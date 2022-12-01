ຢາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ຍາວ​ນານ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນແປງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ແປດ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ HIV ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊາ​ນ​.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເປັນປາ​ກ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ ແລະ​ປ​ານ​ກາງ ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ ​ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄ​ດ້​ຮັບຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ HIV ມາ​ກ່ອນ. ​ແຕ່ຄຳ​ຖາມທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຢູ່ແມ່ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາແລະເລື້ອງລາ​ຄາ.

ຢາ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ cabotegravir ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ສັກ​ທຸກ​ໆ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ. ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລ​ອງນັ້ນ ​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ແປດ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ທາງເລືອ​ກ​ອື່ນ ຢາ​ເມັດ​ທີ່​ກິນ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ.

ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ສອງເດືອນ​ຕໍ່​ເທື່ອ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍກວ່າ ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກິນ​ຢາ​ໃນແຕ່​ລະ​ມື້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ມິດເຈີ​ລ ວາເຣັ​ນ ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ AVAC ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການປາກ​ສ​ຽງສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນປ້ອງ​ກັນຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ HIV.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກິນ​ຢາ​ທຸກ​ມື້ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ຫລາຍ. ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ເລີ້ມກິນ​ຢາ ຜູ້ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສືບ​ຕໍ່.”

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ແລ້ວ ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ຮອຍ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ໃນ​ການ​ກິນ​ຢາ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ວາ​ຣັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ​ຢາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ແປດ pre-exprosure prophylaxis ຫລື PrEP ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຢາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ປິ່ນ​ປົວການ​ຕິດ​ແປດ​ເຊື້ອ HIV.

“ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໜຸ່ມ ແລະ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານພົບ​ເຫັນ​ກ່ອງ​ຢາ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ເປັ​ນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ກິນ​ຢາ​ນີ້? ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ HIV ບໍ? ​ແລະ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່​ມອ​າດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່ ​ຂ້ອຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ວາ​ເ​ຣັນ​ກ່າວ. ​“ແລະ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ ວ່າ “​ເອີ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຮ່ວມ​ເພດ?”

ຢາປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ໄລ​ຍະຍາວຄື​ດັ່ງຢາ cabotegravir ຫລື​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ອື່ນໆ ວົງ​ແຫວນ​ທີ່​ໃສ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ອະ​ໄວ​ຍະ​ວະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ເດືອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ປ່ວຍ​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ຫ​ລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ.

A new, long-lasting drug could be a game-changer for preventing HIV infections, experts say.

Advocates are hopeful that those who need it most in low- and middle-income countries will not have to wait for it as long as they have for previous HIV drugs. But questions remain about access and price.

The drug is called cabotegravir and is delivered as a shot once every other month. In clinical trials, it did a better job at preventing infection than another option — a pill taken once a day.

The bimonthly injection seems to be an easier treatment regimen to stick to than daily pills, according to Mitchell Warren, executive director of AVAC, an HIV prevention advocacy organization.

"If you can take a pill every day, that's great. But if you can't, we see a lot of people who start [taking the pills] who don't continue," he said.

Aside from the inconvenience, there can be a stigma attached to taking the pills, Warren said. The drugs for prevention, called pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, are the same as the drugs used to treat HIV infection.

"If you're a young person and your parents find your pill bottle, they say, 'Why are you taking this pill? Are you HIV infected?' And the young person may say, 'No, I'm protecting myself,'" Warren said. "And they say, 'Well, why are you having sex?'"

Long-lasting drugs like cabotegravir or another new product, a once-a-month vaginal ring, offer patients more choices, he added.