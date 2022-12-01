ຢາທີ່ມີຜົນຍາວນານຊະນິດໃໝ່ ອາດເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການຕິດແປດຂອງເຊື້ອ HIV ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເປັນປາກສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນ ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳ ແລະປານກາງ ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຢາປ້ອງກັນເຊື້ອ HIV ມາກ່ອນ. ແຕ່ຄຳຖາມທີ່ຍັງມີຢູ່ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການເຂົ້າຫາແລະເລື້ອງລາຄາ.
ຢາທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ cabotegravir ໄດ້ມີການຈັດສົ່ງໃຫ້ ໂດຍການສັກທຸກໆສອງເດືອນ. ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງນັ້ນ ມັນເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ດີເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການຕິດແປດ ຫລາຍກວ່າທາງເລືອກອື່ນ ຢາເມັດທີ່ກິນມື້ນຶ່ງເທື່ອນຶ່ງ.
ການສັກຢາສອງເດືອນຕໍ່ເທື່ອ ປາກົດວ່າເປັນການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ງ່າຍກວ່າ ການທີ່ຈະກິນຢາໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ອີງຕາມທ່ານມິດເຈີລ ວາເຣັນ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ AVAC ທີ່ເປັນອົງການປາກສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນປ້ອງກັນຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານສາມາດກິນຢາທຸກມື້ ນັ້ນແມ່ນດີຫລາຍ. ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຫລາຍໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ພາກັນເລີ້ມກິນຢາ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສືບຕໍ່.”
ນອກຈາກຄວາມສະດວກສະບາຍແລ້ວ ອາດສາມາດທີ່ຈະມີຮອຍຕິດຕາມມາໃນການກິນຢາ ທີ່ທ່ານວາຣັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ຢາສຳລັບປ້ອງກັນ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ກ່ອນການຕິດແປດ pre-exprosure prophylaxis ຫລື PrEP ຄືກັນກັບຢາທີ່ໃຊ້ປິ່ນປົວການຕິດແປດເຊື້ອ HIV.
“ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານເປັນຄົນໜຸ່ມ ແລະພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງທ່ານພົບເຫັນກ່ອງຢາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງກິນຢານີ້? ເຈົ້າຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV ບໍ? ແລະຊາວໜຸ່ມອາດກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ” ທີ່ທ່ານວາເຣັນກ່າວ. “ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າ ວ່າ “ເອີ ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຮ່ວມເພດ?”
ຢາປິ່ນປົວທີ່ມີຜົນໄລຍະຍາວຄືດັ່ງຢາ cabotegravir ຫລືຜະລິດຕະພັນໃໝ່ອື່ນໆ ວົງແຫວນທີ່ໃສ່ເຂົ້າໄປອະໄວຍະວະແມ່ຍິງເດືອນນຶ່ງເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຄົນປ່ວຍມີທາງເລືອກຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມເຕີມ.
A new, long-lasting drug could be a game-changer for preventing HIV infections, experts say.
Advocates are hopeful that those who need it most in low- and middle-income countries will not have to wait for it as long as they have for previous HIV drugs. But questions remain about access and price.
The drug is called cabotegravir and is delivered as a shot once every other month. In clinical trials, it did a better job at preventing infection than another option — a pill taken once a day.
The bimonthly injection seems to be an easier treatment regimen to stick to than daily pills, according to Mitchell Warren, executive director of AVAC, an HIV prevention advocacy organization.
"If you can take a pill every day, that's great. But if you can't, we see a lot of people who start [taking the pills] who don't continue," he said.
Aside from the inconvenience, there can be a stigma attached to taking the pills, Warren said. The drugs for prevention, called pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, are the same as the drugs used to treat HIV infection.
"If you're a young person and your parents find your pill bottle, they say, 'Why are you taking this pill? Are you HIV infected?' And the young person may say, 'No, I'm protecting myself,'" Warren said. "And they say, 'Well, why are you having sex?'"
Long-lasting drugs like cabotegravir or another new product, a once-a-month vaginal ring, offer patients more choices, he added.