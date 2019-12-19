ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ ທີ່​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍນີ້​ແລ້ວ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ກາ​ຮູ​ອາ​ຕີ ເຊັນ​ໄນ ລັດ​ທະ​ມິ​ລ​ນາ​ດູ​ໃນພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ທີ່ ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ເງິນ ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ມູມ​ບາຍ. ການ​ປະທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ເມືອງ​ສ​ຣີ​ນາ​ກາ ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ໄຈ​ປູ​ຣະ ລັດ​ທະເລ​ຊາຍ​ຣາ​ຊ​ທັນ ແລະ​ໂກ​ຈີ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄຳ​ຂວັນ​ແລະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ ນອກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທ​ະ​ຍາ​ໄລຈາ​ມີ​ອາ ມີ​ລີ​ອາ ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມີ​ອາທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ການປະ​ທະ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໂດຍ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກນອກ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ອັ​ສ​ສຳ. ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ນິວເດ​ລີ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ປ້ອມ​ຍາມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ແລະ​ລົດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ວັນອັງ​ຄານ​ແລ້ວ.

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ຈະ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂໍ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຫົກ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຮິນ​ດູ ຊິກ ແລະ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ທີ່​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ການ​ປະ​ຫັດ​ປະຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດ ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານແລະ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ.

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສິດ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄື້ຶ້ນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂໍ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ດ້ວຍຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງອິນ​ເດຍ.

ພວກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຍັງ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈຳ​ແນກ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ນາ​ເຣັນ​ດ​ຣາ ໂມ​ດີ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ຂອງອິນ​ເດຍ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ແບບ​ເດັດ​ຂາດ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເມື່ອເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຝັກ​ໄຝ່​ໃນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໂມ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ.

Protests against a new law that offers citizenship to non-Muslims from neighboring countries continued to spread throughout the country Wednesday, despite a government campaign to suppress them.



After the Supreme Court postponed a hearing challenging the law, demonstrations erupted in Gahuati, Chennai, the southern state of Tamil Nadu and in the financial capital of Mumbai. Protests also spread to Srinagar, the tourist region of Jaipur, the desert state of Rajasthan and to Kochi.



Hundreds of protesters chanted slogans and displayed images of police charging unarmed students outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, the scene of a pivotal clash on Sunday.



Authorities sought to contain the protests by expanding a block on the internet and a curfew in Assam. They also restricted gatherings in a Muslim community in New Delhi where demonstrations torched a police booth and several vehicles on Tuesday.



The new law will fast track citizenship for six non-Muslim religious minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs and Christians fleeing persecution from three countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh



The law, however, does not apply to Muslims, triggering waves of unrest that have spread throughout India.



The Citizenship Amendment Act was approved by wide margins last week in both houses of parliament.



Critics maintain the law is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most overt example of discrimination against India's Muslims since his convincing reelection victory in May and a violation of the country's secular constitution.



Prime Minister Modi has described the new law as a humanitarian gesture.



Eighty-percent of India's population are Hindu and 14 percent are Muslim, making India home to one of the world's largest Muslim populations with 200 million people.



The law's passage followed a controversial process in Assam that led to the identification of nearly 2 million people as illegal immigrants who now risk being stateless. Some fear the process, known as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be used by Hindu nationalists to deport or detain Muslims.



In August, Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region.



The law's approval also came after a court ruling that allowed the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a mosque that was torn down by Hindu zealots.



Protesters' anger toward the government further intensified on Sunday following allegations of police brutality during a student-led demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Police entered the campus and fired tear gas at protesters, injuring at least 100 people.



Police spokesman Sunil Bainsla said the allegations of police brutality were "lies."