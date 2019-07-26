ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປນັ່ງປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເຕືອນໃຫ້ພວກເດີນທາງຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການບາດເຈັບເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະໜາມບິນ ທີ່ພາກັນນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງດຳນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິການຮັບມືຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ນິຍົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ວີດີໂອທີ່ຖ່າຍຈາກໂທລະສັບມືຖື ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ທາງສື່ສັງຄົມ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກໂຈມຕີແມ່ນເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມອັນທະພານ Triad ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີພວກປະທ້ວງ ດ້ວຍທໍ່ນ້ຳ ແລະທ່ອນໄມ້ ທີ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນຮົງກົງ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ຮວມທັງກຸ່ມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນທີ່ຖືກໂຈະໃນເວລານີ້ ເພື່ອສົ່ງໂຕຊາວຮົງກົງທີ່ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາອາຍາໄປຈີນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ຕະຫຼອດທັງພວກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະຍຸຕິການຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດຂອງປັກກິ່ງຢູ່ຮົງກົງ.
ທ່ານນາງແຄຣີ ແລມ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຂໍຂະມາໂທດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ແລະປະກາດວ່າ ມັນ “ຕາຍໄປ” ແລ້ວ.
ສ່ວນການປະທ້ວງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນວາງແຜນກັນໃສ່ວັນເສົາມື້ອື່ນທີ່ຄຸ້ມເຢິນລອງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸ້ມທີ່ພວກກຸ່ມອັນທະພານ ໂຈມຕີຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມີຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະເວລານີ້ ມີ 6 ຄົນແລ້ວຖືກຈັບ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນພົວພັນກັບກຸ່ມອັນທະພານ.
More than one thousand people staged a sit-in at the Hong Kong airport Friday, alerting visitors to the recent demonstrations in the metropolis, some of which have resulted in casualties.
The demonstrators and airport staff, dressed in black also criticized the police response to attacks on pro-democracy protesters.
Cellphone video that appeared on social media shows assailants alleged to be Triad gangsters attacking protesters with pipes and poles at a Hong Kong subway station Sunday.
The protests stem from a call to end the now-suspended bill to extradite Hong Kong residents charged with criminal offenses to China for trial as well as demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tighter grip on the territory.
Hong Kong executive Carrie Lam apologized for the turmoil the extradition bill has caused and declared it "dead."
Another march is planned for Saturday in Yuen Long, the neighborhood where a mob of white-clad men brutally attacked people at a rail station last Sunday following a large pro-democracy rally. Dozens were injured and six arrested, with police alleging some had gang ties.