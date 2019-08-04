ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ຈະອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂຈະ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 16 ປີ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ ​ຕໍ່​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ແລະ​ສາ​ກົນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ລຶບ​ລ້າງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານຊີ​ວິດ. Lisa Schlein ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັດສິນໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ມີຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ລອດ. ອົງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນອກນັ້ນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ລຶບ​ລ້າງ​ໂທດປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ປະ​ມານ 170 ປະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວ​ນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 194 ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ລຶບ​ລ້າງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ທັງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍແລະ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຕົວ​ຈິງ.

ທ່ານ Rupert Colville ໂຄ​ສົກ​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ລະ​ດັບ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ກໍ​ຄື ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ່ຽງ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຕາມທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ທີ່​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ DNA ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ບາງ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ. ທ່ານ Colville ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ:

“ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຂາດ ໃນ​ການ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ຕົວ​ຈິງນັ້ນ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ອ້າງ​ເປັນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ນຳໃຊ້ ແລະ​ນອກນັ້ນ ແນ່ນອນ ຍັງ​ຖື​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໂດຍ​ສະເພາະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ພະ​ລະ​ການແລະ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ນຳໃຊ້​ແບບ​ມີ​ການ​ຈຳ​ແນກ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທຸກ​ຍາກແລະ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ.”

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຄືນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຈຸ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ແລະການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ອີກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເວ​ລານີ້ ມີ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ 60 ຄົນ ພວມ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ພົບ​ວ່າ 56 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຫຼຸດລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍຈາກ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນ​ກາງ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1990.

ທ່ານ Colville ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ກັບ​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງປະ​ເທດ. ທ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ 21 ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້​ນ​ເຊີງ ແລະ​ອີກ 4 ລັດແມ່ນ​ພວມ​ໂຈະ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີລັດທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ກັນ 50 ຕໍ່ 50.

The U.N. human rights office criticized the Trump administration’s decision to reinstate federal executions after a 16-year hiatus, saying it bucks the national and international trend to abolish the death penalty.

The U.N. human rights office says Washington’s decision to resume executions of federal inmates on death row flies in the face of the most basic human right, that of the right to life. It says it also is a blow to progress toward universal abolition of capital punishment.

The United Nations reports around 170 of 194 U.N. member sates either have abolished the death penalty altogether in law or in practice.

Human rights spokesman Rupert Colville says executing people is wrong on many levels. He says a major concern is the risk of putting to death people who are innocent of the crime for which they are charged. He says reports in the United States based on DNA evidence have shown that some states have put innocent people to death.

“There is also really an absence of any proof that the death penalty actually serves as a deterrent, which is often given as a reason for using it," Colville said. "And, there also, of course, are considerable concerns, especially in the United States that it is being applied arbitrarily and often in a discriminatory fashion, particularly… affects people from poor backgrounds and from minorities.”

Last week, U.S. Attorney General, William Barr reinstated federal executions. He says the first executions of five inmates on death row are to begin in December with additional executions to be scheduled at a later date.

Sixty inmates are currently on the federal death row in the U.S. A recent poll finds 56 percent of Americans support the death penalty, a considerable drop from 80 percent in the mid-1990s.

Colville says Attorney General Barr’s decision is counter to U.S. and international trends. He notes 21 states have completely abolished the death penalty and four others have issued moratoriums, creating a 50-50 split in the country between states that favor capital punishment and those that do not.