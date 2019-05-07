ດຣ. ໂຣເບີດ ໂພບ ຫົວໜ້າກົມຮ່ວມມືຫລຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ (CTR) ອົງການຫລຸດຜ່ອນ

ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນຊາດ (DTRA) ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ພົບກັບບັນດາ

ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານພາກລັດຖະບານ ແລະຝ່າຍທະຫານ ກໍຄືບັນດາ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ

ອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ແລະ 3 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອທົບທວນຄືນ

ເບິ່ງຜົນໄດ້ຮັບທີ່ດີຂອງໂຄງການຮ່ວມມື ຄວາມໝັ້ນ ຄົງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ

ສະຫະລັດແລະສປປ ລາວ. ດຣ. ໂພບໄດ້ປຶກ ສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງ

ການ ອອກແບບລະບົບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານ ສຸຂະພາບແບບຍືນຍົງແລະຍາວນານ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນການເພີ້ມທະວີ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເຝົ້າລະວັງແລະການປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຢູ່

ສປປ ລາວ ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ

ລາວ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັບ ດຣ. ໂພບ ແລະຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງສະຫະລັດພົບ ປະກັບ ລັດຖະ

ມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານ ຮສ. ດຣ. ບຸນກອງ ສີ ຫາວົງ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການຮ່ວມມື ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ພົບປະຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງ

ກະສິກຳແລະປ່າໄມ້, ທ່ານ ຄຳບຸນນັດ ໄຊ ຍະນົນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະ ດຣ. ໂພບ ໄດ້ທົບທວນຄື ເຖິງການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຝຶກອົບຮົມເສີມສ້າງ ຄວາມຮູ້ຄວາມສາມາດ ໃຫ້ນັກສັດຕະວະແພດຂອງ ສປປ

ລາວ ການເຝົ້າລະວັງກ່ຽວກັບພະຍາດສັດ ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການປ້ອງກັນສຸຂະພາບ

ຄົນ ແລະເສດຖະກິດການກະສິກຳຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ດຣ. ໂພບ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບກັບບັນດາ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງສປປ ລາວ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ ທ່ານ ພົນຈັດຕະວາ

ບົວສິງ ອິນທະວົງ ຫົວໜ້າກົມເສນາຮັກ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວ ກັບວິທີທາງໃນການ

ສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ກັບຂະແໜງການວຽກງານສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ ຂອງທະຫານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ

ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາແມ່ນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບ ສປປ ລາວ

ເພາະວ່າບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານທາງດ້ານສາທະລະນະສຸກຂອງທັງ ສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແບບຍືນຍົງ

ໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຂອງ ດຣ. ໂພບ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍທີມງານລວມເຖິງການປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມມືກັນກັບບັນ ດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ທັງຝ່າຍທະຫານ ແລະ ພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄົາລົບ

ຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ອະທິປະໄຕຂອງສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະເທດລາວບັນລຸ

ເປົ້າໝາຍທາງດ້ານວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ.”

ການຮ່ວມມືດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ຮວບຮວມເອົາກິດຈະກຳທາງດ້ານຂະແໜງສາທາລະ

ນະ​ສຸກ ສຳລັບການປິ່ນປົວເບິ່ງແຍງສຸຂະພາບຄົນແລະສັດ ຂອງຝ່າຍທະຫານ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນເຂົ້າກັນ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາວິທີການແບບຄົບວົງຈອນ ມາສູ່ຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ບັນດານັກວິຊາການ ມືອາຊີບ ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຜ່ານການຝຶກອົບຮົມຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິ

ກາໄດ້ເປັນສ່ວນອັນສຳຄັນໃນການຮັບມືກັບໄພພິບັດນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ເກີດຂື້ນຢູ່ແຂວງ

ອັດຕະປື ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ 2018 ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ໃນ

ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ດົນມານີ້ ແລະ ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໝາກແດງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂື້ນ

ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ການເຝົ້າລະວັງຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ ແລະການກວດຫາພະຍາດ ທີ່ເກີດຂື້ນກັບຄົນແລະສັດໃນໄລຍະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍລົດການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງ

ການຕິດເຊື້ອ ແລະຈຳກັດຜົນກະທົບດ້ານລົບຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະເສດ ຖະກິດຂອງ

ປະເທດ.

ນອກຈາກການພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝ່າຍລາວແລ້ວ ດຣ. ໂພບ ແລະຄະນະຜູ້ ແທນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຍັງໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ແລະສູນວິ ໄຈທາງດ້ານ

ການແພດ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ

ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບນັກວິຊາການດ້ານວຽກງານ ສາທາທີ່ເປັນມືອາຊີບ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສີມສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ວິ ໄຈ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ການປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແມ່ນການ ເສີມສ້າງອະທິປະໄຕຂອງລາວ ໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະປ້ອງກັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບ

ຈາກພາຍນອກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະເທດຊາດ ສືບຕໍ່ພັດທະນາ ຢ່າງໄວວາ. ນອກຈາກ

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອຕ້ານແລະສະກັດກັ້ນ ພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ແລ້ວ ລັດຖະບານ

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂຄງການ ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຫລາກ

ຫລາຍຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານໂພຊະ ນາການ ນ້ຳສະອາດ ສຸຂະ

ອະນາໄມ ແລະ ວິດຖ່າຍ ສຸຂະພາບແມ່ແລະເດັກ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຄົນພິການ

ແລະ ໂຄງການອາຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນ.

On May 2-3, 2019, Dr. Robert Pope, Director, Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), met with counterparts in the Lao government and military, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), to review the positive results from U.S.-Lao cooperative health security programs. Dr. Pope discussed the importance of designing a sustainable and enduring heath security system which will strengthen disease surveillance and prevention in the Lao PDR.

U.S. Ambassador to Laos Rena Bitter joined Dr. Pope, and the U.S. delegation when they met Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bounkong Syhavong to discuss health security cooperation. In a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Vice Minister Khambounnath Xayanone and Dr. Pope reviewed U.S.-Lao cooperative efforts to strengthen training for Lao veterinarians and animal health surveillance, important for protecting human health and the Lao agricultural economy. Dr. Pope also met with officials from the Ministry of National Defense including Brigadier General Bouasing Inthavong, Director General of the Lao Military Medical Department, to discuss ways to build capacity in the military health sector.

“The United States is a great partner for Laos as health experts from both countries work together on long term sustainable health security,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Rena Bitter. “Dr. Pope and his team’s visit, including their partnerships with both civilian and military health officials in Laos, shows our respect for Lao sovereignty by helping the country achieve its public health goals.”

These cooperative activities integrate human, animal, and military health sectors to bring a unified approach to health security in Laos. U.S.-trained Lao public health professionals were instrumental in the response to the flood disaster in Attepeu Province in August 2018, recent influenza outbreaks, and the ongoing measles outbreak across the country. Lao government surveillance and early detection of human and animal diseases associated with those events reduced the spread of infection and limited the negative health and economic impacts to the country.

In addition to meetings with Lao officials, Dr. Pope and the U.S. delegation visited laboratories and medical research facilities to see first-hand how U.S. Government-supported training programs for health professionals have strengthened laboratory and research capacity in Laos. Partnering to improve health security strengthens Lao sovereignty and protection from external heath threats as the country continues to rapidly develop. In addition to these efforts to combat infectious diseases, the U.S. Government also supports a wide range of health related programs in Laos to promote nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, support for people living with disabilities, and school feeding.