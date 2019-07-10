ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນຍັງ
ຈະສືບຕໍ່ ປະຕິບັດກັບພວກນັກການທູດອັງກິດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຕາມປົກ
ກະຕິນອກຈາກວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຊີ້ນຳ ໃຫ້ເຮັດແນວໃໝ່ຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຈມຕີທາງທວິດເຕີຂອງ
ທ່ານຄືນອີກຕໍ່ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອັງກິດ ປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານຄິມ
ດາຣັອຄ (Kim Darroch) ຜູ້ທີ່ລາຍງານຂອງເພິ່ນທີ່ເປັນການຕ້ອງຕິທຳນຽບຂາວ
ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມໂມໂຫໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານນັ້ນນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ດັດແປງຄຳເວົ້າ
ຂອງຕົນ ໃນທວິດເຕີທີ່ອ້າງອີງໃສ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ Theresa May ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງ
ຈະອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໄປນັ້ນ. Zlatica Hoke ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານວ່າ
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວປົກປ້ອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ
ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຄວາມສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍທາງການທູດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນການຮົ່ວໄຫຼຂອງລາຍງານ
ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ຂອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ Kim Darroch ທີ່ໄດ້ໂທລະເລກ
ໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫລວງລອນດອນ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວ
ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນ“ດຳເນີນການໄປບໍ່ໄດ້, ຄາດຄະເນລ່ວງໜ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະ
ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດ” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຕອບຄືນທັນທີວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່
ພົວພັນກັບທ່ານຕໍ່ໄປອີກ.” ແຕ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ວານນີ້ວ່າ ການພົວພັນກັບສະຖານທູດອັງກິດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ
ຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງ.
ທ່ານນາງ Morgan Ortagus ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ
ກ່າວວ່າ“ພວກເຮົາ ຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ໝົດ
ທຸກຄົນ ຕໍ່ໄປ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຊີ້ນຳໃໝ່ ຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ
ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊຶ່ງແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຈະກະທຳຕາມຄຳຊີ້ນຳຂອງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.”
ທ່ານ Darroch ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການທີ່ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ວານນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງແບບສົດໆຮ້ອນໆໃນທວິດເຕີ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ
ນັກການທູດ “ປະຫຼາດ” ແລະ “ໂງ່ຈ້າ” ອັງກິດຄົນນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ລາຍງານຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆວ່າ
“ບ້າໆບໍໆ.” ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ Theresa May ວ່າ
ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ກຳກັບນຳເລື້ອງ Brexit ແບບວິທີ ທີ່ “ໂງ່ຈ້າ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອັງກິດ Jeremy Hunt ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນ
ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະມາແທນບ່ອນຂອງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງວ່າ ໃຫ້ “ກຽດກັນແດ່” ໃນນາມອັງກິດເປັນພັນທະມິດ.
ທ່ານ Jeremy Hunt ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນຂ້າງຂອງການຕີລາຄາຂອງທ່ານເອກ
ອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຫຼືສາຍພົວພັນກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ປົກປ້ອງ ສິດທິຂອງທ່ານທີ່ເວົ້າຕົງໄປຕົງມາ ແລະມັນສຳຄັນ ທີ່ພວກນັກການທູດ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຈະສາມາດສືບຕໍ່ປະກອບໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.”
ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຄວາມຖົກຖຽງທາງການທູດນີ້ ຈະບໍ່
ກະທົບເຖິງສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບອັງກິດ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ Morgan Ortagus ກ່າວວ່າ
“ພວກເຮົາມີສາຍພົວພັນ ແລະຍຸດທະສາດ ທີ່ພິເສດ ກັບອັງກິດທີ່ດຳເນີນມາຍາວ
ນານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເລື້ອງສ່ວນບຸກຄົນໃດໆ ແລະຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ
ລັດຖະບານໃດໆ. ແລະມັນເປັນການພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ເປັນເຊັ່ນນີ້.”
ອັງກິດ ຄາດວ່າຈະເລືອກຕັ້ງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດສັບປະດາ ໃນອານາ
ຄົດໜ້ານີ້, ໃນການພັດທະນາ ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນຂ່າວວິເສດຂອງລາດຊະ
ອານາຈັກອັງກິດ.” ຜູ້ນຳທາງການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ ອາດຈະສົ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການທູດ
ພິເສດ ໄປຍັງວໍຊີງຕັນ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນນີ້, ທີ່ຖະຫນົນ Downing ທີ່ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້
ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາລະຍາດ ກໍຄືຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດຂໍ້ມູນຮົ່ວໄຫຼ ແລະກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງ
ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການສົ່ງໂທລະເລກທີ່ອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າ ຂຶ້ນອີກ.
The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it will continue to deal with British diplomats in Washington as usual, unless directed differently by the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his Twitter attack on British ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch, whose unflattering reports on the White House had angered him. Trump also did not mince words in his tweeted references to outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports British officials have come to the defense of their ambassador.
The diplomatic kerfuffle was caused by leaked confidential reports Ambassador Kim Darroch had cabled to London, in which he described Trump's White House as "dysfunctional, unpredictable and inept." Trump promptly responded that "we will no longer deal with him."
But the State Department said Tuesday its dealings with the British Embassy in Washington have not changed.
Morgan Ortagus, State Department Spokesperson:
"We will continue to deal with all accredited individuals until we get any further guidance from the White House and the president, which, we will of course abide by the president's direction."
Darroch withdrew from a planned White House visit on Tuesday, following Trump's fresh barrage of tweets in which he called the British envoy 'wacky' and 'stupid' and reportedly a 'pompous fool.' He also said PrimeMinister Theresa May handled Brexit in a 'foolish way.'
British Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt, who is one of the candidates to replace the outgoing prime minister, called for 'respect' from Britain's ally.
Jeremy Hunt, British Foreign Secretary:
"I made it clear that I don't share the ambassador's assessment of either the U.S. administration or relations with the U.S. administration. But I do defend his right to make that frank assessment, and it's very important that our diplomats all over the world continue to be able to do so."
The U.S. State Department says the diplomatic tiff will not affect U.S.-British ties.
Morgan Ortagus, State Department Spokesperson:
"We have an incredibly special and strategic relationship with the United Kingdom that has gone on for quite a long time, and is bigger than any individual and is bigger than any government. It's something that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so."
Britain is expected to elect a new prime minister in the coming weeks, a development Trump has called 'good news for the wonderful United Kingdom.' The country's next political leader may well send a new envoy to Washington. Meanwhile, Downing Street has ordered a mole-hunt for the leaker and is working to prevent emergence of additional embarrassing cables.
