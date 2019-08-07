ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໃກ້ ຮອບໃໝ່ ໄປຍັງທະເລ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຕົນອາດຈະເອົາ “ເສັ້ນທາງໃໝ່” ໃນການໂຕ້ຕອບ ຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມລົບຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນສັບປະດານີ້. ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ Mark Esper ກຳລັງຢ້ຽມຢາມຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ-ປາຊິຟິກ ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຂອງການຢ້ຽມຢາມນາໆຊາດ ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ Carla Babb ແມ່ນໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປກັບທ່ານ Esper ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນຂົງເຂດ ກຳລັງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຄັ້ງທີ 4 ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ຮອດ 2 ສັບປະດາ ສະແດງ
ໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເປັນການເກາະຜິດ…ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຈລະຈາປົດອາວຸດ
ນິວເຄລຍ ລະຫວ່າງວໍຊີງຕັນ ແລະພຽງຢາງ ຍັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ ບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາ.
ທ່ານຣູດີ ດີລີອອນ (Rudy deLeon) ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າອາເມຣິກາ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາແມ່ນເດີນໄປເລື້ອຍໆ, ແລະການຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟພວກນີ້
ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບາດກ້າວໃນທິດທາງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນສ່ວນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”
ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ
ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Mark Esper ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກນິວຊີແລນເພື່ອໄປເຈລະຈາ
ກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດສະໝີຂອງ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ
ໄລຍະໃກ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ອອກສູ່ທະເລ.
ທ່ານ Mark Esper ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ
ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນເປັນລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໃກ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຮັດຫຍັງເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາພວມຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນ
ໄຫວນີ້ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າພວກເຂົາເຮັດ
ຫຍັງ. ພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈ ວ່າດ້ວຍສາເຫດໃດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັ້ນລະ ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຈຸດສຳຄັນ ແມ່ນເບີດກວ້າງເພື່ອການເຈລະຈາທາງດ້ານການທູດ.”
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ພວມໂຈມຕີການຊ້ອມລົບ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດຫຼຸດລົງ, ໃຊ້ຄອມພິວເຕີ
ເຂົ້າຊ່ວຍເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນເດືອນນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້
ຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ.
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ມີກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຈອມຜະເດັດການເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ…ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້
ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍໃຫ້ຫຼຸດຂະໜາດລົງ ໃນອັນທີ່ ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງ
ທະຫານຮ່ວມ ທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່……ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຜ່ອນຜັນ ທີ່ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີທາງທຽບທານໄດ້.
ທ່ານແບຣດລີ ບາວແມັນ (Bradley Bowman) ຈາກມູນນິທິເພື່ອຄວາມປ້ອງກັນ
ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມລົບແບບປົກ
ກະຕິ ໃນລະດູໜາວ, ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫລຸດຂະໜາດລົງ ໃນທາງໃດນຶ່ງ ແລະນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຍຸດຕິການຊ້ອມລົບທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ? ມັນແມ່ນ
ເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າເບື່ອແລະໜ້າຢາກຫົວ. ແລະນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ ເລີ້ມຄິດໃນບາງຈຸດວ່າ
ລາວແມ່ນຈິງໃຈແລະຕ້ອງການຂໍ້ຕົກລົງແທ້ບໍ່.”
ພວກນັກການທູດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງ ການເຈລະຈາ ໃນລະດັບ
ປະຕິບັດງານກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້.
North Korea launched a fresh round of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea early Tuesday and warned it could take a "new road" in response to U.S-South Korea military exercises that began this week. The launch came as Defense Secretary Mark Esper is in the Asia-Pacific region on his first international trip in his new post. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is traveling with Esper as tensions in the region are on the rise.
The fourth launch from North Korea in less than two weeks, a clear provocation as...
...denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.
Rudy deLeon, Center for American Progress:
"The clock is running, and these missile tests are really not a step in the right direction on the part of North Korea."
The latest launch occurred as U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper left New Zealand for talks in Japan and South Korea, allies in reach of the short-range missiles fired into the sea.
Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defense:
"My understanding is they are short-range ballistic missiles.I wouldn't say we don't do anything.We monitor these very closely. We make sure we understand what they're doing.We try to understand why.But again I think the key is to keep the door open for diplomacy."
North Korea appears to be lashing out over downsized, computer-simulated drills this month between the U.S and South Korean militaries on the peninsula.
Ever since the first summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean dictator....
the United States and South Korea have canceled or scaled-down what were once massive joint exercises of military might...
...A concession analysts say North Korea has no plans of matching.
Bradley Bowman, Foundation for Defense of Democracies:
"So they're going to continue their winter training normal exercises per normal, not downgrading them in any substantial way. And yet, they want us to completely end ours? //It's bordering on ridiculous. And you start to have to wonder about at some point, whether he's really sincere and wanting a deal."
U.S. diplomats remain hopeful a new round of working-level talks with North Korea will start soon.
