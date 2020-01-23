ສານ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫຼື​ສານ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ມຽນ​ມາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ.

ສານ​ໂລກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງຕົນ​ໃຫ້​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ “ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ” ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ມຽນ​ມາ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ທາງ​ສານ​ໂລກ​ຮູ້​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ແກມ​ເບຍ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຄະ​ດີນີ້​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ນາມ​ອົງ​ການ ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ 57 ປະ​ເທດ ໂດຍ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ

ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ມຽນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ

ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ ທີ່​ກໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທະ

ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

The International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Myanmar must take steps to ensure the safety ofRohingya Muslims.



The courtsaidthat its ordertoprotect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.



Myanmar is expected to report to the court on its progress of complying with its order.



The West African nation Gambia brought the case to the tribunal, the United Nations' highest court, on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hoping to hold Myanmar accountable for what United Nations officials have called a genocide carried out against the Rohingya.