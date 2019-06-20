ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ​ພວມຢູ່ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​

ເພື່ອ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​

ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການຫາ​ລື​ກັນ ​ຄືການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ມື້ ​ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈີນ ຕໍ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໃນຮອບ 14 ປີ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ບົດ​ຄວ​າມ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ສື່

ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍ້ອງ​ຍໍ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ

​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ຈະ “ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ.”

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ສີຍັງຄາດ

​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໄປຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຫໍ​ຄອຍ​ມິດ​ຕະ​ພາບ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນອະ​ນຸ​ສາ​ວະ​ລີ ໃຫ້​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ທະ​ຫານ​

ຈີນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຄຽງ​ບ່າຄຽງ​ໄຫລ່​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ

​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 1950.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະໆ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ມາ​ນີ້

​ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ​ກິມ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຈີນ​ສີ່​ຄັ້ງ ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​

ມັງ​ກອນປີ​ນີ້.



Chinese President Xi Jinping is in North Korea for a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the allies, and one that is likely to include talks about North Korea's negotiations about its nuclear program with the United States.



Xi arrived Thursday for the two-day trip, the first by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years.



Ahead of the talks, he wrote an essay published by state media in both countries in which he praised North Korea for efforts to "resolve the issues on the Korean Peninsula."



In addition to meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi is expected to visit the Friendship Tower, a monument honoring the Chinese troops who fought alongside North Korean forces during the 1950s Korean War.



Xi and Kim have met periodically in recent years with Kim making four trips to China, the most recent coming in January of this year.