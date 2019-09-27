ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ນັບ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ​ຈາກ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຈາກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃຫ້​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ 49 ປະ​ເທດ ມີ​ສິດ​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢ​າມ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ໄດ້.

ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວນັ້ນ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວແມ່​ຍິງ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ທ່ານອາ​ໝັດ ອາ​ລ-ຄາ​ທີບ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ນຸ່ງ​ເສື້ອ​ຍາວ​ສີ​ດຳ ທີ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ນຸ່ງ​ກັນ ແຕ່​ການ​ນຸ່ງ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ສຸ​ພາບ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ.

ການ​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ການ​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າ​ໄປ​ເມືອງ​ເມັກ​ກະ ແລະ​ເມ​ດີ​ນານັ້ນ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ແລະ​ເຫຼົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

Saudi Arabia, for the first time, is opening up to international tourism.

The historic move is widely seen as a way for the Middle Eastern country to lessen its dependence on revenue from oil.

Friday, the kingdom will announce the 49 countries whose residents will be eligible for visas to Saudi Arabia.

As part of the tourism scheme, Saudi Arabia is also relaxing its dress code for female tourists.

Tourism Minister Ahmad al-Khateeb told Reuters female tourists will not have to wear the long black robes that Saudi women wear, but their dress must still be modest.

Visas for unaccompanied women will also be available without any of the restrictions that have been imposed in the past.

The holy cities of Mecca and Medina will remain off limits to non-Muslim tourists, and alcohol will still be banned.

Until now, visas were mostly issued to resident workers and their dependents, business travelers and Muslim pilgrims.

The new influx of tourists is expected to create 1 million jobs, according to Saudi officials.

In addition to opening another income stream, the new visa program is widely seen as a means for Saudi Arabia to burnish its tarnished image after last year's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the arrest of prominent women activists.