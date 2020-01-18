ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

​ພູ​ໄຟ​ຕາ​ອາ​ລ ຢູ່​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ອາດ​ຈະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ອີກ ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມມື້ ຂ້າງ​ໜ້ານີ້

ຄວັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຂີ້​ເທົ່າ ທີ່​ພົ່ນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພູ​ໄຟ​ຕາ​ອາ​ລ ທີ່​ແນມ​ເຫັນ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ຕາ​ກາຍ​ເຕ ແຂວງ​ກາ​ວີ​ເຕ ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ມັງ​ກອນ ປີ 2020.

ພູ​ຕາ​ອາ​ລ (Taal) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພູ​ໄຟ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ສາມມື້​ກ່ອນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ພົ່ນຄວັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຂີ້​ເທົ່າ​ອອກ​ມາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້.

ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ພູ​ໄຟ​ແລະ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພູ​ຕາ​ອາ​ລ ພວມ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ທຸກ​ເວ​ລາ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມມື້​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້ານີ້.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 4. ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 5 ແມ່ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ພວມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ພູ​ໄຟ​ໜ່ວຍນີ້ ທີ່​ສູງ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ 311 ແມັດ ເປັນ​ພູ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ພູ​ໄຟ​ຕາ​ອາ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຕິດ​ເຂດ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ແລະ​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ ແຕ່​ພຽງ 109 ຫຼັກ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

The Mount Taal urban volcano in the Philippines that erupted a few days ago, although less active, continued emitting ash clouds Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says Mt. Taal is threatening more eruptions at any time during the coming days.

For the time being, authorities are keeping alert level 4 in effect. Alert level 5 means an eruption is underway.

The volcano, just 311 meters high, is the most active in the Philippines.

Taal stands next to a growing industrial belt and is just 109 kilometers outside the capital, Manila.

