ທ. ບີຕີ ຜູ້ນໍາ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຂອງ ຊິມບັບເວ ຖືກປະຕິເສດ ການລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ ແຊມເບຍ

ທ່ານ ເທັນໄດ ບີຕີ ຜູ້ນໍາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງຊິມບັບເວຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນວັນພະ

ຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ເກີດການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງປວງຊົນ ແລະປະກາດ

ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

“ພວກເຮົາສືບຕໍ່ທໍາການຕໍ່ສູ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງ

ການເງິນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄປເຖິງສານໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຮາແຣເຣ.

ທ່ານບີຕີ ໄດ້ຖືກເນລະເທດກັບຄືນໄປຍັງບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງທ່ານ

ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຊໍາເບຍ ທີ່ເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້

ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານລີ້ໄພ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມກີວເບີດ ຟີຣີ (Gilbert Phiri) ເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານບີຕີ ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາ

ຕົວໄປມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ຕໍາຫລວດຊິມບັບເວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ສົນໃຈ

ຕໍ່ຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງສານ ທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການເນລະເທດທ່ານ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.

ອົງການອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຖະແຫລງການສະ

ບັບນຶ່ງ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າຕົນ "ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ" ກ່ຽວ

ກັບລາຍງານທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ຊໍາເບຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດແກ່

ທ່ານບີຕີແລະຕັດສິນທີ່ຈະເນລະເທດທ່ານ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນການກະທຳນີ້ວ່າ

ເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍສາກົນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ທ່ານ ບີຕີ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເກົ້າ ສະມາຊິກ ພັນທະມິດຂອງພັກຂະບວນການປ່ຽນ

ແປງໄປສູ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ MDC ທີ່ທາງການຕຳຫຼວດ ຊິມບັບ

ເວ ຕ້ອງການຕົວໃນການຍຸແຍ່ ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ເມື່ອສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ເຊິ່ງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດ ພັກ MDC ອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສໍ້ໂກງ ເຂົ້າຂ້າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອັມເມີສັນ ເອັມນັງກາວ..

ທ່ານ ບີຕີ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນມື້ກ່ອນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ເອັມນັງກາວາ ໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດ ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ແລະອ້າງວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳພັກ MDC

ທ່ານ ແນລສັນ ຊຈາມີຊາ ໄດ້ຊະນະການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນວັນທີ 30

ກໍລະກົດ ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ. ໃນເວລາ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານຊຈາມີຊາ

ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ໃນວັນຕໍ່ມາ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຜົນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງ ທີ່ເປັນທາງການ. ຕຳຫຼວດຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ

ແລະການຍິງດ້ວຍລູກປືນແທ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 6 ຄົນ.

​

Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti was charged Thursday with inciting public violence and unlawfully announcing the results of last week's disputed election.



"We will keep fighting," the former finance minister said as he arrived at court in the capital of Harare.



Biti was deported to his native land after authorities in neighboring Zambia rejected his bid for asylum.



Attorney Gilbert Phiri says Biti was handed over to Zimbabwean police Thursday, ignoring a court order to halt his deportation.



The United Nations's refugee agency released a statement saying it was "gravely concerned" about reports of Zambia's refusal to grant Biti amnesty and its decision to deport him, calling the action a serious violation of international law.



Biti is one of nine members of the Movement for Democratic Change alliance wanted by Zimbabwe police for inciting violence following last week's presidential election, which the MDC alliance claims was rigged in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Biti held a news conference the day before President Mnangagwa was declared the winner and claimed that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 vote. When Chamisa's supporters took to the streets the next day to protest the official results, police responded by using tear gas and live fire, killing six people.



Nkululeko Sibanda, a spokesman for the MDC, told VOA Wednesday many of its senior officials had gone into hiding, fearing arrests or abductions since the election.



The MDC alliance is challenging the official election results, saying that its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won 56 percent of the vote.



Thabani Mpofu, the lawyer for the opposition, told reporters Wednesday that it would file a court challenge by the Friday deadline.



Biti served as finance minister from 2009 to 2013 during a power-sharing government between the MDC and then-President Robert Mugabe, the leader of the long-ruling ZANU-PF party. Mugabe was forced from office last year after 40 years in power, surrendering the presidency to Mnangagwa, his vice president.