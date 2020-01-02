ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແມ່ນ​ງຽບ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 2​ມື້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໜຸນ​ຫລັງ ແລະ​ພວກສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ໂຖງ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບແຂກ ຈູດ​ໄຟ​ເຜົາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ບ່ອນແລະ​ຂຽນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຝາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໃສ່​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ອີຣ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຄາ​ຕີບ​ເຮັ​ສ​ໂບ​ລ​ລາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດທີ່​ໄດ້ສັງ​ຫານ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຈ້າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຄາ​ຕີບ​ເຮັ​ສ​ໂບ​ລ​ລາແລະ​ອື່ນໆ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ທີ່​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ.

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ກົງ​ສຸນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ລົງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ແລະ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃກ້ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ແອນ ຮຸກ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CNN ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ​ແລະ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄປພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ 750 ຄົນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ມາກ ແອ​ສເປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປັນ “ການ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.”

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ກາງ 5 ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ “ຈຳ​ເປັນ” ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ “ເພື່ອ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣັກແລະ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.”

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ອາ​ຢາ​ໂທ​ລາ ອາ​ລີ ຄາ​ເມ​ນີ ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະພາບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ເມ​ນີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະລັດ​ຖະ​ບ​ານ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຂໍປະ​ນາມ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ແຮງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.”

The situation at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital was quieter Thursday after Iranian-backed paramilitary groups left the area.



The withdrawal brought to a close a two-day standoff that began with militiamen and their supporters attacking the embassy compound, wrecking a reception area, setting several fires and writing graffiti as they protested against U.S. airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia group.



Those strikes, which took place in Iraq and Syria against Kataeb Hezbollah, came in response to the killing of a U.S. contractor in a rocket attack.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Kataeb Hezbollah's leader and others he called "terrorists" for orchestrating the Baghdad embassy assault.



Consular operations were suspended and the State Department warned U.S. citizens to stay away from the site.



U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told CNN Wednesday, "Our diplomats are safe and so is our embassy."



However, the Pentagon is sending an additional 750 troops to the Middle East in what Defense Secretary Mark Esper called "an appropriate and precautionary action."



Pompeo is postponing a five-nation European and Central Asian tour, which was supposed to have begun Friday in Ukraine.



A State Department spokeswoman said Pompeo "needs" to be in Washington "to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East."



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a speech on state television denounced the U.S. attacks.



"I and the government and the nation of Iran strongly condemn this American crime," Khamenei said.



The Iranian leader claimed Tehran had nothing to do with the Baghdad protests, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve threat that Iran "will pay a very big price" if it damaged the U.S. Embassy or injured American personnel stationed there. "This is not a warning," Trump said. "It is a threat."



Khamenei responded to Trump, saying, "Be logical. ... The people of this region hate America. Why don't Americans understand this? You Americans have committed crimes in Iraq, you have committed crimes in Afghanistan. You have killed people."



Despite the conflict, Trump said Tuesday he did not see the demonstrations escalating into a war.