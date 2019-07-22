ຕຳຫຼວດປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ລູກປືນຢາງເພື່ອ
ແຍກຍ້າຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກມາປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຖະໜົນ
ຂອງເກາະທີ່ເປັນອານາເຂດຂອງ ຈີນ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເດີນຂະບວນເປັນອາທິດທີເຈັດລຽນຕິດ, ດ້ວຍບາງຄົນໄດ້
ທຳລາຍສັນຍາລັກແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ, ແກວ່ງໄຂ່
ແລະ ນ້ຳເມິກດຳໃສ່ຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະ ສີດສີໃສ່ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ.
ການຈະລາຈົນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນໃນຫຼາຍ
ສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເລີ່ມດ້ວຍການປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການປະທະກັນ
ກັນໃນຕອນຄ່ຳ ລະຫວ່າງ ຕຳຫຼວດ ກັບ ກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຫົວຮຸນແຮງກວ່າ.
ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ, ກຸ່ມນັກໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຊຸດຂາວກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າເປັນນັກເລງແກັງ
Triad ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຜູ້ໂດຍສານໃນສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ເຊິ່ງຖືກຖ່າຍວິດີໂອ
ໄວ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທ່ານ ແລມ ຈຶກ-ຕິງ.
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການຫຼາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ປາກົດວ່າພວກເຂົາໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ໂດຍສານທີ່ໃສ່
ເສື້ອສີດຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເດີນຂະບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ປ່ຽນຈາກການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຄົນຮ້າຍຊາວ ຮົງກົງ
ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ ໄປ ຈີນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຄະດີ ເປັນການປະ
ທ້ວງເພື່ອການປະຕິຮູບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ສິ້ນສຸດການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ຮັດກຸມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ປັກ
ກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອະດີດຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງ ອັງ
ກິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຄືນໃຫ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງ ຈີນ ເມື່ອ 22 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ຜູ້ນຳຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກໂຈມຕີ, ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຂໍໂທດສຳລັບ
ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຈາກຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະ
ກາດວ່າ “ມັນຖືກລົບລ້າງ” ໄປແລ້ວ.
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets late Sunday to disperse pro-democracy protesters who again filled the streets of the Chinese territory.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested for the seventh straight weekend, with some defacing the Chinese national emblem on Beijing's liaison office, throwing eggs and black ink at the building and spray-painted surrounding security cameras.
Sunday's chaos followed a familiar pattern over the last several weeks, starting with a huge peaceful protest that evolved into a night of clashes between police and more hard-core groups.
Hours later, a group of white-clad assailants alleged to be Triad gangsters were caught on cellphone video taken by lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting attacking commuters in a Hong Kong subway station.
Eyewitnesses said they appeared to target black-shirted passengers who had been at the anti-government march.((:53))
The protests have morphed from a call for an end to the now-suspended bill to extradite Hong Kong residents charged with criminal offenses to China for trial into demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tighter grip on the territory.
It is the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.
Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, has apologized for the turmoil the extradition bill has caused and declared it "dead."