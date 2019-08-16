ອິສແອລໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ແລະຕັດສິນທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ນຶ່ງໃນສອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງແຕ່ຫົວທີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ທ່ານອາຣີ ເດຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງຣາຊີດາ ຕລາອິບ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ຍ້ອນເຫັນແກ່ມະນຸດສະທຳ ເພື່ອໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມແມ່ເຖົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນໄວ 90 ປີ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ຫຼື West Bank. ໃນຈົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍຫ້ອງການກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງ ຕລາອິບ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ຈະນັບຖືການຈຳກັດຮັບແຄບຕ່າງໆແລະຈະບໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການບອຍຄອຕ ໃນ ລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງນີ້. ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າທ່ານເປັນຄົນຊັກຊວນ ໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ 2 ທ່ານ ທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິການປະຕິບັດຂອງອິສແອລ ຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າປະເທດ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ໄມໂກ ບຣາວນ໌ ມີລາຍງານມານັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຄວາມຄິດຂອງທ່ານ ລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ແລະຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອກະຕຸກຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານ ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ມີລາຍງານລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຊັກຊວນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍບໍ່
ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລ ເກືອດຫ້າມການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາແມ່ຍິງ ສັງກັດ
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ອິລຮານ ໂອມາ ແລະທ່ານນາງຣາຊີດາ ຕລາອິບ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າແມ່ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານອິສຣາ
ແອລ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຊາວຢິວແທ້ໆ, ນັ້ນລະ ແລະຖ້າ ຫາກວ່າພວກຄົນອື່ນໆອອກຄວາມ
ຄິດເຫັນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນນີ້ ເບິ່ງດຸ ວ່າມັນຈະຕ້ອງຊົດໃຊ້ເຖິງທີ່ສຸດ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງພວກຜູ້ຄົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃດທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມນຳ ໃນອິສຣາແອລ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີ ກ່ອນຈະໄດ້
ຕັດສິນໃຈ, ທີ່ຂຽນວ່າ “ມັນຈະເປັນການສະແດງອອກຊຶ່ງຄວາມອ່ອນແອຢ່າງແຮງ
ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາໂອມາ ແລະ ຕລາອິບ
ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ໂອມາ ແລະທ່ານນາງຕລາອິບ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ການທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ
ປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ພວກທ່ານທັງສອງ ໄດ້ມີໝາຍກຳໜົດ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມ
ອິສຣາແອລແລະຫຼາຍໆຫົວເມືອງ ໃນເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ຫຼື West
Bank ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້.
ບັນດາພວກຜູ້ນຳຊາວຢິວ ໃນລັດມິນເນໂຊຕາ ບ້ານເກີດຂອງທ່ານນາງນັ້ນໄດ້ ຕຳໜິ
ຕິຕຽນອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ ໂອມາ ແລະທ່ານນາງຕລາອິບ ຈາກລັດ
ມິຊີແກນ ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສະໜັບສະໜຸນການບອຍຄອດ ບໍ່ໄປລົງທຶນແລະການລົງໂທດ ຫຼື BDSຂອງຂະບວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ບໍ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ
ທີ່ຊອກຫາທາງກົດດັນທາງເສດຖະກິດຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິ ການເຂົ້າໄປຍຶດຄອງ
ເຂດ West Bank.
ທ່ານເຈກັບ ເຟຣ ເຈົ້າຄອງກຳແພງນະຄອນມິນນີອາໂປລິສ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ອິລຮານ ໂອມາ ຄວນຈະສາມາດ
ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອິສຣາແອລ ໄປປະຈັກເລື້ອງລາວຄວາມຈິງທັງໝົດ ດ້ວຍຕົວ
ທ່ານນາງເອງ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຜິດພາດ.”
ທ່ານນາງໂອມາ ໄດ້ໄປປາກົດຕົວໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ມິນເນໂຊຕາ ໃນແລງວັນພະຫັດ
ວານນີ້ ແຕ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບການເກືອດຫ້າມ ເຂົ້າປະເທດ
ອິສຣາແອລ.
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ
ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເກືອດຫ້າມການເຂົ້າໄປຍັງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍກີດກັນ ທ່ານນາງ
ຈາກປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້
ທ່ານນາງ“ປະຕິບັດການ ກຳກັບເລື້ອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດຈາກສະຫະລັດ
ແລະອອກກົດໝາຍການປະຕິບັດເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.”
ໃນບັນຊີທວິດເຕີ ຂອງທ່ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແຫ່ງອິສຣາ
ແອລນັ້ນ ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຂຽນວ່າ
ສະມາຊິກສະພາແມ່ຍິງ 2 ທ່ານນີ້ “ໄດ້ລະບຸເຖິງ ຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງຂອງການ
ຢ້ຽມຢາມນັ້ນວ່າແມ່ນປາແລັດສໄຕນ໌ ບໍ່ແມ່ນອິສຣາແອລ…ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຮຽນ
ທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ບໍ່ວ່າ ຈະຈາກທາງລັດຖະບານ ຫຼື ຈາກທາງ
ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.”
Israel has reveersed course yet again and decided to allow one of the two U.S. congresswomen it had previously banned to visit.Interior minister Aryeh Deri says Representative Rashida Tlaib will be allowed in on humanitarian grounds to visit her 90-year old grandmother in the West Bank.In a letter published by the minister's office Tlaib says she will respect any restrictions and not promote boycotts during the visit.Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump had denied persuading Israel to bar Tlaib and Representative Ilhan Omar, who are critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, from entering the country. As VOA's Michael Brown reports, Trump made his case on social media and to reporters, before attending a campaign rally Thursday night to energize his supporters.]]
President Trump said he did not encourage or discourage Israel from banning a visit by Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
"I feel that they are so anti-Israel, so anti-Jewish, again, if other people made that statement there would have been hell to pay, but I did speak to people over there yea."
Trump did not identify with whom he spoke in Israel.
Trump seemed to challenge Israel in a tweet before the decision was made, writing, "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit.(They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds).
Omar and Tlaib have been vocal critics of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians. They were set to visit Israel and several cities in the West Bank in the coming days.
Jewish leaders in Omar's home state of Minnesota have criticized Israel for barring the visit by Omar and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan because of their support for BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a nonviolent movement that seeks to economically pressure Israel into ending its occupation of the West Bank.
Jacob Frey, (D) Minneapolis Mayor:
"I think that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should be able to travel to Israel to see the facts for herself directly, and I think the decision that was made is the wrong one."
Omar appeared at a meeting in Minnesota Thursday night but ignored reporters questions about being banned from entering Israel.
She earlier issued a statement that said the Israeli government's ban on her entry prevented her from fulfilling her duties as a member of the U.S. Congress - which requires her to "conduct oversight of foreign aid from the United States of America and to legislate on human rights practices around the world."
On the Twitter account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,Israel justified the decision, writing that the congresswomen had "listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel and . . . did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition."
