ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ສອງ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ

ເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ທ່ານ ຣິຄາໂດ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ໃຫ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ຟັງປະຊາຊົນ, ແຕ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸ

ເຖິງແຜນການໃດໆວ່າທ່ານຈະລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​ໂລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ເມື່ອ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ

ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ, ອີກຝ່າຍນຶ່ງກໍມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທີ່ຈະຮັບຟັງຢ່າງລະ

ມັດລະວັງ. ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ອອກມາເວົ້າ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຕ້ອງຮັບຟັງ. ມັນໄດ້ເປັນ

ຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງການໄຕ່ຕອງຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ແລະ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ອີງຕາມຄວາມເປັນ

ຫ່ວງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ແລະ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​

ທ້ວງອີກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖະແຫຼງການໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງທ່ານ

ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການປະຕິບັດການທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກວຽກ ເຊິ່ງ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ ການ​ສົ່ງ

ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ຄົນຫຼ້າສຸດແມ່ນທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ,

ຊື່ວ່າທ່ານ ຣິຄາໂດ ເລີແຣນດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນອັງຄານ

ວານນີ້ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໃບ​ສັ່ງ​ກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ​

ໂລ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດທາງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ 11 ຄົນ.

ຄວາມບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທຸ​ຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ສູນ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ສືບ​

ສວນສອບສວນ ຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ການລົມກັນເປັນກຸ່ມທາງອອນໄລນ໌

ເກືອບ 900 ໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລະດັບສູງຫຼາຍຄົນ

ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່ລວມມີຂໍ້ຄວາມຫຍາບຄາຍ ທີ່ດູຖູກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງພາຍຸເຮີຣິ

ເຄນ ມາເຣຍ ໃນປີ 2017, ພ້ອມກັບຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ລັງກຽດແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ

ຕໍ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣແຊລໂລ.

ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ລົ​ມ​ກັນ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ໂມໂຫ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ເປີ

ໂຕ ຣີໂກ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເມື່ອຍລ້າຈາກການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງສາທາລະນະຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ

ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ການບໍລິຫານໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກາະ ທີ່ເປັນດິນແດນ

ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ ຄະນະກຳມະການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳ

ສັ່ງຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ ເພື່ອນຳພາເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກວິກິດການໜີ້ສິນ ຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານ

ໂດລາ.

In the face of two weeks of massive protests calling for his resignation, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he has to listen to the people, but made no indication Tuesday he planned to step down.



"When one side speaks legitimately, the other has the responsibility to listen carefully," Rossello said in a statement."The people are speaking and I have to listen.These have been moments of complete reflection and of taking decisions based on the concerns of the people of Puerto Rico and of their best interests."



As thousands of protesters again gathered in the streets for demonstrations, Rossello said his future statements will focus on the actions his government carries out.



A number of officials have resigned in connection with a texting scandal that was revealed earlier this month, the latest being Rossello's chief of staff Ricardo Llerandi who announced his resignation on Tuesday citing threats against his family.



Meanwhile a judge has issued search warrants for the phones of Rossello and 11 of his political allies.



The public fury erupted when the island's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of online group chats between Rossello and several top aides and associates that included profane messages laced with contempt for victims of 2017's Hurricane Maria, as well as misogynistic and homophobic slurs against Rossello's political opponents.



The publication of the chats unleashed long-simmering anger among Puerto Ricans who were worn down by years of public corruption and mismanagement that left the U.S. territory under the control of a congressionally-mandated oversight board to guide it out of a multi-billion-dollar debt crisis.