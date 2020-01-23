ສານຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ ຫຼືສານໂລກ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ມຽນມາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຊາວມຸສລິມໂຣຮິງຢາ.
ສານໂລກກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳສັ່ງຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງຄຸ້ມຄອງຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ເປັນຄຳສັ່ງທີ່ມີຜົນບັງຄັບ “ແລະໄດ້ສ້າງພັນທະທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງສາກົນ” ຕໍ່ປະເທດມຽນມາ.
ເປັນທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ມຽນມາຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ລາຍງານໃຫ້ທາງສານໂລກຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ປະເທດແກມເບຍທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຟ້ອງຄະດີນີ້ຕໍ່ສານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສານສູງສຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນນາມອົງການ ການຮ່ວມມືຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກ 57 ປະເທດ ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າ
ຈະໃຫ້ມຽນມາເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ
ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ ທີ່ກໍ່ຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ໂດຍພວກທະ
ຫານມຽນມາ.
The International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Myanmar must take steps to ensure the safety ofRohingya Muslims.
The courtsaidthat its ordertoprotect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.
Myanmar is expected to report to the court on its progress of complying with its order.
The West African nation Gambia brought the case to the tribunal, the United Nations' highest court, on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hoping to hold Myanmar accountable for what United Nations officials have called a genocide carried out against the Rohingya.