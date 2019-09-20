ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ “ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ” ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ແບບ​ໃດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ກັ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ ກັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ແລະສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ຣັບ ເອ​ເມີ​ເຣ​ສ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສັນຢ່າງ​ພ້ອມ​ພຽງ​ນຳ​ກັນ” ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນໄຟ​ແລະ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ​ ເມື່ອ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້​ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຜ​ະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຫຼື​ເກືອບ 6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂລກ.

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ອາດ​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ແບບໃດ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ມົງ​ກຸດ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ກຸ​ມານ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ບູ ດາ​ບີ ຊິກ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດ ບິນ ຊາ​ເຢັດ (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed) ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ດູ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເສີມ​ສ້າງ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ ​ເພື່ອດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາ ແລະ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກັນ​ຄົນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ທີ່ນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສ້າງ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ແບບ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ວິ​ທີ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ກໍ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ ໃນ​ທາງດຽວ​ກັນ.”

ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຈາ​ວາດ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CNN ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີທາງ​ທະ​ຫານໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼື​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຈະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້“ເກີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາ.”

ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຂຶມ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງການ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ ແຕ່​ພວກເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຖອຍ ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂຮງ​ກັ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ.

ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “B team” - ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານເບັນ​ຈະ​ມິນ ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ - ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ​ອີຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພວມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ “ຫຼອກ​ລວງ” ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he has "important information" for President Donald Trump about how to respond to the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities after meeting with leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



The top U.S. diplomat said there was "enormous consensus" that Iran was responsible for the middle-of-the-night missile and drone attacks last weekend that at least temporarily knocked out half of the Saudis' oil production, nearly 6% of the global oil supply.



But he did not hint at how the U.S. might respond.



After meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Pompeo told reporters in Dubai, "We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy, while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American. We're here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace."



"We'd like a peaceful resolution," he added. "I hope the Islamic Republic of Iran sees it the same way."



Pompeo’s remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif told CNN that any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in an "all-out war."

"I am making a very serious statement that we don't want war. We don't want to engage in a military confrontation. ... But we won't blink to defend our territory," Zarif said.



Iran has denied carrying out the attack.



On Twitter, Zarif cited a group he called the "B team" — U.S. officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that he sees as intent on driving a war against Iran. He said they are trying to "deceive" Trump into launching war against Iran.



"For their own sake, they should pray that they won't get what they seek," Zarif said.



After meeting Wednesday with Saudi officials, Pompeo said, "The U.S. stands with Saudi Arabia and supports its right to defend itself. The Iranian regime's threatening behavior will not be tolerated."



Pompeo has been the most definitive among Trump administration officials in placing the blame on Iran. He told reporters traveling with him, "This was an Iranian attack," and dismissed claims of responsibility made by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.



The U.S. Defense Department said that "all indications we have are that Iran is in some way responsible for the attack on the Saudi refineries," but said it was waiting to make a definitive judgment until its assessment with the Saudis of "what took place" is completed.



A spokesman said forensics teams are still investigating evidence found at the scene of the attacks at the Abqaiq oil processing operations and at the Khurais oil field.



Trump has offered mixed signals about how the U.S. could react, saying Wednesday, "There are many options. There's the ultimate option, (which he said was war,) and there are options a lot less than that. We're in a very strong position," he told reporters.



Trump's statement came hours after he said he is "substantially" increasing existing economic sanctions against Iran in the wake of the oil field attacks, with details to come soon. U.S. officials believe the current sanctions have already hobbled the Iranian economy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3voZuH9KZuw



In an interview with VOA Persian, Republican Congressman Scott Perry, a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, said he views Saudi Arabia’s dispute with Iran as “much more their fight than it is America's fight.” He said Washington already spends a lot of energy, time and capital on diplomacy and military hardware for its regional allies such as Saudi Arabia, which he said is “capable of responding to this appropriately.”



“But increased U.S. sanctions and diplomatic actions are wholly appropriate for our allies in the region that are under attack, and that is how we can support them in a direct way,” Perry added.



Middle East Institute security analyst Bilal Saab told VOA Persian in a separate interview that the Trump administration does not appear to want an all-out war with Iran but also wants to re-establish deterrence in the region.



"To balance between these two (goals) will be a challenge," Saab said. "In order to send a message to the Iranians not to do this again, and at the same time manage the situation and control escalation, I think covert options should be on the table."



At a news conference Wednesday, Saudi officials displayed what they said were remnants of 25 unmanned Iranian Delta Wing drones and "Ya-Ali" cruise missiles they have retrieved from the oil facilities that were attacked.



"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran. The evidence ... that you have seen in front of you, makes this undeniable," Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said.



Shortly after the attacks last Saturday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility and reiterated their claim on Wednesday. A Houthi spokesman also threatened to target the UAE for its support of the Saudi-led operations inside Yemen.



"One operation will cost you a lot," the Houthi spokesman vowed.



U.S. and Saudi officials say the available evidence shows it is not possible that oil field attacks were launched from Yemen.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Yemenis carried out the attack as a "warning" to Saudi Arabia over its involvement leading a coalition fighting the Houthis. Human rights groups have criticized Saudi-led airstrikes for devastating civilian areas and worsening what is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.



Rouhani said the Yemenis "did not hit hospitals, they did not hit schools or the Sanaa bazaar," and that the Saudis should "learn the lesson from this warning."