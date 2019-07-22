ຕຳຫຼວດ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ​ເພື່ອ​

ແຍກຍ້າຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກມາປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຖະໜົນ

ຂອງເກາະທີ່ເປັນອານາເຂດຂອງ ຈີນ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເດີນຂະບວນ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ເຈັດ​ລຽນ​ຕິດ, ດ້ວຍ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​

ທຳລາຍສັນຍາລັກແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ, ແກວ່ງໄຂ່

ແລະ ນ້ຳເມິກດຳໃສ່ຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະ ສີດສີໃສ່ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ.

ການ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​

ສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເລີ່ມດ້ວຍການປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການປະທະກັນ

ກັນໃນຕອນຄ່ຳ ລະຫວ່າງ ຕຳຫຼວດ ກັບ ກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຫົວຮຸນແຮງກວ່າ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ຊຸດ​ຂາວ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ເລງ​ແກັງ

Triad ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຜູ້ໂດຍສານໃນສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ເຊິ່ງຖືກຖ່າຍວິດີໂອ

ໄວ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທ່ານ ແລມ ຈຶກ-ຕິງ.

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ທີ່​ໃສ່​

ເສື້ອສີດຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເດີນຂະບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ຊາວ ຮົງ​ກົງ

ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ ໄປ ຈີນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຄະດີ ເປັນການປະ

ທ້ວງເພື່ອການປະຕິຮູບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ສິ້ນສຸດການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ຮັດກຸມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ປັກ

ກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ ອັງ​

ກິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຄືນໃຫ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງ ຈີນ ເມື່ອ 22 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຂໍ​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​

ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຈາກຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະ

ກາດວ່າ “ມັນຖືກລົບລ້າງ” ໄປແລ້ວ.



Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets late Sunday to disperse pro-democracy protesters who again filled the streets of the Chinese territory.



Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested for the seventh straight weekend, with some defacing the Chinese national emblem on Beijing's liaison office, throwing eggs and black ink at the building and spray-painted surrounding security cameras.



Sunday's chaos followed a familiar pattern over the last several weeks, starting with a huge peaceful protest that evolved into a night of clashes between police and more hard-core groups.



Hours later, a group of white-clad assailants alleged to be Triad gangsters were caught on cellphone video taken by lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting attacking commuters in a Hong Kong subway station.



Eyewitnesses said they appeared to target black-shirted passengers who had been at the anti-government march.((:53))



The protests have morphed from a call for an end to the now-suspended bill to extradite Hong Kong residents charged with criminal offenses to China for trial into demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tighter grip on the territory.



It is the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.



Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, has apologized for the turmoil the extradition bill has caused and declared it "dead."