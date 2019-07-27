ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນໃຫ້ແກ່ແຂວງບາຕານຂອງຟີລິບປິນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກ 60 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມ
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 5.4 ແລະ 5.9 ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຫ່າງກັນບໍ່ພຽງເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ສິບໂທຕຳຫຼວດອູຊີ ວິລລາ (Uzi Villa) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງຝຣັ່ງວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນເຮືອນເໜັງຕີງໄປມາ. ຝາຂອງເຮືອນບາງສ່ວນໄດ້ພັງລົງ
ມາ ແລະລົ້ມທັບໃສ່ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍ.
ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍມີແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດທີ່ບໍ່ແຮງ ຕິດຕາມມາຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ.
ບາຕານເປັນໝູ່ເກາະທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນໃນບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບລູຊອນ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ.
Two earthquakes have shaken the Philippine province of Batanes, killing at least eight people and injuring 60, disaster officials say.
Authorities say the 5.4 and 5.9-magnitude tremors struck early Saturday, within hours of each other.
"We saw houses shaking," police sergeant Uzi Villa told the French news agency AFP. "Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims."
There have been several aftershocks.
Batanes is group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines.