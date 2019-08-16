ອິ​ສ​ແອ​ລໄດ້​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ ແລະຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ສອງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ແຕ່​ຫົວ​ທີ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ທ່ານອາ​ຣີ ເດ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ດາ ຕ​ລາ​ອິບ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ ຍ້ອນ​ເຫັນ​ແກ່​ມະ​ນຸ​ດ​ສະ​ທຳ ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ແມ່​ເຖົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໃນໄວ 90 ປີ ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເຂດຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຈໍ​ແດນ ຫຼື West Bank. ໃນ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຕ​ລາ​ອິບ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈະ​ນັບ​ຖື​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັບ​ແຄບຕ່າງໆແລະ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ການບອຍ​ຄອ​ຕ ໃນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້. ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານເປັນ​ຄົນຊັກ​ຊວນ ໃ​ຫ້​ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 2 ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ແອ​ລ ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄມ​ໂກ ບ​ຣາວ​ນ໌ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ລົງ​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາຫາ​ສຽງ ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອກະ​ຕຸກ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ ​ມີ​ຄວາມກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ ນີ້ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຊວນ ຫຼືບໍ່​ ກໍ​ບໍ່

ຊັກຊວນ​ໃຫ້​ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາແມ່​ຍິງ ສັງ​ກັດ

​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ອິ​ລ​ຮານ ໂອ​ມາ​ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ດາ ຕ​ລາ​ອິບ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານອິ​ສ​ຣາ

ແອ​ລ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ຊາວ​ຢິວ​ແທ້ໆ, ນັ້ນ​ລະ ແລະ​ຖ້າ ​ຫາກວ່າ​ພວກ​ຄົນອື່ນໆ​ອອກ​ຄວາມ​

ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ ​ເບິ່ງ​ດຸ ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຊົດ​ໃຊ້​ເຖິງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ນຳ ໃນອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ໃນ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ກ່ອນຈະ​ໄດ້

​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ, ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ

ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໂອ​ມາ​ ແລະ​ ຕ​ລາ​ອິບ

ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂອ​ມາ​ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງຕ​ລາ​ອິບ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງຕໍ່ການ​ທີ່ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ

ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌. ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ທັງ​ສອງ ໄດ້ມີ​ໝາຍ​ກຳ​ໜົດ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ

ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ ໃນ​ເຂດຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຈໍ​ແດນ ຫຼື West

Bank ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຊາວ​ຢິວ ໃນ​ລັດມິນ​ເນໂຊ​ຕາ ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ນັ້ນໄດ້ ​ຕຳ​ໜິ

​ຕິ​ຕຽນອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ທີ່​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂອ​ມາ ແລະທ່ານ​ນາງຕ​ລາ​ອິບ ຈາກ​ລັດ

​ມິ​ຊີ​ແກນ ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນການ​ບອຍ​ຄອດ ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ລົງ​ທຶນແລະການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ຫຼື BDSຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ

ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດຕໍ່ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຍຶດ​ຄອງ

​ເຂດ West Bank.

ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ກັບ ເຟ​ຣ ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ມິນນີ​ອາ​ໂປ​ລິ​ສ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ອິ​ລ​ຮານ ໂອ​ມາ​ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​

ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ໄປ​ປະ​ຈັກ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອງ, ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ ທີ່​ຜິດ​ພາດ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງໂອ​ມາ​ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທີ່​ມິນ​ເນ​ໂຊ​ຕາ ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ

​ວານ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ

ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ​ໄດ້ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໂດຍກີດ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ

ຈາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້​

ທ່ານ​ນາງ“ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ ກຳ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ແລະ​ອອກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ເລື້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

ໃນບັນ​ຊີ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເບັນຈາ​ມິນ ​ເນ​ຕັນຢາ​ຮູ ​ແຫ່ງອິ​ສ​ຣາ

ແອ​ລນັ້ນ ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍຂຽນວ່າ

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ແມ່​ຍິງ 2 ທ່ານນີ້ “​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸເຖິງ ຈຸດ​ໝ​າຍ​ປາຍ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​

ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າແມ່ນ​ປາ​ແລັດ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ…ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອ​ລ ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ ຈະຈາກ​ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ຫຼື ຈາກ​ທາງ​

ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດເລີຍ.”

Israel has reveersed course yet again and decided to allow one of the two U.S. congresswomen it had previously banned to visit.Interior minister Aryeh Deri says Representative Rashida Tlaib will be allowed in on humanitarian grounds to visit her 90-year old grandmother in the West Bank.In a letter published by the minister's office Tlaib says she will respect any restrictions and not promote boycotts during the visit.Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump had denied persuading Israel to bar Tlaib and Representative Ilhan Omar, who are critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, from entering the country. As VOA's Michael Brown reports, Trump made his case on social media and to reporters, before attending a campaign rally Thursday night to energize his supporters.



President Trump said he did not encourage or discourage Israel from banning a visit by Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.



U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"I feel that they are so anti-Israel, so anti-Jewish, again, if other people made that statement there would have been hell to pay, but I did speak to people over there yea."



Trump did not identify with whom he spoke in Israel.



Trump seemed to challenge Israel in a tweet before the decision was made, writing, "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit.(They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds).



Omar and Tlaib have been vocal critics of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians. They were set to visit Israel and several cities in the West Bank in the coming days.



Jewish leaders in Omar's home state of Minnesota have criticized Israel for barring the visit by Omar and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan because of their support for BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a nonviolent movement that seeks to economically pressure Israel into ending its occupation of the West Bank.

Jacob Frey, (D) Minneapolis Mayor:

"I think that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should be able to travel to Israel to see the facts for herself directly, and I think the decision that was made is the wrong one."

Omar appeared at a meeting in Minnesota Thursday night but ignored reporters questions about being banned from entering Israel.



She earlier issued a statement that said the Israeli government's ban on her entry prevented her from fulfilling her duties as a member of the U.S. Congress - which requires her to "conduct oversight of foreign aid from the United States of America and to legislate on human rights practices around the world."



On the Twitter account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,Israel justified the decision, writing that the congresswomen had "listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel and . . . did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition."