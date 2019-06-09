ວັງເຄຣັມລິນພວມຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການມີໜ້າຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ທີ່ຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບສະຫະລັດເຕືອນວ່າ ກິດຈະການທາງທະຫານແລະເສດຖະກິດຂອງມົສກູ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມເຢັນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ກ່າວໃນປີນີ້ວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍເສັ້ນທາງແລ່ນ ກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງຂອງຕົນ ໃນເຂດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເມືອງທ່າຕ່າງໆ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃສ່ກັບຈີນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ Ricardo Marquina ລາຍງານມາ ຈາກນະຄອນ St. Petersburg ນັ້ນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຫຼັກຖານທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຜັກດັນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອຈະສ້າງກຳປັ່ນຕັດນ້ຳແຂງທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າທັນສະໄໝ. ໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍ ລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມັນເປັນວັນແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ທີ່ອູ່ຕໍ່ເຮືອນະຄອນເຊນປີເຕີສເບີກ. ພວກຄົນງານແລະຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມາອຳລາໂຄງການໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີວຽກການເຮັດເປັນເວລາສອງປີກວ່າໆ ນັ້ນກໍຄືໂຄງການສ້າງກຳປັ່ນຕັດນ້ຳແຂງພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍລຳໃໝ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ “Ural” ເພື່ອເປັນຫົວຫອກໃນການຜັກດັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມເສັ້ນທາງການເດີນເຮືອຢູ່ໃນເຂດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ. ນາງ Valeriya Ditkov- skaya ທີ່ອູ່ຕໍ່ເຮືອທະເລບາລຕິກ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ເສັ້ນທາງໃນທະເລເໜືອ ຫຼືການພັດທະນາເຂດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບຣັດເຊຍ. ຍ້ອນກຳປັ່ນຕັດນ້ຳແຂງ ລຳໃໝ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດ ດຳເນີນການໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”
ພາຍໃນປີ 2035 ຣັດເຊຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະສ້າງກຳປັ່ນຕັດນ້ຳແຂງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ 13 ລຳ ຊຶ່ງ 9 ລຳຂອງຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນແລ່ນດ້ວຍພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ແລະສ້າງໂດຍບໍລິສັດ Rosatom ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດພະລັງງານນິວ ເຄລຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ.
ຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍທີ່ຈະຄອບງຳຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນພາຍໃຕ້ສະໄໝການປົກຄອງ ຂອງພະເຈົ້າປີເຕີ້ມະຫາຣາດ ແຕ່ແມ່ນໃນສະໄໝຂອງສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ທີ່ການສ້າງເສັ້ນທາງເດີນເຮືອ ແລະສວຍໃຊ້ຊັບພະຍາກອນໃນເຂດທະເລດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນບູລິມະສິດແຫ່ງຊາດ. ຫຼັງຈາກການພັງທະລາຍລົງຂອງສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ແຜນການທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໄປ ແຕ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາເປັນຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນທາງການເມືອງຄືນອີກສຳລັບມົສກູ. ທ່ານນາງ Maria Dukalskaya ທີ່ສະຖາບັນຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ວ່າ:
“ຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈຸດສົນໃຈ ສຳລັບທັງພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າແລະລັດຖະບານ. ແຕ່ກ່ອນ ພວກເຮົາສົນໃຈແຕ່ ໃນເລື້ອງການປະມົງ ແລະຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປເອເຊຍໄວຂຶ້ນ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີເລື້ອງແກັສທຳມະຊາດນຳດ້ວຍ.”
ອົງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ 22 ເປີເຊັນຂອງນ້ຳມັນແລະແກັສທຳມະຊາດສຳຮອງ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການສຳຫຼວດເທື່ອນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຝັງຫຼືລີ້ຢູ່ກ້ອງນ້ຳແຂງຂອງຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ.
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາບໂລກທີ່ຮ້ອນເອົ້າຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການງ່າຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ທີ່ຈະຂຸດຄົ້ນ ເອົານ້ຳມັນ ແລະແກັສດັ່ງກ່າວອອກມາໃຊ້. ທ່ານ Alexander Makarov ຈາກສະຖາບັນຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ໃຫ້ການຊີ້ແຈງວ່າ:
“ຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອແມ່ນມີຄວາມອ່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະສິ່ງບົ່ງບອກທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ນ້ຳກ້ອນຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານ້ຳ ໄດ້ຫາຍໄປ ແຕ່ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2019 ຊຶ່ງມີລະດັບຕ່ຳສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການ.”
ການຄວບຄຸມນ່ານນ້ຳໃນເຂດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດທາງທະຫານເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນສຳລັບມົສກູ. ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະເລກັບສະຫະລັດ ການາດາແລະນໍເວ. ສາສະດາຈານ Nadezhda Kharlampyeva ຈາກມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລລັດຖະບານທີ່ນະຄອນເຊນປີເຕີສເບີກ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຈະມີຖານທັບຂອງພວກທະຫານ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນສະເໝີ ໃນສະໄໝສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ. ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງມອງເຫັນໃນເວລານີ້ແມ່ນການມີໜ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພວກທະຫານ ນີ້ເປັນພຽງການເຂົ້າໄປຕັ້ງຄ້າຍຄືນໃໝ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”
ກຳປັ່ນຕັດນ້ຳແຂງພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍລຳໃໝ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອວຍພອນຈາກພະຂອງສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕ໌ນິກາຍອອກທໍດອກ ແລະສິ່ງທຳອິດທີ່ກະທົບໃສ່ລຳເຮືອບໍ່ແມ່ນນ້ຳແຂງຈາກຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ແຕ່ເປັນແກ້ວເຫຼົ້າແຊມເປນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳປັ່ນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ເລີ້ມການເດີນທາງຈາກທະເລບາລຕິກ ໄປຍັງທ່າກຳປັ່ນແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ.
The Kremlin is pushing ahead with efforts to boost Russia's presence in the Arctic.U.S. intelligence officials have been warning that Moscow's military and economic activity in the region has reached levels not seen since the Cold War. President Vladimir Putin this year saidhis country will significantly expand its Arctic cargo lanes linking Russian ports to China.As Ricardo Marquina reports from St. Petersburg, that effort is evident in Russia's drive to build advanced icebreakers. Jeff Custer narrates.
It is a day of celebration at the St. Petersburg shipyards.Workers and their families come to bid farewell to a big project that has kept them busy for more than two years:the new nuclear-powered icebreaker "Ural," a spearhead in Russia's drive to gain control of Arctic maritime routes.
Valeriya Ditkovskaya, Baltic Shipyard:
"The northern maritime route, or development of the Arctic, is very important for Russia.Thanks to this new icebreaker, we will be able to do it even better."
By 2035, Russia aims to build a fleet of 13 heavy duty icebreakers nine of them nuclear-powered and built by the Russian state nuclear energy monopoly, Rosatom.
Russia's dreams of Arctic domination started under the reign of Peter the Great, but it was during the Soviet era that establishing maritime routes and exploiting its resources became a national priority.After the fall of the Soviet Union, plans were abandoned, but under President Vladimir Putin, they are once more on Moscow's political agenda.
Maria Dukalskaya, Arctic Museum:
"The Arctic is again interesting for both researchers and for the government.Before we were interested in fishing and the possibility of a faster route to Asia. Now we also have natural gas."
The U.S. Geological Service says 22 percent of the world's unexploited oil and gas deposits are hidden under the Arctic ice.
Some experts say global warming should now make it easier to reach them.
Alexander Makarov, Arctic Institute:
"The Arctic is very sensitive to temperature changes and the clearest indicator is that the ice on the ocean's surface has diminished notably from 2017 to 2019, reaching historic lows."
Control of the Arctic waters is also a military priority for Moscow. Russia has ongoing maritime disputes with the United States, Canada, and Norway.
Nadezhda Kharlampyeva, professor, St. Petersburg State University:
"There always were military bases there during the time of the Soviet Union. What we are seeing now, with the rise of a military presence, this is simply a reestablishment."
The new nuclear-powered icebreaker gets a blessing from an Orthodox priest and the first blow to its hull is not from the ice of the Arctic, but from a bottle of champagne((NAT SOUND OF BOTTLE SMASHING)) as it begins a long journey from the Baltic Sea to the ports of East Asia.
