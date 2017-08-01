ເຮືອບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້ UH-60 Black Hawk ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ດ້ານເຄື່ອງຈັກ ຍັງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ​ເມືອງ Achin ​ແຂວງ Nangarhar ​ໃນ​ເຊົ້າຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງໂຄ ສົກ​ຂອງກຳລັງສະ​ໜຸນ​ອົງການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກູ້ໄພ ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ອຍ​ພະນັກງານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ຂອງ​ເຮຣີຄອບ​ເຕີ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄວ້​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ປອດ​ໄພ. ສະມາຊິກ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ລົງ​ຈອດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນປົວ​ຮັກສາ​ຢູ່​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ພະຍາບານ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປະສົມ​ຮຽບຮ້ອຍ​ແລ້ວ ອີ​ງຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ໂຄສົກ​.

ກຳລັງ​ປະສົມ​ໄດ້​ກູ້​ເອົາ​ເຮຣີຄອບ​ເຕີ້ລຳ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ເວລາ​ນີ້ ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອຸບປະຕິເຫດ​ນີ້ຢູ່.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ໂຄສົກຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ້ ​ໄດ້ຕົກ ​ບໍ່​ດົນ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ “ກອງ​ກຳລັງຢຶດຄອງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ” ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ກ່ອນ

​ພະ​ອາທິດຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ ຂອງກະບົດ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ Spin Gear ຂອງ​

ແຂວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

​ໂຄສົກ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ່ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ອຸບ​ປະຕິ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ໝົດທຸກ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ເຮືອບິນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ແລະ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ກຳລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ດ້າວ ຕ້ອງ​ຍົກ​ເລີກໂຈມ​ຕີ​.

​ພວກ​ກະບົດ ມັກ​ອອກ​ມາກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ປາກົດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່ເປັນຄວາມ​ຈິງ.

ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະຫະລັດປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ຍັງເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້ການ​ຫລົບ​ລີ້​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ທີ່ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍກຸ່ມ​ລັດອິສລາມ.

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ກໍວ່າ ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ Saydabad ແຂວງ Maidan Wardak ທາງພາກກາງຂ້ອນຂ້າງ​

ໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຂອງ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ Taliban

​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີຄ້າຍ​ທະຫານ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ກີດຂວາງ​ການ​ຈາລະ​ຈອນ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຫຼວງ​ສາຍ​ຫຼັກທີ່​ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ Kabul ​ຂອງ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ​ກັບພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ ​ທ່ານ Abbur Rehman ​Mangal ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງແຂວງ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ VOA.

ລົດຈຳນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມທັງ​ລົດ​ເມ​ໂດຍສານ ​ແລະ​ລົດບັນທຸກ​ສິນຄ້າ ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຫລວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັນ ຕ່າວ​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປ​ຍັງນະຄອນ Kabul ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງພວກ​ຄັບ​ລົດ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ.

A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter suffered mechanical problems that resulted in a hard landing during operations near Achin, Nangarhar early this morning, a spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support mission said.



Rescue personnel safely recovered the crew. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the landing and are receiving treatment at a coalition medical facility, the spokesman said.



The aircraft is being recovered and the incident is under investigation.



Earlier, a Taliban spokesman claimed the helicopter crashed shortly after "foreign occupation forces" launched a pre-dawn operation against fighters of the Islamist insurgency in the Spin Gear area of the province.



He asserted the accident killed all the people on board and forced the foreigners to abandon their raid.



The insurgent group has often made claims that later turned out to be baseless.



The Afghan region where the U.S. military was conducting operations also hosts militants linked to the Islamic State terrorist group.



Meanwhile, officials say heavy fighting erupted in Saydabad district of the central-eastern Maidan Wardak province after Taliban insurgents assaulted government outposts there.



The clashes have blocked traffic on the main highway, which links the Afghan capital, Kabul, to southern Afghanistan, a provincial government spokesman, Abdur Rehman Mangal, told VOA.



Hundreds of vehicles, including passenger buses and cargo trucks transporting essential commodities, have been stranded with many of them returning to Kabul, drivers said.



Ahead of launching their attack, Taliban insurgents overnight warned transporters and passengers not to travel on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, residents and traders said.



The insurgents have made territorial gains and inflicted heavy casualties on Afghan forces during this year's fighting season. A U.S. government agency reported Tuesday a total of 2,531 Afghan security forces were killed and 4,238 wounded in the first four months of 2017.



The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, or SIGAR, says the figures were consistent with casualty figures from the same period last year. Afghan forces lost about 6,800 personnel in the first 10 months of 2016, SIGAR said in its report for the previous year.