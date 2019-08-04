ຫ້ອງການສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ມີການປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຄືນໃໝ່ ຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການໂຈະມາເປັນເວລາ 16 ປີ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນການຕ້ານຢັນ ຕໍ່ທ່າອຽງແຫ່ງຊາດແລະສາກົນ ທີ່ຈະລຶບລ້າງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ. Lisa Schlein ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມການປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຕໍ່ພວກນັກໂທດທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດປະຫານໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ສິດທິພື້ນຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບການມີຊີວິດຢູ່ລອດ. ອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ນອກນັ້ນຍັງເປັນການສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໄປສູ່ການລຶບລ້າງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງສາກົນ.
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດລາຍງານວ່າ ປະມານ 170 ປະເທດ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 194 ປະເທດທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແມ່ນໄດ້ລຶບລ້າງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ ທັງໃນດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລະໃນພາກປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ.
ທ່ານ Rupert Colville ໂຄສົກ ຂອງອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດຜູ້ຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໃນຫຼາຍໆລະດັບ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ກໍຄື ມັນເປັນການສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ການປະຫານຊີວິດຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກ່າວຫາ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍງານຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ອີງຕາມຫລັກຖານທາງດ້ານ DNA ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບາງລັດແມ່ນໄດ້ປະຫານຊີວິດຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ. ທ່ານ Colville ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ:
Rupert Colville Act
“ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນຍັງເປັນການຂາດ ໃນການພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດ ໃນຕົວຈິງນັ້ນໃຊ້ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະຖືກອ້າງເປັນເຫດຜົນສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ ແລະນອກນັ້ນ ແນ່ນອນ ຍັງຖືວ່າ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ວ່າມັນໄດ້ມີການນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍພະລະການແລະມັກຈະນຳໃຊ້ແບບມີການຈຳແນກ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ມີພື້ນຖານທຸກຍາກແລະມາຈາກປະຊາຄົມກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ.”
ໃນອາທິດກ່ອນນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້ປະກາດການນຳໃຊ້ໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຄືນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດພວກນັກໂທດຈຸທຳອິດຫ້າຄົນຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນທັນວາແລະການປະຫານອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ມີກຳນົດຈະເລີ້ມໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເວລານີ້ ມີພວກນັກໂທດປະຫານ 60 ຄົນ ພວມລໍຖ້າການປະຫານຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຫວ່າງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ພົບວ່າ 56 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການນຳໃຊ້ໂທດປະຫານ ຊຶ່ງກໍຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງ ຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນກາງຊຸມປີ 1990.
ທ່ານ Colville ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ ແມ່ນຂັດກັບທ່າອຽງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຂອງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ທ່ານໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ 21 ລັດແມ່ນໄດ້ຍົກເລີກໂທດປະຫານ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ແລະອີກ 4 ລັດແມ່ນພວມໂຈະການນຳໃຊ້ໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີລັດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂທດປະຫານ ແລະລັດທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານມີຈຳນວນສະເໝີກັນ 50 ຕໍ່ 50.
The U.N. human rights office criticized the Trump administration’s decision to reinstate federal executions after a 16-year hiatus, saying it bucks the national and international trend to abolish the death penalty.
The U.N. human rights office says Washington’s decision to resume executions of federal inmates on death row flies in the face of the most basic human right, that of the right to life. It says it also is a blow to progress toward universal abolition of capital punishment.
The United Nations reports around 170 of 194 U.N. member sates either have abolished the death penalty altogether in law or in practice.
Human rights spokesman Rupert Colville says executing people is wrong on many levels. He says a major concern is the risk of putting to death people who are innocent of the crime for which they are charged. He says reports in the United States based on DNA evidence have shown that some states have put innocent people to death.
“There is also really an absence of any proof that the death penalty actually serves as a deterrent, which is often given as a reason for using it," Colville said. "And, there also, of course, are considerable concerns, especially in the United States that it is being applied arbitrarily and often in a discriminatory fashion, particularly… affects people from poor backgrounds and from minorities.”
Last week, U.S. Attorney General, William Barr reinstated federal executions. He says the first executions of five inmates on death row are to begin in December with additional executions to be scheduled at a later date.
Sixty inmates are currently on the federal death row in the U.S. A recent poll finds 56 percent of Americans support the death penalty, a considerable drop from 80 percent in the mid-1990s.
Colville says Attorney General Barr’s decision is counter to U.S. and international trends. He notes 21 states have completely abolished the death penalty and four others have issued moratoriums, creating a 50-50 split in the country between states that favor capital punishment and those that do not.