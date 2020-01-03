ບັນດາໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີ​ດ​ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ນິ​ສ​ສັນ, ທ່ານ ຄາລົສ ກົສສິນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສາ​ກົນ ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ໝາຍ​ເກາະ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ທ່ານ ຕໍ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ.

ທ່ານ ກົສສິນ ໄດ້​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຕົວຢູ່​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໄຕ່​ສວນ​ຄະ​ດີຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເງິນ ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ລົດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫລີກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ຢ່າງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ ແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນກບອກວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ​ຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ປັ​ສ​ພອດ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ທຳ​ການ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ຕໍ່ ທ່ານ ກົສສິນ.

ອົງ​ການຂ່າວ​ສານຍີ່​ປຸ່ນສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກົສສິນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຮືອນ​ຫລັງ​ທີ 3 ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ. ​

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ ກົສສິນ ຢູ່​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ ກົສສິນ ແລະ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ປັ​ສ​ພອດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໝົດ​ທຸ​ກ​ຫົວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

Japanese prosecutors raided the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Thursday while the international police organization Interpol submitted a warrant for his arrest to Lebanese authorities.

Ghosn skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon before his trial on financial misconduct charges got underway.

Japanese authorities said they were unsure how the auto executive avoided close surveillance and entered Lebanon, but Lebanese authorities said he entered the country legally with a French passport and that there was no reason to take action against Ghosn.

Japanese media showed investigators entering Ghosn's home, his third home in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago.

Ghosn's lawyers in Japan initially said they were unaware of Ghosn's escape and that they possessed all of his passports. He has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV reported Ghosn had two French passports but did not identify the source of the information.

Japanese media reported earlier that there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn's departure and that a private jet departed from a regional airport to Turkey.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu News Agency reported Thursday that authorities investigating Ghosn's travels from Japan to Istanbul had arrested seven people, including four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport employees.

Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported the plane Ghosn was on landed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on December 29. It also reported that Ghosn was not registered on arrival and secretly boarded another plane that took him to Lebanon.

Lebanon's justice minister, Albert Serhan, told the Associated Press that the arrest warrant for Ghosn was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.

Interpol's arrest warrants, called red notices, are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest a fugitive.

Japanese prosecutors have charged Ghosn with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence and claimed authorities filed the charges against him to prevent a proposed fuller merger between Nissan Motor Company and carmaker Renault SA.