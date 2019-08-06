ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ປານ​ກາງ ຫຼື

INF ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະພັດທະນາລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຊະນິດໃໝ່, ຫຼັງຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້

ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະທຳລາຍຂີປະນາວຸດລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ທີ່ອົງການ NATO ເວົ້າວ່າໄດ້ລ່ວງລະ

ເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຣັດ

ເຊຍ ແມ່ນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ ສຳລັບການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາ” ເພາະ

ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ມົສກູ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ຖືກເຕືອນຊ້ຳແລ້ວ

ຊ້ຳອີກ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັງທະລາຍລົງຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາທີ່ສຳຄັນນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະ

ສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ 1987, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ໂນ​ລ ເຣ​ແກນ ໄດ້​ຕ້ອນ​

ຮັບຜູ້ນຳ ໂຊວຽດ ທ່ານ ມິເຄລ ກໍບາຊອຟ ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ສຳລັບພິທິທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນ

ສັນຍາລັກສຳລັບຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່ ແຫ່ງການຜ່ອນຄາຍຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດ ລະຫວ່າງສອງ

ມະຫາອຳນາດໂລກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຣ​ໂນ​ລ ເຣ​ແກນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ກວ່າ​ຕົວ​ເລກ.

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຟັງຄວາມຮອບຮູ້ໃນຄຳສຸພາສິດ ແມັກຊິມ ເກົ່າຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ. ແລະ ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າກໍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບມັນ, ທ່ານເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ

ການອອກສຽງຂອງຈ້າພະເຈົ້າ ອາດຈະສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃຫ້ທ່ານ, ຄຳສຸພາສິດ

ແມັກຊິມ ແມ່ນ Dovyai no Provyai, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເຊື່ອຖື ແຕ່ຕ້ອງພິສູດ.”

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ແຜ່​ຜາຍ​

ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ໄດ້ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ການສິ້ນສຸດ ຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່

ຍຸກໃໝ່ທີ່ມີຄວາມປອດໄພໜ້ອຍລົງ.

ທ່ານ ເຈັ​ຟ ວິ​ລ​ສັນ ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ອາ​ວຸດ ແລະ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ແຜ່ ຜາຍອາ

ວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ, ຄວາມຄິດໃນຕອນນີ້ກໍແມ່ນ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເລີ່ມ

ຜະລິດອາວຸດຊະນິດໃໝ່ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແລະ ວິທີນີ້ແມ່ນການ

ສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງແທ້ໆ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ, ທ່ານ ໂຣໂນລ ເຣແກນ ແລະ

ທ່ານ ກໍບາຊອຟ, ຮູ້ວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ. ແລະ ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ຖອນເອົ່ອາວຸດໝົດ

ທັງປະເພດອອກໄປ, ເພາະວ່າພວກເພິ່ນຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຫຼາຍ

ແລະ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍສຳລັບສັນຕິພາບໃນ ຢູໂຣບ.

ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ໂຣບ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ໄກ​ຈາກ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ປານ​

ກາງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ນັ້ນເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ນີ້ອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການຍົກເລີກສົນທິສັນຍາ New

Start ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ, ເຊິ່ງຈະໝົດອາຍຸໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2021.

ທ່ານ ມາກ ຊີ​ມາ​ຄອ​ຟ​ສ​ກີ ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ ແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ

ຫ່ວງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດຂອງການຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ

ໂບລຕັນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາ ແລະ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແບບເກົ່າ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ

ໃໝ່ມາແທນມັນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສົນ​ທິ​

ສັນຍານິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດບາງຢ່າງ

ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຄືກັນ.”

ແຕ່​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ​ໂອ ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຊຸກຍູ້ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສະຫະພັນ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າງແຮງໃຫ້ຕໍ່ເວລາອັນ

ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ New Start ອອກໄປ ເພື່ອສະໜອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ເວລາ

ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາມາດຕະການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍເມື່ອ ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຢຸດການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົນທິສັນຍາ INF ຂອງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ຊົ່ວ

ຄາວ, ຫ້າເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດຈຸດປະສົງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ.



The United States has pulled out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in order to develop its own new missiles, after the Russians refused to destroy new missiles that NATO says violate the pact.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise" because Moscow failed to return to compliance despite repeated warnings.VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington on the end of a landmark treaty.



In December 1987, United States President Ronald Reagan hosted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the White House for a ceremony that became a symbol for a new era of détente between the two superpowers.



"The importance of this treaty transcends numbers. We have listened to the wisdom in an old Russian maxim. And I am sure you're familiar with it, Mr. General Secretary, though my pronunciation may give you difficulty, the maxim is Dovyai no Provyai, Trust but Verify."



Now, some foreign policy and non-proliferation experts are concerned the treaty's demise might usher in a new, less secure era.



"Certainly, the idea that now the United States would begin to produce new weapons for use in countering Russia, and this way, is really destabilizing. I mean, Ronald Reagan, and Gorbachev, like realized that this was a bad idea. And they took that whole class of weapons off the table, because they realized that it was so destabilizing and so risky for peace in Europe."



Other experts say Europeans, who are within the range of Russian intermediate missiles, worry this may lead to the scrapping of the larger New Start Treaty, which expires in early 2021.



"And they're very worried about the future of arms control because they see a president in the White House and a national security advisor [John Bolton] that are skeptical toward traditional nuclear arms negotiations and agreements."



President Donald Trump told VOA he is hopeful there will be new a treaty to replace it.



"Russia would like to do something on a nuclear treaty and that's OK with me. They would like to do something and so would I."



But the UN Secretary General also expressed concern.



"I strongly encourage the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the so-called New Start' agreement to provide stability and the time to negotiate future arms control measures."



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation a month ago suspending his country's participation in the INF treaty, five months after the Trump administration announced its intention to pull out of the pact.