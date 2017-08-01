ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີ້ UH-60 Black Hawk ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະສົບກັບບັນຫາດ້ານເຄື່ອງຈັກ ຍັງຜົນໃຫ້ມີການລົງຈອດສຸກເສີນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃກ້ໆເມືອງ Achin ແຂວງ Nangarhar ໃນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄ ສົກຂອງກຳລັງສະໜຸນອົງການເນໂຕ້.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍພະນັກງານທັງໝົດ ຂອງເຮຣີຄອບເຕີ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄວ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ສະມາຊິກສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບເລັກນ້ອຍ ໃນຕອນທີ່ລົງຈອດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຮັກສາຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ພະຍາບານຂອງກຳປະສົມຮຽບຮ້ອຍແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກ.
ກຳລັງປະສົມໄດ້ກູ້ເອົາເຮຣີຄອບເຕີ້ລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເວລານີ້ ພວມມີການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບອຸບປະຕິເຫດນີ້ຢູ່.
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ອອກມາອ້າງວ່າ ເຮລິຄອບເຕີ້ ໄດ້ຕົກ ບໍ່ດົນ
ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ “ກອງກຳລັງຢຶດຄອງນາໆຊາດ” ໄດ້ເປີດສາກການປະຕິບັດງານກ່ອນ
ພະອາທິດຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ພວກນັກລົບ ຂອງກະບົດຕາລິບານ ໃນເຂດ Spin Gear ຂອງ
ແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໂຄສົກກ່າວເພີ່ມຕື່ມວ່າ ອຸບປະຕິເຫດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໝົດທຸກຄົນໃນເຮືອບິນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ກຳລັງຕ່າງດ້າວ ຕ້ອງຍົກເລີກໂຈມຕີ.
ພວກກະບົດ ມັກອອກມາກ່າວອ້າງໃນສິ່ງຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດ ປາກົດວ່າ ບໍ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ.
ຂົງເຂດບ່ອນທີ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຍັງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ໃຫ້ການຫລົບລີ້ຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວກໍວ່າ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ
ໃນເຂດເມືອງ Saydabad ແຂວງ Maidan Wardak ທາງພາກກາງຂ້ອນຂ້າງ
ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ Taliban
ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍທະຫານລັດຖະບານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ການປະທະກັນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ກີດຂວາງການຈາລະຈອນໃນທາງຫຼວງສາຍຫຼັກທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ Kabul ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ກັບພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ Abbur Rehman Mangal ໂຄສົກຂອງແຂວງໄດ້ບອກກັບ VOA.
ລົດຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄັນ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງລົດເມໂດຍສານ ແລະລົດບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າ ໄດ້ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນທາງຫລວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກໍໄດ້ມີຫຼາຍໆຄັນ ຕ່າວກັບຄືນໄປຍັງນະຄອນ Kabul ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກຄັບລົດຫຼາຍໆຄົນ.
A U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter suffered mechanical problems that resulted in a hard landing during operations near Achin, Nangarhar early this morning, a spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support mission said.
Rescue personnel safely recovered the crew. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the landing and are receiving treatment at a coalition medical facility, the spokesman said.
The aircraft is being recovered and the incident is under investigation.
Earlier, a Taliban spokesman claimed the helicopter crashed shortly after "foreign occupation forces" launched a pre-dawn operation against fighters of the Islamist insurgency in the Spin Gear area of the province.
He asserted the accident killed all the people on board and forced the foreigners to abandon their raid.
The insurgent group has often made claims that later turned out to be baseless.
The Afghan region where the U.S. military was conducting operations also hosts militants linked to the Islamic State terrorist group.
Meanwhile, officials say heavy fighting erupted in Saydabad district of the central-eastern Maidan Wardak province after Taliban insurgents assaulted government outposts there.
The clashes have blocked traffic on the main highway, which links the Afghan capital, Kabul, to southern Afghanistan, a provincial government spokesman, Abdur Rehman Mangal, told VOA.
Hundreds of vehicles, including passenger buses and cargo trucks transporting essential commodities, have been stranded with many of them returning to Kabul, drivers said.
Ahead of launching their attack, Taliban insurgents overnight warned transporters and passengers not to travel on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, residents and traders said.
The insurgents have made territorial gains and inflicted heavy casualties on Afghan forces during this year's fighting season. A U.S. government agency reported Tuesday a total of 2,531 Afghan security forces were killed and 4,238 wounded in the first four months of 2017.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, or SIGAR, says the figures were consistent with casualty figures from the same period last year. Afghan forces lost about 6,800 personnel in the first 10 months of 2016, SIGAR said in its report for the previous year.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ