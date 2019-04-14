ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​. ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນແລະ​ໄທ​ເປສະ​ຫຼອງ ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 40 ປີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ Nike Ching ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະນຳເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ຈີນ 2 ລຳໄດ້​ບິນ​ລ່ວງ​ລ້ຳ ຂ້າມ​ເສັ້ນ​ແບ່ງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້ ຫວັນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ມີ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່ເບິ່ງກັນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກ​ລົງ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ​ ກັບ​ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໂດຍ​ເຕັມ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ ພວມ​ທຳ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ທັງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ການຫາ​ລື​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແລະ​ຢັ້ງ​ຍືນ.”

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ຈາກ​ໄທ​ເປ ມາ​ເປັນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 1979 ແລະ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ ລ​ະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນແມ່ນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຊ້ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 10 ​ເມ​ສາ ປີ 1979.

ທ່ານ​ແພັດ​ຕ​ຣິກ ເມີ​ຟີ ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຖື​ວ່າຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊີ້​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໂດຍ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ວິ​ທີ​ແລ້ວ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການຮວມ​ຫົວ​ກັນຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ການ​ຂວ້ຳ​ບາດ ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ຕໍ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ມະຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ “ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນທິດ​ທາງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ”ກັບຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລ​ະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຈີນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ເງິນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນແລະ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີສຳ​ລັບ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ປີ​ໜ້າ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ກໍ​ເຫັນພ້ອມ​ນຳໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໃນ​ການຂາຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຈິມ ອິນ​ຮັອ​ຟ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ໂອກ​ລາ​ໂຮ​ມາ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄີຍ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ສະ​ເໝີ​ມາ ໃນ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີທີ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ມີ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ທ່ານ​ຄົງ​ຮູ້ ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆມານີ້ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ດີ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ.”

ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລ​ະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ແລະ​ໄທ​ເປ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ. ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ພອ​ລ ຣາຍ​ອັນ ພວມ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະໜຸນໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແບບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕເນື່ອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ການປະ​ກາດ ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.



U.S. officials are publicly pledging support for Taiwan at a moment when there are signs of increased Chinese aggression. The outspoken support comes as Washington and Taipei mark 40 years since signing the Taiwan Relations Act. State Department correspondent Nike Ching has more.



Two Chinese fighter planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on March 31, a move seen as a violation of long-held tacit agreement between China and Taiwan.



Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told American lawmakers he plans to fully implement the Taiwan Relations Act.



Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State:

"We see the increase in China's activity, both political, information warfare, and then as you described, actually on the real estate, and we see how China continues to be more aggressive with Taiwan. We talked with the Chinese -- every conversation I have with the Chinese begins with this discussion. I think they understand America's policy is constant and enduring."



Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. Since then, the relations between the U.S. and Taiwan have been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act that was enacted on April 10, 1979.



Patrick Murphy, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State:

"We consider Taiwan security essential to the security of the entire Indo-Pacific. It is also the policy of the United States, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act, which we are commemorating today, to "consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States."



Chinese officials have rejected the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, saying the U.S. law is "running in the opposite direction" to the U.S.-China relations.



At the same time, the Pentagon has asked for additional funds to take into account China's security threats to Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region in its budget proposal for next year. Congressional military leaders agree, saying they will continue to support U.S. arms sales.



Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.:

"I've always encouraged the upgrading of systems, those defensive and offensive systems that Taiwan has, you know, just recently they've increased their capacity and I think that's a good thing. I think it's gonna be necessary."



Relations between Washington and Taipei have grown closer since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is leading a delegation to support the self-ruled democracy on the anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act.