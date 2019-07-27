ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ແຂວງ​ບາ​ຕານ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 8 ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ 60 ຄົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 5.4 ແລະ 5.9 ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຫ່າງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ສິບໂທ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ອູ​ຊີ ວິ​ລ​ລາ (Uzi Villa) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເຮືອນ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງ​ໄປ​ມາ. ຝາ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ

ມ​າ ແລະ​ລົ້ມ​ທັບ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ມີ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແຮງ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ.

ບາ​ຕານ​ເປັນ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ລູ​ຊອນ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

Two earthquakes have shaken the Philippine province of Batanes, killing at least eight people and injuring 60, disaster officials say.



Authorities say the 5.4 and 5.9-magnitude tremors struck early Saturday, within hours of each other.



"We saw houses shaking," police sergeant Uzi Villa told the French news agency AFP. "Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims."



There have been several aftershocks.



Batanes is group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines.