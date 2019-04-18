ພວກເດັກນອ້ຍຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ມັກຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍໄພຫາຍຍະນະ ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະ
ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຄວາມທຸກຈົນເປັນເວລາຍືດຍາວໄປ ເຖິງສອງເທົ່າ ທຽບໃສ່
ກັບຢູ່ເຂດອື່ນ ອີງຕາມການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃໝ່. ລາຍງານຈາກສະຖານບັນພັດທະນາຕ່າງ
ປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນລອນດອນ, ປະເທດອັງກິດ ໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບຂອງ
ໄພທຳມະຊາດ ໃນຫລາຍຊ່ວງຊີວິດຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນອິນເດຍ ແລະເຄັນຢາ
ແລະເຕືອນວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດເຫດການດັ່ງ
ກ່າວເລື້ອຍໆຂຶ້ນ ແລະຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຫລາຍ ກວ່າເກົ່າ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ ມີລາຍງານ
ເລື້ອງນີ້ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ເມືອງເທີການາ ຂອງປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຝົນຕົກຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ. ຄວາມແຫ້ງ
ແລ້ງກຳລັງສ້າງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ທຸກຈົນ.
ນາງຄຣິສຕິນ ຊາວເມືອງເທີການາຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາພວກເຮົາຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາໃນຕອນ
ເຊົ້າ ລູກຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຫຍັງກິນ. ພວກເຂົາພາກັນຢູ່ຢ່າງໂຫຍຫີວໝົດມື້ ແລະກິນ
ພຽງແຕ່ໃນຕອນແລງ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີສະບຽງອາຫານ ຄືດັ່ງໝາກສາລີຖົງນີ້
ໃຫ້ເຂົາກິນ. ນອກເໜືອຈາກນີ້ໄປກໍບໍ່ມີຫຍັງອີກທີ່ຈະກິນ.”
ລາຍງານຂອງສະຖາບັນພັດທະນາຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບໄພຫາຍຍະນະ
ຕ່າງໆ, ການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ແລະຄວາມທຸກຈົນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ມາປະສົມ
ເຂົ້າກັນ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ.
ທ່ານນາງເອັມມາ ໂລແວລ ຈາກສະຖາບັນພັດທະນາຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕາມ
ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຫຼັງຈາກເກີດໄພຫາຍຍະນະ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຍິນຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຈຳ
ນວນຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼືຄວາມເສຍທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມັກຈະໄດ້
ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນກະທົບໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງໄພຫາຍຍະນະນັ້ນ ວ່າມີຫຍັງແດ່.
ແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ ເປັນເລື້ອງໜ້າຕື່ນເຕັ້ນແທ້ໆ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນສຶກສາເບິ່ງຜົນກະ
ທົບຂອງຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນຢູ່
ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຜົນຂອງການພັດທະນາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.”
ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ວິເຄາະຜົນກະທົບຂອງໄພທຳມະຊາດຕໍ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ
ພວກເດັກໄວລຸ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງຕ່າງໆ ຂອງຊີວິດເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານນາງເອັມມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄພຫາຍຍະນະມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ກຸ່ມທີ່
ມີຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ຫລືສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຜົນກະທົບໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ແລະໄພຫາຍຍະນະ ຍັງສາມາດ
ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມໄກກັນອອກໄປອີກຕື່ມ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າ
ຫາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍົກໂຕຢ່າງມາໃຫ້ຟັງ, ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດໄພຫາຍຍະນະ ຖ້າຫາກເດັກ
ນ້ອຍຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຖືກບອກໃຫ້ອອກໂຮງຮຽນ ເພື່ອມາຊ່ວຍຄອບຄົວ ແລະວຽກເຮືອນ ສະ
ພາບການອັນນີ້ ອາດຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ ຜົນການສຶກສາຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຊຶ່ງໃນໄລ
ຍະຍາວແລ້ວມັນອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນຕໍ່ໂອກາດໃນການມີວຽກເຮັດ ງານທຳຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ການສຶກສາຄົນຄວ້າ ຍັງໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບຂອງເຫດການນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢູ່ໃນລັດບີ
ຮາ ປະເທດອິນເດຍ. ໄດ້ພົບວ່າບັນດາແມ່ທີ່ທຸກຈົນເປັນເວລາອັນຍືດຍາວໃນເຂດທີ່
ຖືກໄພຫາຍຍະນະ ແມ່ນໄປຫາໝໍເພື່ອກວດສຸຂະພາບກ່ອນເກີດລູກ ໜ້ອຍກວ່າຢູ່ ຄົນ
ທຸກຈົນທີ່ຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນໆ. ການເປັນພະຍາດຖອກທ້ອງຢ່າງແຜ່ຫລາຍ ກໍໄດ້ສູງກວ່າພວກ
ຢູ່ເຂດອື່ນເຊັ່ນກັນ; ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໄວລຸ້ນທີ່ທຸກຈົນທີ່ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ໃນ
ບ່ອນທີ່ມັກມີໄພທຳມະຊາດເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳ ມີຈຳນວນໜ້ອຍກວ່າຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ.
ທ່ານນາງເອັມມາ ໂລແວລ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫລາຍທີ່ລັດຖະບານ
ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ປະຕິບັດງານໃນລະດັບໂລກໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນການສົ່ງເສີມລະ
ບົບ ແລະບໍລິການທີ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະ
ພາບການເຫລົ່ານີ້.
ພວກຂຽນລາຍງານນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງບັນດາປະເທດ ແລະອົງການຊ່ວຍ
ເຫຼືອຕ່າງໆ ສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຕ້ານທານຕໍ່ໄພທຳມະຊາດ ແລະເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕໍ່
ຜົນກະທົບຂອງມັນ ຕໍ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມທຸກຈົນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະຢູ່ໃນ
ສະພາບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໄດ້ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດ.
Children in disaster-prone regions are twice as likely to be living in chronic poverty, according to new research. The report from the London-based Overseas Development Institute looks at the impact of natural disasters across different stages of a child's life in India and Kenya, and warns that climate change is making such incidents more frequent and more intense. Henry Ridgwell reports.]]
Kenya's Turkana County where the rains no longer fall. The drought is having a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people.
Christine, Resident of Turkana County
"When we wake up in the morning, our children have nothing to eat. They stay hungry all day and eat only in the evening in the event that we have food stocks like this bag of maize. There is nothing else to eat."
The Overseas Development Institute report combines data on disasters, climate change and child poverty for the first time.
Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute
"Usually after a disaster we hear about the number of people who've died or economic losses, but we don't tend to hear about what the longer-term impacts of the disaster are. And this research is really exciting because it looks at the impact of disasters and climate change on child well-being and longer-term development outcomes."
The researchers analyzed the impact of natural disasters on children and adolescents at different stages of their life.
Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute
"Disasters are more likely to affect the most vulnerable groups. And disasters can also widen existing inequalities within society. So if I give an example, after a disaster if a child may be pulled out of school in order to help the family and household, this may have an impact on their educational achievement, which longer term may then influence their employment opportunities."
The study also looked at the impact of flooding events in Bihar state, India. It found that chronically poor mothers had fewer prenatal visits in disaster-prone areas than elsewhere. Diarrhea prevalence was also higher; while fewer poor adolescents were enrolled in school where natural disasters were common.
Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute
"It's essential that governments and global actors help to promote systems and services that can support people in these events."
The report's authors urge governments and aid agencies to build resilience against natural disasters and to take account of the impact on children in the poorest and most vulnerable populations.
