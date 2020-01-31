ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ກູ້​ເອົາ​ສົບ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 2 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ເຮືອ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕົກຢູ່​ແຂວງ​ກາ​ສ​ນີ ປະ​ເທດ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ແລ້ວ. ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈຶ່ງ​ປະ​ສົບອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ຕົກໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ສະຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ ຊຶ່ງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ກັບ​ການ​ອ່າວ​ອ້າງໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ. Asef Hussaini ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອໃນ​ແຂວງ​ກາ​ສ​ນີໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ດັ່ງໄຊ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ສຸກ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລະອຽດ​ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເຮືອ​ບິນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຮຸ້ນ E-11A ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ແຂວງ​ກາ​ສ​ນີ​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ນັບ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຕົກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ວາ​ຮີ​ດູ​ລ​ລາ ກາ​ລິມ​ຊາຍ​ ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງໆ​ກາ​ສນີທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ.

“ຍ້ອນ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ສອກ​ຫຼີກ​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ແທ້ໆ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປອດ​ໄພ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ຢູ່ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ບາງສິ່ງ​ບາງຢ່າງວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ."

ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ກູ້​ເອົາ​ສົບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນສອງ​ຄົນ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ສຽງ. ກອງ​ທັບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ພວມ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຄື​ສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນຕົກ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຖືກ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ການ​ບິນ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອ​ນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຕົກ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ເລື້ອງເຮືອບິ​ນ​ຕົກ​ ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫຼື​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຊາບ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ເຫດນັ້ນ​. ທ່ານ​ກູ​ລາມ ມາ​ສໂຊມ ມາ​ສ​ໂຊມ​ມີ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ການ​ບິນ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສຖານ ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທະ​ຫານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ແບບນັ້ນ ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ແຈ້ງ​ຂ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້.”

ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ບິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ ກັບ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

American officials have recovered the bodies of two U.S. pilots from Monday's military plane crash site in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. It is still unclear why the plane went down in the Taliban-controlled district, but U.S. officials maintain it was not shot down, contrary to Taliban claims. VOA's Asef Hussaini in Ghazni spoke with the province's chief of police as well as local officials and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.



The American bombardier E-11A went down in eastern Ghazni Monday afternoon local time. Since then, Afghan security forces have tried but failed to reach the crash site, the province's governor tells VOA.



Wahidullah Kalimzai, Ghazni Provincial Governor:

"Because that area is pretty remote and it is an insecure area, our security forces and officials have yet to get to the site. But we are working on it so that we can shine some light on what kind of casualties are there."



U.S. troops reached the aircraft Tuesday and recovered two bodies as well as the flight recorder. The U.S. military said they faced no Taliban resistance.



Taliban and Iranian media claimed the plane was shot down, without providing evidence. U.S. and Afghan authorities say they are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there is no evidence it was downed by enemy fire.



The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan said it tracked the flight before it went down, but did not share news of the crash in real time with the public or media.



Ghulam Massom Massomi, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority:

"After confirming all aircraft that exit or enter Afghanistan airspace, we informed that this wasn't a civilian airplane. And any information about a military plane in that situation and in that time, there was never a need to share that."



The U.S. military said the plane was in the area to act as a communication hub for troops on the ground.