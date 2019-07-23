ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ແກັ່ງ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານທີ່​ຍັງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ.

ພາບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ຈາກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖືໃນ​ສື່ສັງ​ຄົມ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ສວມ​ໃສ່ເຄື່ອງສີຂາວ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ແກັ່ງ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານ 3 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ ​ທໍ່​ ແລະ​ເສົາໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຕໍ່​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ໃຫ້ “ໃຊ້​ຄວາມອົດ​ກັ້ນ,” ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ ໂດຍ​ພວກແ​ກັ່ງ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານ ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນນີ້ແມ່ນ “ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ.”

​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວຈຳເປັນ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ ເພື່ອລົງ​ໂທດ ພວກ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍະ​ກຳ​ນີ້. ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຍັງກ່າວຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຍ້ຳອີກວ່າ ຕົນ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ທຸກ​ “ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ” ແລະ “ການ​ກ່າວຫາ” ໃນ​ການແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ 45 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ການ​ປາງ​ຕາຍ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ແບບ​ຊ້າໆ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

Anger is growing in Hong Kong over an attack on pro-democracy protesters by suspected gangsters that left dozens of people injured.



Cellphone video on social media shows white-clad assailants alleged to be Triad gangsters attacking commuters with pipes and poles at a Hong Kong subway station Sunday.



The United States is calling all sides to "exercise restraint," adding organized violence by criminal gangs against private citizens are "particularly disturbing."



In Beijing, officials said the Chinese government firmly supports the Hong Kong government in taking all necessary measures and punish the criminals.Beijing also reiterated it firmly opposes any "foreign interference" and "any wanton accusations" on Hong Kong's internal affairs.

Hospital officials say 45 people were injured in the violence, with one in critical condition. Activists and local politicians accused police on Monday of a slow response to the violence.



Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said allegations that police had colluded with the assailants were "unfounded.''



Sunday's attack came during a night of escalating violence in Hong Kong that also saw clashes between antigovernment protesters and police. Protesters defaced the Chinese national emblem on Beijing's liaison office during a massive demonstration Sunday, drawing anger from China.



"Actions by some radical demonstrators have affected the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Monday, referring to Hong Kong's special status under the terms of its 1997 handover from Britain to China.



Some protesters threw eggs at the liaison office and spray-painted surrounding security cameras, as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets late Sunday to disperse protesters.



Sunday's chaos followed a familiar pattern over the last several weeks, starting with a huge peaceful protest that evolved into a night of clashes between police and more hard-core groups.



American officials have said the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong reflect the sentiment of Hong Kong's people and their broad concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy.



Monday in Washington, the United States said, "It is important for the Hong Kong government to respect the freedoms of speech and assembly, as guaranteed by the basic law."



"Societies are best served when diverse political views are respected and can be freely expressed," a State Department spokesperson told VOA on Monday.



At the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped Chinese leaders "will do the right thing."



"They've been out there protesting for a long time. I've never seen protests like it," Trump told reporters at the White House before an unrelated meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.



"I think President Xi (Jinping) of China has acted responsibly, very responsibly," said Trump, adding, "I hope that President Xi will do the right thing."



The British government condemned the violence during Sunday's protests, but defended the right of protesters to assemble peacefully.



"We must not let the violent actions of a few overshadow the fact that hundreds of thousands of people took part in the march yesterday and did so in a peaceful and lawful manner," said Andrew Murrison, British Minister of State for the Middle East and Minister of State for International Development.



The protests have morphed from a call to end the now-suspended bill to extradite Hong Kong residents charged with criminal offenses to China for trial into demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tighter grip on the territory. Many shouted, "Liberate Hong Kong!"



It is the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.



Lam has apologized for the turmoil the extradition bill has caused and declared it "dead."