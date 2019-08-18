​ອັງ​ກິດ ຈະ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​

ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ​ອອກ​ມາ,

ເຊິ່ງຖືຕີພິມໂດຍໜັງສືພິມ The Sunday Times.

ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສະ​ບຽງ ຢາ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ,

ອາຫານ ແລະ ນໍ້າ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ Times ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ

ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທັດສະນະຄະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນການທີ່ປິດບັງຢູ່ ທີ່ດຳເນີນ

ການໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການລົ້ມລະລາຍທີ່ຫາຍະນະໃນດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງ

ລ່າງຂອງປະເທດ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອັງ​ກິດ​ ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ

ຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຈລະຈາ

ຄືນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຜູ້ກຳຕຳແໜ່ງກ່ອນໜ້າທ່ານ, ທ່ານນາງ ເທີຣີຊາ ເມ ໄດ້ເຮັດກັບກຸ່ມດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ.

Britain is facing "significant" disruptions if it leaves the European Union without a trade agreement, according to leaked documents published in The Sunday Times.



The country would face disruptions in its drug, food, and fuel supplies that could last for up to six months, the memos say.



The Times said"the dossier offers a rare glimpse into the covert planning being carried out by the government to avert a catastrophic collapse in the nation's infrastructure."



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain will leave the EU on October 31 without an agreement if it cannot re-negotiate the deal his predecessor, Theresa May, made with the bloc.