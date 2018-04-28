ທ່ານໝໍ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍ ສຫລ ຊອກຫາ ບິນ ລາເດັນ ຖືກຍ້າຍ ໄປຂັງ ຢູ່ບ່ອນ ທີ່ປອດໄພ

ທ່ານໝໍປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍສະຫະລັດ ຕາມລ່າຫາໂຕໂອຊາມາ ບິນ ລາເດັນ

ໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍຈາກຄຸກ ທີ່ເມືອງເພຊາວາ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະນຳໂຕຜູ້ກ່ຽວໄປ

ຂັງໄວ້ຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານໝໍຊາກິລ ອາຟຣິດີ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປ

ຂັງຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ສະຖານທີ່ໆປອດໄພ.”

ນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງທ່ານໝໍ, ທ່ານຈາມິລ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດ

ຖະບານຍັງໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ລາວຊາບວ່າ ອ້າຍຂອງລາວ ຈະຖືກນຳໄປຂັງໄວ້ຢູ່ “ສະ ຖານທີ່ໆປອດໄພ.”

ທ່ານໝໍອາຟຣິດີ ເປັນຜູ້ອອກອຸບາຍລິເລີ້ມໂຄງການສັກຊາວັກຊີນ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍສະ

ຫະລັດ ຕາມຫາແລະສັງຫານທ້າວໂອຊາມາ ບິນ ລາເດັນ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການ

ຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານໝໍອາຟຣິດີໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 33 ປີ ຫຼັງຈາກໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານພິ

ເສດເນວີຊຽລ (Navy Seal) ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ທ້າວບິນລາເດັນ ທີ່ເມືອງອາໂບຕາບັດ.

A Pakistani doctor who helped the U.S. hunt down Osama bin Laden has been removed from a prison in Peshawar by authorities and taken to another location.



Officials have not released information about where Shakil Afridi was taken, but said it was to "a safer location.'



His brother, Jamil, told the French news agency that he also had been informed by government officials that his brother was being taken to "a safer place."



Dr. Afridi initiated a vaccination scam to help the U.S. track and kill the al-Qaida leader.



The doctor was sentenced to 33 years in prison after the 2011 Navy Seal operation that killed bin Laden in Abbottabad.

