2 ຄົນ ທີ່ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດເຮືອທະຫານຕົກຢູ່ແຂວງກາສນີ ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວ. ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວຈຶ່ງປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກໃນເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າໜາທີ່ສະຫະລັດຍັງຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕົກ ຊຶ່ງກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບການອ່າວອ້າງໂດຍພວກຕາລີບານ. Asef Hussaini ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອໃນແຂວງກາສນີໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດໃນແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ດັ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເຮືອບິນສະຫະລັດຮຸ້ນ E-11A ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງກາສນີໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ຕາມເວລາທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມແຕ່ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ຈະໄປຫາບ່ອນເຮືອບິນຕົກ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານວາຮີດູລລາ ກາລິມຊາຍ ເຈົ້າແຂວງໆກາສນີທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ.
“ຍ້ອນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ສອກຫຼີກຫ່າງໄກແທ້ໆ ແລະເປັນເຂດທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດໄປເຖິງບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຢູ່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮູ້ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງວ່າ ມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍຫຼາຍປານໃດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ."
ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໄປເຖິງບ່ອນທີ່ເຮືອບິນຕົກໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ແລະກູ້ເອົາສົບທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນສອງຄົນ ຕະຫຼອດທັງເຄື່ອງບັນທຶກສຽງ. ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການຕ້ານຢັນໃດໆຈາກພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງພວກຕາລີບານ ແລະອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເຮືອບິນສະຫະລັດຖືກຍິງຕົກ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີຫຼັກຖານໃດໆ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດແລະອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນພວມສືບສວນຢູ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສາເຫດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນຕົກ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານໃດໆ ທີ່ວ່າເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກສັດຕູຍິງຕົກ.
ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຖ້ຽວບິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຮືອບິນຕົກ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງເລື້ອງເຮືອບິນຕົກ ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼືສື່ມວນຊົນຊາບ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດເຫດນັ້ນ. ທ່ານກູລາມ ມາສໂຊມ ມາສໂຊມມີ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງການບິນພົນລະເຮືອນອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຈາກເຮືອບິນທັງໝົດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງອອກແລະເຂົ້າເຂດນ່ານຟ້າອັຟການິສຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຖືກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນເຮືອບິນພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆກໍຕາມ ກ່ຽວກັບເຮືອບິນທະຫານ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການແບບນັ້ນ ແລະໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງແຈ້ງຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”
ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນລຳນີ້ ບິນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນສູນກາງການຕິດຕໍ່ ກັບພວກທະຫານ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
American officials have recovered the bodies of two U.S. pilots from Monday's military plane crash site in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. It is still unclear why the plane went down in the Taliban-controlled district, but U.S. officials maintain it was not shot down, contrary to Taliban claims. VOA's Asef Hussaini in Ghazni spoke with the province's chief of police as well as local officials and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.]]
The American bombardier E-11A went down in eastern Ghazni Monday afternoon local time. Since then, Afghan security forces have tried but failed to reach the crash site, the province's governor tells VOA.
Wahidullah Kalimzai, Ghazni Provincial Governor:
"Because that area is pretty remote and it is an insecure area, our security forces and officials have yet to get to the site. But we are working on it so that we can shine some light on what kind of casualties are there."
U.S. troops reached the aircraft Tuesday and recovered two bodies as well as the flight recorder. The U.S. military said they faced no Taliban resistance.
Taliban and Iranian media claimed the plane was shot down, without providing evidence. U.S. and Afghan authorities say they are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there is no evidence it was downed by enemy fire.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan said it tracked the flight before it went down, but did not share news of the crash in real time with the public or media.
Ghulam Massom Massomi, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority:
"After confirming all aircraft that exit or enter Afghanistan airspace, we informed that this wasn't a civilian airplane. And any information about a military plane in that situation and in that time, there was never a need to share that."
The U.S. military said the plane was in the area to act as a communication hub for troops on the ground.