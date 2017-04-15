ການປ່ຽນແປງ ຂອງອາກາດ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງຜ່ານ

ພົ້ນໄປຢູ່ນີ້ ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງ ຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດອາດ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການ ຮ້າຍແຮງລົງຕື່ມ. Steve Baragona ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ​

ຈະພາທ່ານສຳຫຼວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ໂລກທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ອາດພາໃຫ້ມີອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງແບບ

ໃດ ຈຶ່ງຈະນຳເອົາຝົນມາສູ່ຂົງເຂດ ໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້

ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຝົນເລີ້ມຢຸດຕົກ ມາແຕ່ທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້​ ແລະຝົນທີ່ຕົກກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ຄ່ອຍພຽງພໍ.

ສັດລ້ຽງພາກັນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຜົນລະປູກ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ.

ໄພອຶດຢາກໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂຊມາເລຍເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງ ໃນທົດສະວັດນີ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດແຫ້ງແລ້ງເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຂອງແປກໃນລະດູຮ້ອນກໍ

ຈິງ ແຕ່ສະພາບການ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງລົງຕື່ມ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ Chris Funk

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດດ້ານອາກາດ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ເມືອງ Santa

Barbara ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ:

ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນ ໃນໄລຍະ 35 ປີຜ່ານມາກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມີຝົນຕົກໃນລະຫວ່າງອັນ

ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ ລະດູຝົນໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງຢ່າງ

ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ Funk ກ່າວວ່າ ການອະທິບາຍອາດຈະນອນຢູ່ໃນວົງຈອນບັນຍາກາດທີ່ເຊື່ອມ

ຕໍ່ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກແລະມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

ອາກາດທີ່ອຸ່ນ ແລະຊຸ່ມລະເຫີຍຂຶ້ນເໜືອເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ພາໃຫ້ຝົນຕົກໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ

ຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ສ່ວນໃນອີກຊີກນຶ່ງຂອງວົງຈອນນັ້ນ ອາກາດທີ່ແຫ້ງກໍໄດ້ໝູນວຽນລົງມາປົກຄຸມເຂດ

ອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີຝົນຕົກຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ແມ່ນ

ກະທັງໃນຊຸມປີທຳມະດາ.

ແຕ່ເວລາໃດເຂດປາຊີຟິກອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າມັນກໍໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວແຮງຂຶ້ນ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ແລະມີອາກາດແຫ້ງຕື່ມ

ຂຶ້ນໝູນວຽນລົງມາສູ່ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ.

ເວລາໃດມີອາກາດແຫ້ງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມີໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ

ທ່ານ Funk ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມະຫາສະໝຸດພວມອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.

ຄວາມອຸ່ນເໜືອເຂດປາຊີຟິກຕາເວັນຕົກປາກົດວ່າ ມີການພົວພັນໂດຍກົງກັບ ການ

ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງແກັສເຮືອນແກ້ວໃນບັນຍາກາດ.

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໃນອະດີດ ມະຫາສະໝຸດທີ່ອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ

ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກຈະມີຝົນຕົກໜ້ອຍລົງ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ Funk ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງບໍ່

ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງຢ່າງຄັກແນ່ວ່າ ທ່າອຽງຂອງຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈະດຳ

ເນີນຕໍ່ໄປຫລືບໍ່. ທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

ສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການຍາກ ໃນການເບິ່ງໄປ ຍັງອະນາຄົດນັ້ນ ກໍຄືຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ

ເລື່ອງລາວຕ່າງໆທີ່ບອກເລົ່າໂດຍລະບົບທຳນາຍອາກາດຂອງໂລກ ລະບົບການປ່ຽນ

ແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາ

ເວັນອອກ.

ລະບົບຕ່າງໆບອກວ່າ ມັນຄວນຈະມີຝົກຕົກລົງມາຕື່ມ ແຕ່ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກັບພາ

ກັນຄິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໃນເຂດນີ້.

ທ່ານ Funk ແລະບຸກຄົນອື່ນໆພວມພາກັນເຮັດວຽກກັນຕື່ມກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້.

ສຳລັບໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະແຈ້ງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ເຂດປາຊີຟິກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ມີ

ຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າປົກກະຕິ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການພະຍາກອນອາກາດ

ແມ່ນເປັນລະດູຝົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຝົນຕົກພຽງພໍເທື່ອທີສາມ.

As East Africa struggles through a drought, scientists say climate change may be making the situation worse. VOA's Steve Baragona looks at how a warming planet may be altering the weather patterns that bring rain to the region.

The rains failed late last year. And the rains before that were meager.

Livestock have died. Crops have failed.

Famine threatens Somalia for the second time this decade.



While drought is not uncommon in this dry region, it has gotten worse, says University of California at Santa Barbara climate scientist Chris Funk.



(CHRIS FUNK, UC SANTA BARBARA)

"What we've seen over, say, the last 35 years is that the rainfall during what's called the long rains in East Africa has declined substantially."



Funk says the explanation may lie in an atmospheric cycle that links East Africa and the Pacific Ocean.



Warm, wet air rises over the western Pacific, causing rain over Southeast Asia.



On the other side of the cycle, dry air descends over East Africa. That is why not much rain falls here even in normal years.



But when the western Pacific is warmer, it pushes the whole system harder: more rain over Southeast Asia, and more dry air descending on East Africa.



More dry air means more drought.



And Funk says the ocean is getting warmer.



(CHRIS FUNK, UC SANTA BARBARA)

"The warming over the western Pacific appears to be pretty much directly related to increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."



Research shows that in the past, a warmer ocean meant a drier East Africa. But Funk says it is not entirely clear whether the current drying trend will continue.



(CHRIS FUNK, UC SANTA BARBARA)

"One of the things making it hard to look into the future is the fact that the story told by the global climate models, the climate change models, is pretty much the exact opposite of what we're seeing in East Africa."



The models say it should be getting wetter. But experts increasingly think the models may be flawed in this area.



Funk and others are working on it.



The short term is more clear. The western Pacific is still warmer than average. Which means the forecast is for a third season of disappointing rains.