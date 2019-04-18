ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ​ອ້ຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງເຂດທີ່​ມັກ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໂດຍ​ໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ມີ​ແນວ​ໂນ້ມທີ່​ຈະ

​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຍືດ​ຍາວ​ໄປ ເຖິງ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ ທຽບໃສ່

​ກັບ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ອື່ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄ​ວ້​າໃໝ່. ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ສ​ະ​ຖານ​ບັນ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາຕ່າງ

​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອນດອນ, ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ສຶກ​ສາເບິ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​

ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ຊ່ວງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ​ເຄັນ​ຢາ

ແລະ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດເຫດ​ການດັ່ງ​

ກ່​າວ​ເລື້ອຍໆຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຮ້າ​ຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນຫລາຍ ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ. ເຮັນ​ຣີ ຣິດ​ຈ໌ແວ​ລ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​

ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ຊຶ່ງ ​ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສ​ະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ເມືອງ​ເທີ​ກາ​ນາ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຄັນ​ຢາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກແລ້ວ. ຄວາມ​ແຫ້ງ

​ແລ້ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຕໍ່ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ທຸກ​ຈົນ.

ນາງ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕິນ ຊ​າວ​ເມືອງ​ເທີ​ກາ​ນາ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຕອນ

​ເຊົ້າ ລູກ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ກິນ. ພວກເຂົາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ໂຫຍ​ຫີວໝົດ​ມື້ ແ​ລະ​ກິນ​

ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໃນຕອນ​ແລງ ໃນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ສະ​ບຽງ​ອາ​ຫານ ​ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີຖົງ​ນີ້

ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ກິນ. ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ຈາກນີ້​ໄປ​ກໍບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ອີກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກິນ.”

​ລາຍ​ງານຂອງສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນກ່ຽວ​ກັບໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ​

ຕ່າງໆ, ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກ​າດ,​ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອ​ຍ ມາ​ປະ​ສົມ

ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ ເປັນ​ເທື່ອທຳ​ອິດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອັມ​ມາ ໂລ​ແວ​ລ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ພັດ​ທ​ະ​ນາ​ຢູ່ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕາມ​

ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນຂ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຈຳ​

ນວນຄົນ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື​ຄວາມເສຍທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມັກຈະໄດ້

​ຍິນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາ​ວ​ຂອງໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ​ນັ້ນ ວ່າ​ມີຫຍັງແດ່.

ແລະ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ໜ້າ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ແທ້ໆ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ສຶກ​ສາເບິ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​

ທົບ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ແລະ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່

ຂອງເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ​ຜົນຂອງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ໄດ້​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ

​ພວກເດັກ​ໄວ​ລຸ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອັມ​ມາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ​ມີແນວ​ໂນ້ມ​ທີ່​ຈະສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມທີ່​

ມີຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ ຫລື​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ. ແລະໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ຍັງສາ​ມາດ

ເຮັດໃຫ້​ຄວາມບໍ່​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ໄກ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ຕື່ມ. ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ​ຖ້າ

​ຫາກຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຍົກ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງມາ​ໃຫ້​ຟັງ,​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກເກີດ​ໄພ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເດັກ​

ນ້ອຍຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ຖືກບອກ​ໃຫ້ອອກໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ເພື່ອ​ມາຊ່ວຍ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ແລະ​ວຽກ​ເຮືອນ ສະ​

ພາບ​ການອັນນີ້​ ອາດຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່ ​ຜົນການສຶ​ກ​ສາຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ໄລ​

ຍະ​ຍາວແລ້ວມັນອາດ​ຈະສົ່ງ​ຜົນຕໍ່ໂອ​ກາດໃນການ​ມີວຽກເຮັດ ງານ​ທຳຂອງ

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ການ​ສຶກ​ສາຄົນ​ຄວ້າ ຍັງ​ໄດ້ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ບີ

​ຮາ ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ. ໄດ້​ພົບວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່​ທີ່ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ອັນ​ຍືດ​ຍາວ​ໃນ​ເຂດທີ່​

ຖືກ​ໄພຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ​ ແມ່ນໄປ​ຫາໝໍເພື່ອກວດສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ກ່ອນເກີດ​ລູກ ​ໜ້ອຍກວ່າຢູ່ ຄົນ

ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ທີ່ຢູ່ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນໆ. ການ​ເປັນພະ​ຍາດ​ຖອກ​ທ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່​ຫລາຍ ກໍໄດ້ສູງກວ່າພວກ​

ຢູ່ເຂດ​ອື່ນ​ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ; ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ໄວລຸ້ນ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນທີ່​ເຂົ້າໂຮງ​ຮຽນຢູ່​ໃນ

ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ມີໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ກວ່າ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອັມ​ມາ ໂລ​ແວ​ລ ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ “ມັ​ນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ໂລກໃຫ້ກາ​ນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອໃນການ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ລະ​

ບົບ​ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິການທີ່​ສາ​ມາດໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນສະ​

ພາບ​ການ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ຂ​ຽນ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້ ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງ​ບັນດາປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ

​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ສາມາດໃນ​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ທານ​ຕໍ່ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ແລະເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່​ຕໍ່​

ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຂອງ​ມັນ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະຢູ່​ໃນ

ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໄດ້ງ່າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

Children in disaster-prone regions are twice as likely to be living in chronic poverty, according to new research. The report from the London-based Overseas Development Institute looks at the impact of natural disasters across different stages of a child's life in India and Kenya, and warns that climate change is making such incidents more frequent and more intense. Henry Ridgwell reports.]]



Kenya's Turkana County where the rains no longer fall. The drought is having a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people.



Christine, Resident of Turkana County



"When we wake up in the morning, our children have nothing to eat. They stay hungry all day and eat only in the evening in the event that we have food stocks like this bag of maize. There is nothing else to eat."



The Overseas Development Institute report combines data on disasters, climate change and child poverty for the first time.



Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute



"Usually after a disaster we hear about the number of people who've died or economic losses, but we don't tend to hear about what the longer-term impacts of the disaster are. And this research is really exciting because it looks at the impact of disasters and climate change on child well-being and longer-term development outcomes."



The researchers analyzed the impact of natural disasters on children and adolescents at different stages of their life.



Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute



"Disasters are more likely to affect the most vulnerable groups. And disasters can also widen existing inequalities within society. So if I give an example, after a disaster if a child may be pulled out of school in order to help the family and household, this may have an impact on their educational achievement, which longer term may then influence their employment opportunities."



The study also looked at the impact of flooding events in Bihar state, India. It found that chronically poor mothers had fewer prenatal visits in disaster-prone areas than elsewhere. Diarrhea prevalence was also higher; while fewer poor adolescents were enrolled in school where natural disasters were common.



Emma Lovell, Overseas Development Institute



"It's essential that governments and global actors help to promote systems and services that can support people in these events."



The report's authors urge governments and aid agencies to build resilience against natural disasters and to take account of the impact on children in the poorest and most vulnerable populations.

