ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຢ່າງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນ. ການປະກາດໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນແລະໄທເປສະຫຼອງ ວັນຄົບຮອບ 40 ປີ ກ່ຽວກັບກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນ ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ Nike Ching ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເຮືອບິນລົບຈີນ 2 ລຳໄດ້ບິນລ່ວງລ້ຳ ຂ້າມເສັ້ນແບ່ງຊາຍແດນໃນບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ ຫວັນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 31 ມີນາຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ເບິ່ງກັນວ່າ ເປັນການ ລະເມີດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ມີການເຂົ້າໃຈກັນ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວ.
ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດວ່າ ທ່ານມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍເຕັມ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ຈີນ ພວມທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທັງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ສົງຄາມຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກທ່ານ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍ ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ໃນເລື້ອງການຄອບຄອງ ແລະພວກເຮົາມອງເຫັນວ່າ ຈີນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເອົາທ່າທີແບບຮຸກຮານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບຈີນ ໃນທຸກໆການຫາລືທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຂຶ້ນກັບຈີນ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມດ້ວຍການສົນທະນາໃນເລື້ອງນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈນະໂຍບາຍຂອງອາເມຣິກາແມ່ນບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງແລະຢັ້ງຍືນ.”
ວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ປ່ຽນການຮັບຮູ້ທາງດ້ານການທູດຈາກໄທເປ ມາເປັນປັກກິ່ງໃນປີ 1979 ແລະ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງໂດຍກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການປະກາດໃຊ້ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 10 ເມສາ ປີ 1979.
ທ່ານແພັດຕຣິກ ເມີຟີ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຖືວ່າຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນສຸດ ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຂົງເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກທັງໝົດ. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ມັນຍັງເປັນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນການສອດຄ່ອງກັບກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງມີການລະນຶກເຖິງໃນມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດໆກໍຕາມ ທີ່ຈະຊີ້ຊະຕາກຳກ່ຽວກັບອະນາຄົດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍວິທີໃດກໍຕາມ ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກສັນຕິວິທີແລ້ວ ຮວມທັງການຮວມຫົວກັນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການຂວ້ຳບາດ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະການສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ “ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນທິດທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ”ກັບຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງຈີນຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນແລະເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ ໃນຂໍ້ສະເໜີສຳລັບງົບປະມານປີໜ້າ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ຂອງລັດຖະສະພາກໍເຫັນພ້ອມນຳໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທ່ານຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການຂາຍອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈິມ ອິນຮັອຟ ຈາກລັດໂອກລາໂຮມາ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍໃຫ້ການຊຸກຍູ້ສະເໝີມາ ໃນການປັບປຸງລະບົບຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການປ້ອງກັນແລະການບຸກໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນມີໃນເວລານີ້ ທ່ານຄົງຮູ້ ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເພີ້ມລະດັບຄວາມສາມາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ດີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ.”
ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງວໍຊິງຕັນແລະໄທເປ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໃກ້ຊິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ. ອະດີດປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານພອລ ຣາຍອັນ ພວມນຳພາຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໄປຮ່ວມສະໜັບສະໜຸນໄຕ້ຫວັນທີ່ປົກຄອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕເນື່ອງໃນວັນຄົບຮອບການປະກາດ ໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
U.S. officials are publicly pledging support for Taiwan at a moment when there are signs of increased Chinese aggression. The outspoken support comes as Washington and Taipei mark 40 years since signing the Taiwan Relations Act. State Department correspondent Nike Ching has more.
Two Chinese fighter planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on March 31, a move seen as a violation of long-held tacit agreement between China and Taiwan.
Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told American lawmakers he plans to fully implement the Taiwan Relations Act.
Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State:
"We see the increase in China's activity, both political, information warfare, and then as you described, actually on the real estate, and we see how China continues to be more aggressive with Taiwan. We talked with the Chinese -- every conversation I have with the Chinese begins with this discussion. I think they understand America's policy is constant and enduring."
Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. Since then, the relations between the U.S. and Taiwan have been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act that was enacted on April 10, 1979.
Patrick Murphy, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State:
"We consider Taiwan security essential to the security of the entire Indo-Pacific. It is also the policy of the United States, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act, which we are commemorating today, to "consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States."
Chinese officials have rejected the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, saying the U.S. law is "running in the opposite direction" to the U.S.-China relations.
At the same time, the Pentagon has asked for additional funds to take into account China's security threats to Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region in its budget proposal for next year. Congressional military leaders agree, saying they will continue to support U.S. arms sales.
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.:
"I've always encouraged the upgrading of systems, those defensive and offensive systems that Taiwan has, you know, just recently they've increased their capacity and I think that's a good thing. I think it's gonna be necessary."
Relations between Washington and Taipei have grown closer since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is leading a delegation to support the self-ruled democracy on the anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act.
