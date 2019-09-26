ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງບາງ​ສ່ວນ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ຢູ່ ນອກກອງສະ​ມັກ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເອີ້ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົ​ກ​ລົງ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພວ​ກ​ພໍ່​ໄຮ່​ຊາວ​ນາ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ພວກ​ລ້ຽງ​ສັດ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ປູກ​ຝັງ.” ກຸ່ມ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອ​າ​ເບະ ເອີ້ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຊ​ະ​ນະ​ກັບ​ຊະ​ນະ” ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ ຢູ່​ໃນທັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ​ແລະ​ອຸດສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ແຕ່​ລົດ​ແລະ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ຫຼຸດ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຂາດ​ດຸນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ແບບ​ຊຳ​ເຮື້ອ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ” ແລະ​ເປີດ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜະ​ລິດຕະ​ພັນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ້າ “ປະ​ມານ 7 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.”

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ເທື່ອ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ໄລ​ຍະ​ທຳ​ອິດ” ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ໃກ້​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຕື່ມ.”

ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ການ​ຂາດ​ດຸນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ແມ່ນ 58 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນ​ະ​ທີ່​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ສົ່ງລົດ​ມາ​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ມີ​ມູ​ນ​ຄ່າ 51 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.

The United States and Japan have signed a partial trade deal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the deal "a huge victory for America's farmers, ranchers, and growers." All those groups are important to his voting base.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the deal "a win-win" that benefits consumers, producers, and workers in both the United States and Japan.

Wednesday's deal centers on cuts to tariffs on agricultural and industrial goods, with the exception of cars and trucks.

Trump said the deal will help reduce what he called "our chronic trade deficit," opening new markets in Japan to "some $7 billion" in American products.

The deal is not complete; in an announcement Wednesday, both leaders called it the "first stage" of a new trade agreement. Trump promised that "in the fairly near future we are going to have a lot more."

Last year the total U.S. trade deficit with Japan was $58 billion. Meanwhile Japan exported $51 billion worth of cars to the American market

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce praised the development but said it is not enough. In a statement Wednesday, the Chamber urged the U.S. government to achieve a "comprehensive, high-standard trade agreement with Japan that addresses the full range of our trade priorities."

Among those priorities, it said, are services, intellectual property protection, and regulatory barriers to trade.