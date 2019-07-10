ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຍັງ​

ຈະ​ສືບຕໍ່​ ປະຕິບັດກັບພວກ​ນັກ​ການທູດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຕາມ​ປົກ

​ກະ​ຕິນອກ​ຈາກວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການ​ຊີ້ນຳ ໃຫ້ເຮັດແນວໃໝ່ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ຄືນອີກຕໍ່ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດອັງ​ກິດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທ່ານຄິມ

ດາ​ຣັອ​ຄ (Kim Darroch) ຜູ້​ທີ່ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງເພິ່ນທີ່​ເປັນການຕ້ອງຕິທຳນຽບຂາວ​

ໄດ້​ສ້າງຄວາມໂມໂຫໃຫ້​ແກ່ທ່ານນັ້ນນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ດັດແປງຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​

ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີທີ່​ອ້າງອີງໃສ່ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະມົນ​ຕີ Theresa May ຜູ້​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​

ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳແໜ່ງໄປນັ້ນ. Zlatica Hoke ນັກ​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ

ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດຂອງ​ຕົນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ

ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຄວາມສັບສົນ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍທາງການທູດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ

ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ ຂອງເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ Kim Darroch ທີ່ໄດ້ໂທລະ​ເລກ

ໄປ​ຍັງນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງລອນດອນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ບັນລະຍາຍ​ວ່າ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​

ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ“ດຳເນີນ​ການໄປບໍ່ໄດ້, ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນລ່ວງໜ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແລະ

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ໂຕ້​ຕອບຄືນທັນທີວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​

ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານຕໍ່ໄປ​ອີກ.” ແຕ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ

​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ພົວພັນ​ກັບສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ມີ

ຫຍັງປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

ທ່ານນາງ Morgan Ortagus ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊ​ວງການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເຮັດວຽກ​ກັບ​ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້ໝົດ

ທຸກຄົນ ຕໍ່ໄປ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ຮັບການຊີ້ນຳ​ໃໝ່ ຈາກທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ

ແລະປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ກະທຳ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ຊີ້ນຳ​ຂອງ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.”

ທ່ານ Darroch ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ

​ວານ​ນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ລົງແບບ​ສົດໆ​ຮ້ອນໆ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ

ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ “​ປະ​ຫຼາດ” ​ແລະ “ໂງ່​ຈ້າ” ອັງ​ກິດຄົນນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ​ວ່າ

“​ບ້າໆບໍໆ.” ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ Theresa May ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໄດ້ກຳ​ກັບນຳ​ເລື້ອງ Brexit ​ແບບວິ​ທີ ທີ່ “ໂງ່ຈ້າ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ Jeremy Hunt ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນ​

ຜູ້ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ແທນ​ບ່ອນ​ຂອງ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຜູ້​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງນັ້ນ

ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ​ໃຫ້ “ກຽດກັນແດ່” ໃນນາມອັງ​ກິດເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​.

ທ່ານ Jeremy Hunt ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່ໃນຂ້າງຂອງການຕີລາຄາຂອງທ່ານເອກ

​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ຫຼື​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນກັບລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ ສິດ​ທິຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່ເວົ້າ​ຕົງ​ໄປ​ຕົງ​ມາ ແລະ​ມັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ທີ່ພວກນັກການ​ທູດ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ກອບ​ໜ້າທີ່​ຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້​.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຖົກ​ຖຽງທາງ​ການ​ທູດນີ້ ຈະ​ບໍ່

​ກະ​ທົບ​ເຖິງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ອັງ​ກິດ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊ​ວງການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານນາງ Morgan Ortagus ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ ແລະ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ ກັບ​ອັງ​ກິດທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ຍາວ​

ນານ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເລື້ອງ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນໃດ​ໆ ແລະ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃດ​ໆ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າຍັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ເປັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້.”

ອັງ​ກິດ ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ໃນ​ອາ​ນາ

​ຄົດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້, ໃນການພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຂ່າວ​ວິ​ເສດ​ຂອງລາດ​ຊະ​

ອ​າ​ນາ​ຈັກອັ​ງກິດ.” ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງຂອງ​ປະເທດ ອາດຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ທູດ

​ພິ​ເສດ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້, ທີ່ຖະ​ຫນົນ Downing ທີ່ໄດ້ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້

ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມາ​ລະ​ຍາດ ກໍ​ຄືຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ

​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ເລກ​ທີ່​ອັບ​ອາຍ​ຂາຍ​ໜ້າ ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it will continue to deal with British diplomats in Washington as usual, unless directed differently by the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his Twitter attack on British ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch, whose unflattering reports on the White House had angered him. Trump also did not mince words in his tweeted references to outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports British officials have come to the defense of their ambassador.

The diplomatic kerfuffle was caused by leaked confidential reports Ambassador Kim Darroch had cabled to London, in which he described Trump's White House as "dysfunctional, unpredictable and inept." Trump promptly responded that "we will no longer deal with him."



But the State Department said Tuesday its dealings with the British Embassy in Washington have not changed.

Morgan Ortagus, State Department Spokesperson:

"We will continue to deal with all accredited individuals until we get any further guidance from the White House and the president, which, we will of course abide by the president's direction."

Darroch withdrew from a planned White House visit on Tuesday, following Trump's fresh barrage of tweets in which he called the British envoy 'wacky' and 'stupid' and reportedly a 'pompous fool.' He also said PrimeMinister Theresa May handled Brexit in a 'foolish way.'



British Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt, who is one of the candidates to replace the outgoing prime minister, called for 'respect' from Britain's ally.

Jeremy Hunt, British Foreign Secretary:

"I made it clear that I don't share the ambassador's assessment of either the U.S. administration or relations with the U.S. administration. But I do defend his right to make that frank assessment, and it's very important that our diplomats all over the world continue to be able to do so."



The U.S. State Department says the diplomatic tiff will not affect U.S.-British ties.

Morgan Ortagus, State Department Spokesperson:

"We have an incredibly special and strategic relationship with the United Kingdom that has gone on for quite a long time, and is bigger than any individual and is bigger than any government. It's something that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so."

Britain is expected to elect a new prime minister in the coming weeks, a development Trump has called 'good news for the wonderful United Kingdom.' The country's next political leader may well send a new envoy to Washington. Meanwhile, Downing Street has ordered a mole-hunt for the leaker and is working to prevent emergence of additional embarrassing cables.