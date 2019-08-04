ຮົງກົງ ຕຽມຮັບມື ກັບ ການເດີນຂະບວນ ປະທ້ວງພ້ອມກັນ ສອງແຫ່ງ ທີ່ກຳນົດໃສ່ ວັນອາທິດນີ້

ການປະທ້ວງສອງແຫ່ງຄຽງຄູ່ກັນ ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໃສ່ວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ກ່ອນໜ້າ

ຂອງການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດງານປະທ້ວງທົ່ວໄປ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນ.

ເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ມາໄດ້

ສອງເດືອນຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຊາວຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງແກັສນ້ຳຕາຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນວັນ

ຄືນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ ດ້ານນອກຂອງກົມ

ຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ Tsim Sha Tsui ແລະກະປະມານໄດ້ວ່າ ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ

ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງສາຍຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງ ການຮັບມືທີ່ຜິດ

ພາດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃນວິກິດການດ້ານການເມືອງ ທີ່ມີມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຫັນມາຕໍ່ຕ້ານຜູ້ນຳຂອງຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງແຄຣີ

ແລມ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນຜ່ານຄຸ້ມ Mong Kok ແລະ Sham Shui Po

ແລະ ແຫຼມ Kowloon ຂອງຮົງກົງ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະມາ

ບັນຈົບກັນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Tsim Sha Tsui ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂດເມືອງຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆຢູ່ແຄມນ້ຳ

ບ່ອນຈັບຈ່າຍຊື້ເຄື່ອງ ທີ່ນິຍົມຊົມຊອບ ໂດຍພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຊາວຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່

ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ພາກັນກີດກັ້ນອຸໂມງທີ່ຂ້າມໄປຍັງທ່າເຮືອ.

ການປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ສັນຕິ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ປະທະກັບຕຳຫຼວດເປັນບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກໍຕາມ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກ

ປະທ້ວງບາງສ່ວນ ບໍ່ຍິນຍອມສະຫຼາຍຕົວອອກໄປ ຕາມເວລາທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໄວ້. ພວກປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ພາກັນສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແກ່ຕຶກອາຄານຕ່າງໆ ຈູດໄຟ

ຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍຈຸດ ແລະແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່ພວກຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດ ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະລູກປືນຢາງ ໃສ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ການປະທ້ວງແບບດຽວ

ກັນນີ້ ກໍຍັງມີອີກ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ມີມາຈົນຮອດເກືອບເກົາສັບປະດາ

ຊຶ່ງລັດຖະບານ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແລະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ທີ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຜ່ານ ສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ທີ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງນັ້ນ

ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອາຊະຍາກອນຊາວຮົງກົນ ສົ່ງໄປດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.

Twin protests are scheduled in Hong Kong Sunday, ahead of a called general strike Monday.



The territory has been roiled by weekend demonstrations for two months.



Hong Kong protesters became the target of police tear gas Saturday night after they gathered at the Tsim Sha Tsui district police station and as an estimated tens of thousands of people once again filled the streets to protest the government's mishandling of its ongoing political crisis that has turned much of the city against leader Carrie Lam.



Protesters marched across Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po on Hong Kong's Kowloon peninsula onSaturday afternoon before converging in Tsim Sha Tsui, a waterfront shopping district popular with tourists from China, where they briefly barricaded a cross-harbor tunnel.



The protests have been mostly peaceful, although they increasingly have featured skirmishes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times. Protesters have vandalized buildings, set small fires and thrown bricks, while police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets. There was more of the same Saturday.



The protest is the latest in nearly nine weeks of demonstrations against the government, which earlier this summer tried and failed to push a bill through its semi-democratic legislature that would have allowed criminals to be extradited to mainland China.



The bill unleashed unprecedented anger and mistrust with the Hong Kong government, however, which many believe is heavily influenced by Beijing. That's despite the fact the former British colony has been promised autonomy until 2047.



Even after it was suspended, discontent persists with the government's heavy handed use of riot police to respond to protests, and its failure to meet any protester demands — including formally withdrawing the bill.



Many protesters on Saturday chanted slogans calling for a general strike on Monday, which organizers say will involve 23,000 people.



Elsewhere at Saturday's march, half a dozen protesters carried American flags in a bid to draw the attention of the U.S. Congress, which they want to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.The bipartisan legislation "reaffirms U.S. commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law at a time when those freedoms and Hong Kong's autonomy are being eroded," according to a press release.



The act would see the U.S. annually review its special trade treaty with Hong Kong, depending on the status of human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. It also would enable the U.S. to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials.