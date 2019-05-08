ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກຂ່າວ 2 ຄົນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນແບບບໍ່​ໜ້າ​

ເຊື່ອ​ ແລະໜ້າ​ຍິນ​ດີສຳ​ລັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​

ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນການ​ສື່ຂ່າວ ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອວ່າ​ການກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ແມ່ນໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດແຫ່ງນັ້ນ. ​

ນັກ​ຂ່າວທັງ​ສອງຄົນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຄຸກມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ມື້ ຍ້ອນ​ໄດ້ໄປເອົາ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຫັດ​ປະຫານ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ຕໍ່​ຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ. ໄບ​ຣ​ອັນ ແພນ​ເດັນ ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະ​ນຳມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ພວກນັກຂ່າວຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ​ຣ໌ ທ່ານວາ ໂລນ ແລະ ທ່ານໂຈ ຊໍ ອູ ໂອບກອດ

ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້. ບັນ​ດາ

ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຢູ່​ທີ່ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ຣ໌ ​ກໍ​ພ​າ​ກັບ​ຊົມ​ຊື່ນຍິນ​ດີກັບ​ຂ່າວ

ທີ່​ໄດ້ຄອງຄອຍ​ຖ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນມາ ​ແຕ່​ດົນ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Steve Adler ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບັນ​ນາ​ທິ​ການຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ​ຣ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​

ແຕ່​ມີ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ 511 ມື້ ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍໄດ້​

ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກຂອງເສ​ລິ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການສື່​ຂ່າວ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍິນ​ດີ​

ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ການ​ກັບ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ນັກຂ່າວຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ​ຣ໌ສອງ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແມ່ນຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກຍ້ອນ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​

ວ່າໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດກົດ​ໝາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ

​ກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງເສກ​ສັນ​ປັ້ນ​ແຕ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ແລະຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​

ພວກ​ກ່ຽວທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ໂດຍ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ

ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໃນ​ປີ 2017.

ທ່ານ Phil Robertson ຈາກອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch

​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ມັນ​ກໍ​ນັບ​ວ່າເປັນທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດເລີຍ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ແລະ​ຝ່າຍທະ​ຫານທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມລົງ​ໂທດ​ພວກ​ທີີ່​ຕຳ​ໜິ,

ຜູ້ທີ່​ກ້າທີ່​ຈະ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາບໍ່​ມັກ.”

ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ທີ່​ມີປະຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ອຍຮັບປະ​ກັນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກ່ຽວ, ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​

ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​.

ທ່ານ Christopher Walker ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ National Endowment for Democracy

​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ, ມັນ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ວ່າ, ພວກ​ເຮົາທຸກ​ຄົນ, ແນ່ນອນຢູ່ໃນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​

ແບບ​ມີປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ແກ່​ການ​ອອກ​ຂ່າວຢ່າງ

ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ແລະ​ສື່ທີ່​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​

ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ແລະມີຫລັກ​ນິ​ຕິ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ

ແລະ​ຜົນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທີ່​ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກໍມີ​ຂຶ້ນພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດການ​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ

ສູງແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Daniel Bastard ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວທີ່​ໄຮ້​ພົມ​ແດນ ຫຼື Reporters

Without Borders ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຈາກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ມຽນ​ມາ ກໍ​ຄື​ໂອ​ເ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ລ້ວນ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ແມ່ນ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຊາບ​ດີ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານຕ້ອງ​ການພົບກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອີກຕໍ່​ໄປ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢ່າກ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂ້າມເສັ້ນຂີດ​ໄວ້​ນັ້ນ​ອີກຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ຣ໌ ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ

​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ວິ​ທີການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່ເອົາ​ມາ​ໃຊ້ນັບ​ມື້​ນັບ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຕໍ່ພວກ

​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Susan Repucci ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ Freedom House ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ຢົດ​ນ້ຳ​ຢົດ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນຄຸ​ນ້ຳຂອງ​ການ​ຈັບກຸມ​ແລະ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານຂອງ​ພວກ​

ນັກ​ຂ່າວທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່

ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ໄປເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​

ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາເລີຍ...ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂ້າມ

​ຜ່ານຈາກ​ການ​ມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ໄປສູ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ ການ​ມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Myanmar's release of two journalists on Tuesday came as a welcome surprise to families and supporters, but free press advocates are skeptical the move means real change has come to the nation. The journalists were granted amnesty after spending more than 500 days in prison for covering the government crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. VOA's Brian Padden reports.

Reuter's journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo embraced their families after being released from prison on Tuesday. Their colleagues at Reuters also celebrated the long anticipated news.

Steve Adler, Editor-in-chief, Reuters News Agency: "Since their arrest five hundred and eleven days ago they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return."

The two Reuters journalists were jailed for allegedly violating state secrecy laws, charges that were widely believed to be falsified and used to punish them for reporting on the killing of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar security forces in 2017.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch: "It's quite clear that they did nothing wrong here. This is all about the government and the military trying to persecute critics who dare report stories that they don't like."

Pressure from Western democracies and advocacy groups may have helped secure their release, along with thousands of other prisoners as part of an annual amnesty tradition.

Christopher Walker, National Endowment for Democracy:

"I think, to the extent, all of us, certainly in democratic societies can help support independent journalism and media it redounds to our benefit, because ultimately, we'll have more accountable governance and the rule of law and better outcomes."

But their release also comes with a warning to all journalists that work in this highly restricted media environment.

Daniel Bastard, Reporters Without Borders: "Myanmar government's message is that okay, we are human. We know you need to meet with your family again, but don't dare to cross the line anymore."

The case of jailed Reuters reporters in Myanmar is just one of a growing number of assaults and intimation tactics used against journalists.



Susan Repucci, Freedom House: "It is only one drop in a huge bucket of arrests and murders of journalists around the world. And it's definitely a battle that we have to keep fighting."

The United Nations says this reprieve does not indicate significant free speech progress in Myanmar...a country still in transition from a military to civilian led government.