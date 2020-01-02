ສະຖານະການຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງອີຣັກ ແມ່ນງຽບສະຫງົບຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ຫຼັງຈາກກຸ່ມກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງຈາກອີຣ່ານຖອນຕົວອອກໄປ.
ການຖອນຕົວຂອງກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະເຊີນໜ້າເປັນເວລາ 2ມື້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ຊຶ່ງເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເວລາກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດທີ່ອີຣ່ານໜຸນຫລັງ ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂຈມຕີສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດໂດຍໄດ້ທຳລາຍຫ້ອງໂຖງຕ້ອນຮັບແຂກ ຈູດໄຟເຜົາຫຼາຍໆບ່ອນແລະຂຽນຄຳເວົ້າໃສ່ຝາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃສ່ກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ອີຣ່ານໃຫ້ການໜຸນຫຼັງ.
ການໂຈມຕີເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງມີຂຶ້ນໃນອີຣັກແລະຊີເຣຍຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຄາຕີບເຮັສໂບລລາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຈະຫຼວດທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານພະນັກງານສັນຍາຈ້າງສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຜູ້ນຳ ຂອງກຸ່ມຄາຕີບເຮັສໂບລລາແລະອື່ນໆ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ເປັນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ວາງແຜນໂຈມຕີສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບັກແດດ.
ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງກົງສຸນຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຢຸດເຊົາລົງເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານບຣາຍແອນ ຮຸກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ CNN ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ນັກການທູດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບສະຖານທູດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໄດ້ສົ່ງທະຫານໄປພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຕື່ມອີກ 750 ຄົນ ໃນອັນທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານມາກ ແອສເປີ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ “ການເອົາມາດຕະການກະກຽມທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.”
ທ່ານພອມພຽວໄດ້ເລື່ອນການເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຢູໂຣບ ແລະເອເຊຍກາງ 5 ປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງຄວນເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນທີ່ປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນສຸກອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ໂຄສົກຍິງຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານພອມພຽວ “ຈຳເປັນ” ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ “ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະຖານະການທີ່ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປໃນປະເທດອີຣັກແລະຄ້ຳປະກັນເລື້ອງຄວາມປອດໄພແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.”
ຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ອາຢາໂທລາ ອາລີ ຄາເມນີ ໃນຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະພາບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ປະນາມການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານຄາເມນີກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະລັດຖະບານ ພ້ອມທັງປະເທດອີຣ່ານ ຂໍປະນາມຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຂອງອາເມຣິກັນ.”
The situation at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital was quieter Thursday after Iranian-backed paramilitary groups left the area.
The withdrawal brought to a close a two-day standoff that began with militiamen and their supporters attacking the embassy compound, wrecking a reception area, setting several fires and writing graffiti as they protested against U.S. airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia group.
Those strikes, which took place in Iraq and Syria against Kataeb Hezbollah, came in response to the killing of a U.S. contractor in a rocket attack.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Kataeb Hezbollah's leader and others he called "terrorists" for orchestrating the Baghdad embassy assault.
Consular operations were suspended and the State Department warned U.S. citizens to stay away from the site.
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told CNN Wednesday, "Our diplomats are safe and so is our embassy."
However, the Pentagon is sending an additional 750 troops to the Middle East in what Defense Secretary Mark Esper called "an appropriate and precautionary action."
Pompeo is postponing a five-nation European and Central Asian tour, which was supposed to have begun Friday in Ukraine.
A State Department spokeswoman said Pompeo "needs" to be in Washington "to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East."
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a speech on state television denounced the U.S. attacks.
"I and the government and the nation of Iran strongly condemn this American crime," Khamenei said.
The Iranian leader claimed Tehran had nothing to do with the Baghdad protests, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve threat that Iran "will pay a very big price" if it damaged the U.S. Embassy or injured American personnel stationed there. "This is not a warning," Trump said. "It is a threat."
Khamenei responded to Trump, saying, "Be logical. ... The people of this region hate America. Why don't Americans understand this? You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq, you have committed crimes in Afghanistan. You have killed people."
Despite the conflict, Trump said Tuesday he did not see the demonstrations escalating into a war.