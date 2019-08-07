ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ ຮອບໃໝ່ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ທະ​ເລ ໃນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ອາດ​ຈະເອົາ “ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໃໝ່” ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຕອບ ​ຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ນີ້. ການ​ຍິງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ Mark Esper ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ-ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ຂອງການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ Carla Babb ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ Esper ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 4 ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ 2 ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ສະ​ແດງ​

ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ…​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ

​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ລະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ຍັງຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ.

ທ່ານຣູ​ດີ ດີ​ລີ​ອອນ (Rudy deLeon) ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ແມ່ນ​ເດີນ​ໄປ​ເລື້ອຍໆ, ແລະ​ການ​ຍິງທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ພວກ​ນີ້

ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວໃນທິດທາງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ໃນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.”



ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ Mark Esper ໄ​ດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງອອກຈາກ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ

​ກັບ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ເປັນພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໝີ​ຂອງ ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ

ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອອກສູ່​ທະ​ເລ.

ທ່ານ Mark Esper ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃ​ຈ

ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົ​າພວມຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​

ໄຫວ​ນີ້​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຮັດ

​ຫຍັງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ໃດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ນັ້ນ​ລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແມ່ນ​ເບີດ​ກວ້າງເພື່ອ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທາງດ້ານການ​ທູດ.”

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ພວມ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຫຼຸດລົງ, ​ໃຊ້ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ

​ເຂົ້າ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້

ຢູ່ໃນ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​.

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ມີກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະຈອມຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ…ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້

ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ໃຫ້ຫຼຸດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ລົງ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບທາງ

​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮ່ວມ ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່……ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ທຽບ​ທານ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ແບ​ຣດ​ລີ ບາວ​ແມັນ (Bradley Bowman) ຈາກມູນ​ນິ​ທິ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ

​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປ​ະ​ໄຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ແບບ​ປົກ

​ກະ​ຕິ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ, ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ລົງ ໃນ​ທາງ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍຸ​ດ​ຕິ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບທັງ​ໝົດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ? ມັນ​ແມ່ນ

​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເບື່ອ​ແລະ​ໜ້າ​ຢາກ​ຫົວ. ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ ເລີ້ມຄິດ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ຈຸດວ່າ

ລາວແມ່ນ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ​ແລະ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ແທ້​ບໍ່.”

​ພວກ​ນັກການ​ທູດຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ

​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຈະເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

North Korea launched a fresh round of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea early Tuesday and warned it could take a "new road" in response to U.S-South Korea military exercises that began this week. The launch came as Defense Secretary Mark Esper is in the Asia-Pacific region on his first international trip in his new post. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is traveling with Esper as tensions in the region are on the rise.



The fourth launch from North Korea in less than two weeks, a clear provocation as...



...denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.



Rudy deLeon, Center for American Progress:

"The clock is running, and these missile tests are really not a step in the right direction on the part of North Korea."



The latest launch occurred as U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper left New Zealand for talks in Japan and South Korea, allies in reach of the short-range missiles fired into the sea.



Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defense:

"My understanding is they are short-range ballistic missiles.I wouldn't say we don't do anything.We monitor these very closely. We make sure we understand what they're doing.We try to understand why.But again I think the key is to keep the door open for diplomacy."



MADATORY COURTESY Dept. of Defense:

North Korea appears to be lashing out over downsized, computer-simulated drills this month between the U.S and South Korean militaries on the peninsula.



Ever since the first summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean dictator....



the United States and South Korea have canceled or scaled-down what were once massive joint exercises of military might...



...A concession analysts say North Korea has no plans of matching.



Bradley Bowman, Foundation for Defense of Democracies:

"So they're going to continue their winter training normal exercises per normal, not downgrading them in any substantial way. And yet, they want us to completely end ours? //It's bordering on ridiculous. And you start to have to wonder about at some point, whether he's really sincere and wanting a deal."



U.S. diplomats remain hopeful a new round of working-level talks with North Korea will start soon.