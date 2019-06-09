ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ​ພວມ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ ໃຫ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍ​າຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍຢູ່​ທີ່​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແລະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ​ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ​ມາ​ກ່ອນນັບ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເຢັນ​ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້​ວ່າ ປະເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ແລ່ນ​ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ເພື່ອ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃສ່​ກັບຈີນ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ Ricardo Marquina ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ St. Petersburg ນັ້ນ ຄວາ​ມ​ພະ​ຍາຍາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເພື່ອຈະ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ. ໄພ​ສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍ ລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.

​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ ທີ່​ອູ່​ຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຊນ​ປີ​ເຕີ​ສ​ເບີກ. ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ແລະ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ມາ​ອຳ​ລາ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ວຽກ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີກວ່າໆ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື​ໂຄງ​ການສ້າງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ລຳ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ “Ural” ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຫອກໃນ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ. ນາງ Valeriya Ditkov- skaya ທີ່​ອູ່​ຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ທະ​ເລ​ບາ​ລ​ຕິກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ເສັ້ນ​ທາງໃນທະ​ເລ​ເໜືອ ຫຼື​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາເຂດ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ຍ້ອນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ ​ລຳ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ.”

ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2035 ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ 13 ລຳ ຊຶ່ງ 9 ລຳ​ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ Rosatom ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະ​ໄໝ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ປີ​ເຕີ້​ມະ​ຫາ​ຣາດ ແຕ່​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ພາບໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ທີ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ ​ແລະ​ສວຍ​ໃຊ້​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພັງທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ແຜນ​ການດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ Maria Dukalskaya ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອ​ງ ນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທັງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ແຕ່​ ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ມົງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ເລື້ອງ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.”

ອົງ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 22 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ສຳ​ຮອງ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຝັງຫຼື​ລີ້​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ຂອງຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ ​ເອົາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃຊ້. ທ່ານ Alexander Makarov ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ໃຫ້ການ​ຊີ້​ແຈງວ່າ:

“ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມອ່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫຼາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ນ້ຳ​ກ້ອນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2019 ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕ່ຳ​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ.”

ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ແມ່ນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ. ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ການາ​ດາແລະ​ນໍ​ເວ. ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ Nadezhda Kharlampyeva ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນເຊນ​ປີ​ເຕີ​ສ​ເບີກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຈະ​ມີ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ແມ່ນ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ນີ້​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຕັດ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ລຳ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການອວຍ​ພອນ​ຈາກ​ພະ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕ໌ນິ​ກາຍ​ອອກ​ທໍ​ດອກ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃສ່​ລຳ​ເຮືອບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ຈາກ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ແກ້ວ​ເຫຼົ້າ​ແຊມ​ເປນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກ​ທະ​ເລ​ບາ​ລ​ຕິກ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ທ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

The Kremlin is pushing ahead with efforts to boost Russia's presence in the Arctic.U.S. intelligence officials have been warning that Moscow's military and economic activity in the region has reached levels not seen since the Cold War. President Vladimir Putin this year saidhis country will significantly expand its Arctic cargo lanes linking Russian ports to China.As Ricardo Marquina reports from St. Petersburg, that effort is evident in Russia's drive to build advanced icebreakers. Jeff Custer narrates.



It is a day of celebration at the St. Petersburg shipyards.Workers and their families come to bid farewell to a big project that has kept them busy for more than two years:the new nuclear-powered icebreaker "Ural," a spearhead in Russia's drive to gain control of Arctic maritime routes.



Valeriya Ditkovskaya, Baltic Shipyard:



"The northern maritime route, or development of the Arctic, is very important for Russia.Thanks to this new icebreaker, we will be able to do it even better."



By 2035, Russia aims to build a fleet of 13 heavy duty icebreakers nine of them nuclear-powered and built by the Russian state nuclear energy monopoly, Rosatom.



Russia's dreams of Arctic domination started under the reign of Peter the Great, but it was during the Soviet era that establishing maritime routes and exploiting its resources became a national priority.After the fall of the Soviet Union, plans were abandoned, but under President Vladimir Putin, they are once more on Moscow's political agenda.



Maria Dukalskaya, Arctic Museum:



"The Arctic is again interesting for both researchers and for the government.Before we were interested in fishing and the possibility of a faster route to Asia. Now we also have natural gas."



The U.S. Geological Service says 22 percent of the world's unexploited oil and gas deposits are hidden under the Arctic ice.



Some experts say global warming should now make it easier to reach them.



Alexander Makarov, Arctic Institute:



"The Arctic is very sensitive to temperature changes and the clearest indicator is that the ice on the ocean's surface has diminished notably from 2017 to 2019, reaching historic lows."



Control of the Arctic waters is also a military priority for Moscow. Russia has ongoing maritime disputes with the United States, Canada, and Norway.



Nadezhda Kharlampyeva, professor, St. Petersburg State University:



"There always were military bases there during the time of the Soviet Union. What we are seeing now, with the rise of a military presence, this is simply a reestablishment."



The new nuclear-powered icebreaker gets a blessing from an Orthodox priest and the first blow to its hull is not from the ice of the Arctic, but from a bottle of champagne((NAT SOUND OF BOTTLE SMASHING)) as it begins a long journey from the Baltic Sea to the ports of East Asia.