ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ຈີນ ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ອີກ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ເອີ້ນການ​ພົບ​ປະທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້​ວ່າ ກົງ​ໄປ​ກົງ​ມາແລະ​ສ້າງ​ສັນ. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ ຕໍ່​ກົນ​ລະຍຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Zlatica Hoke ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະນຳ ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນແລະສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ ແຕ່ຄະ​ນະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ພໍ້​ກັນ​ອີກ ໃນເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈີນ​ວ່າ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຖ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ໂດຍ​ຫວັງທີ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ. ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນເລີ້ມ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ຕໍ່​ຈີນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນໄດ້ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໃນ​ປີ 2020. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ມັກຫຼາຍ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ປ​ລາ​ໄຊ.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ກາ​ນ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃດໆ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຫົວ ຈິນຢິ້ງ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ໄຮ້​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ກິນ​ຢາ ເວ​ລາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ. ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄ້ານັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄວນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປະ​ສົງ​ດີ​ຫຼາຍ​ໄປ​ກວ່ານີ້.”

ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ແບບ​ເຊິ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ເດືອນກວ່າໆ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ໄລ​ໄທ​ເຊີ ແລະ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ ທ່ານ​ສ​ຕີ​ເວັນ ມ​ນຸກ​ຊິນ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຈີນທີ່​ຈະ​ຊື້​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ກະ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ. ຈີນ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຫຼຸດ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຮນ​ເດີ ສ​ມາຍ​ດິງ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເບ​ເຣນ​ເບີກ ໃນເຢຍ​ຣ​ະ​ມັນ ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້​. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຈີນ​ແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂາຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຮ່ອມ​ພູ​ຊິ​ລີ​ກອ​ນ​ວາ​ເລຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ ໃນ​ທາງກັບ​ກັນ​. ແຕ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົ​ດ​ທົນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ. ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ບາງ​ທີ​ອາດຈະ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ໃພ້​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມື ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງຍາກ​ແທ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້.”

ແຕ່​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ ທີ່​ມີສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ແຮມ​ເບີກຍັງ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໃນ​ການ​ຜິດ​ຂ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖຽງກັນ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂ​ອງ​ໂລກ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ນີ້ ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຕໍ່ຈີນ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ຍັງມີ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະກຳ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກືອບ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນຫຍັງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ.”

ການ​ຜິດ​ຂ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖຽງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ ໂດຍ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ຕ່າງກໍ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂາ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂອງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ ຫຼາຍໆ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຕ່ອ​ງ​ໂສ້ອຸບ​ປະ​ທານ​ແລະ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

The United States and China have concluded another round of trade talks with both sides calling the meeting in Shanghai frank and constructive. But the two sides also expressed discontent with each other's tactics. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Wednesday's talk in China's biggest city and global financial hub, Shanghai, ended without a deal, but negotiators cited progress and agreed to meet again in September.



The United States has accused China of dragging its feet in the hope of getting a more favorable agreement. Even before the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Beijing that he might impose tougher trade terms on China if the talks are not concluded before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.



Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"They would just love if I got defeated."



China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that Beijing would not not succumb to pressure.



Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman:

"It's pointless to tell others to take medication when you're the one who is sick. On the issue of trade negotiations, we think the United States should show more sincerity and good faith."



The two sides met face-to-face for the first time since they failed to reach an agreement at a meeting in Washington more than two months ago. The U.S. team, led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, negotiated for China's commitment to purchase American agricultural goods. China wants the U.S. to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports in the United States.



A key economist at the multinational investment bank Berenberg does not expect a speedy agreement.



Holger Schmieding, Chief Economist of Berenberg Bank:

"The Chinese economy is more dependent on sales in the United States and on contact with the technology leader U.S., with Silicon Valley than the other way around. But the Chinese political system is more patient compared to the American system. Both sides probably think they have better cards in their hands and that's why it's so hard to come to an agreement."



But the Hamburg-based economist also warns that a prolonged dispute could undermine the global economy.



Holger Schmieding, Chief Economist of Berenberg Bank:

"The uncertainty that this dispute causes about the future trade regime affects not only China and the U.S. but in principle the industry in almost the entire world and that is actually a major reason why the industry in Germany is weakening considerably."



The U.S.-China trade dispute has dragged for more than a year with the world's two largest economies imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's imports, affecting global supply chains and financial markets.