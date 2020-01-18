ພູຕາອາລ (Taal) ຊຶ່ງເປັນພູໄຟຢູ່ໃນເຂດເທດສະບານຂອງປະເທດຟີລິບປິນໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອສອງສາມມື້ກ່ອນ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ພົ່ນຄວັນທີ່ເປັນຂີ້ເທົ່າອອກມາ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ສະຖາບັນພູໄຟແລະແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພູຕາອາລ ພວມຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະເກີດລະເບີດໄດ້ທຸກເວລາ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມມື້ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.
ສຳລັບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນໃນລະດັບ 4. ຄຳເຕືອນໃນລະດັບ 5 ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການລະເບີດພວມເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ພູໄຟໜ່ວຍນີ້ ທີ່ສູງພຽງແຕ່ 311 ແມັດ ເປັນພູໄຟທີ່ມີການເໜັງຕີງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນຟີລິບປິນ.
ພູໄຟຕາອາລ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕິດເຂດອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງມະນີລາ ແຕ່ພຽງ 109 ຫຼັກກິໂລແມັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
The Mount Taal urban volcano in the Philippines that erupted a few days ago, although less active, continued emitting ash clouds Saturday.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says Mt. Taal is threatening more eruptions at any time during the coming days.
For the time being, authorities are keeping alert level 4 in effect. Alert level 5 means an eruption is underway.
The volcano, just 311 meters high, is the most active in the Philippines.
Taal stands next to a growing industrial belt and is just 109 kilometers outside the capital, Manila.