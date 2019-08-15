ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຮຸ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ໄດ້​ຕົກລາ​ຄາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ວູບ​ລົງ ຫລາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນຶ່ງມື້​ກ່ອນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ໄປ​ທົ່ວວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີນິກ​ເກ​ຂອງ​ໂຕ​ກຽວໃນຕອນ​ປິດ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາແມ່ນ 1.2% ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ, ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີປະ​ສົມ​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໃນຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຮັງ​ເຊັງ​ຂອງຮົງ​ກົງ ກໍ​ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ​ ປານໆ​ກັນ ໃນຕອນ​ບ່າຍໆ​ກ່ອນ​ປິດ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ.



ອ​ະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຮຸ້ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ວ່າ​ຈະດີ​ຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ຄືນ​ ຈາກ​ການຊື້​ຂາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຮຸ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຮຸ້ນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳດາວ​ໂຈນສະ​ເລ່ຍຫຼື Dow Jones Industrial Average, ຮຸ້ນສະ​ແຕ​ນ​ດາດ ແອນ ພົວ​ສ໌ ​ຫຼື S and P 500 ແລະ​ຮຸ້ນ​ແນັ​ສ​ແດັກ (Nasdaq) ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່​ຫລຸດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ລົງ 3 ເປີ​ເຊັນໝົດ.



​ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີ​ຮຸ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ກໍ​ຕົກ​ວູບ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.



ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດທີ່​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ຂອງ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ຈີນວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ອາດ​ມີ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ບອກວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ພິກ​ຜັນ​ຂອງ​ຜົນໄດ້​ຮັບສຳ​ລັບ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ຂອງພັນ​ທະ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄລ​ຍະ 2 ແລະ 10 ປີ. ຕາມ ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ, ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ຂອງ​ພັ​ນ​ທະ​ບັດລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທີ່ຖື​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະຍາວ​ແມ່ນ​ສູງກວ່າ ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ຂອງພັນ​ທະ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ຖື​ໄວ້ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ​ກວ່າ.



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ພິກ​ຜັນໃນອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍໄດ້​ມີ​ຜົນກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ແລະ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການພິກ​ຜັນ​ຂອງ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2007 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເສດຖະ​ກິດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່ມີ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1930 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.



ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍໃນທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ກ່ອນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງເສຍ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ເດືອນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Stock markets in Japan fell Thursday, but not as drastically as the plummets experienced by U.S. markets a day earlier that amplified recession fears.

Tokyo's Nikkei index closed down 1.2% Thursday while elsewhere in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were about even in late trading.

U.S. market futures pointed to slight gains Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday's trading that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Standard and Poors 500 and Nasdaq all down 3%.

Major European indexes also fell sharply Wednesday. Analysts pointed to weak German and Chinese economic data as warning signs of a possible world economic slowdown.

Yield-curve inversion

But most importantly, the analysts pointed to a so-called yield curve inversion for interest rates on two- and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes.

Typically, interest rates on government bonds held for a long time are higher than those held for shorter periods.

But the reverse was in effect Wednesday, and the analysts see it as a sign that investors have worries about the immediate state of the U.S. economy.

It was the first time such an interest rate inversion had occurred since 2007, at the start of the U.S. recession that was the country's worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Millions of U.S. workers lost their jobs in the recession a decade ago, as well as their homes, when they no longer had enough money to make monthly loan payments.

The bond interest rate inversion has preceded the last nine U.S. recessions over the last six decades, although the barometer is not a perfect indicator. No recession occurred in 1966, even though there had been an inversion.



China, Germany weaken

Meanwhile, China said its factory production was the weakest in 17 years, while Germany, Europe's most powerful economic engine, said its economic output shrank in the April-to-June period by one-tenth of a percentage point.

The negative economic indicators could push central banks around the world to cut their key interest rates, following U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers who last month trimmed the key U.S. benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point.

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Wednesday's economic news on the fed, tweeting:

Trump, who has touted a robust U.S. economy as a key reason voters should re-elect him in 2020, has frequently criticized the independent Federal Reserve Board for not cutting interest rates fast enough.