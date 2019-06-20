ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ພວມຢູ່ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ແນໃສ່
ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະເທດພັນທະມິດທັງສອງ ແລະສິ່ງນຶ່ງ
ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຮວມຢູ່ໃນການຫາລືກັນ ຄືການເຈລະຈາ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່ຽວກັບ
ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນກັບສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ ຊຶ່ງ
ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳຈີນ ຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນຮອບ 14 ປີ.
ກ່ອນໜ້າການເຈລະຈາຫາລືກັນ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນບົດຄວາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍສື່
ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການ ຢູ່ໃນສອງປະເທດ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍຄວາມພະຍາ
ຍາມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຈະ “ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຢູ່ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ.”
ນອກຈາກການພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລ້ວ ທ່ານສີຍັງຄາດ
ວ່າ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫໍຄອຍມິດຕະພາບ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອະນຸສາວະລີ ໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ທະຫານ
ຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສູ້ລົບຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫລ່ກັບກຳລັງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນລະຫວ່າງສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ
ເມື່ອປີ 1950.
ທ່ານສີ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນເປັນໄລຍະໆ ໃນລະຫວ່າງສອງສາມປີມານີ້
ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຈີນສີ່ຄັ້ງ ເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນ
ມັງກອນປີນີ້.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is in North Korea for a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the allies, and one that is likely to include talks about North Korea's negotiations about its nuclear program with the United States.
Xi arrived Thursday for the two-day trip, the first by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years.
Ahead of the talks, he wrote an essay published by state media in both countries in which he praised North Korea for efforts to "resolve the issues on the Korean Peninsula."
In addition to meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi is expected to visit the Friendship Tower, a monument honoring the Chinese troops who fought alongside North Korean forces during the 1950s Korean War.
Xi and Kim have met periodically in recent years with Kim making four trips to China, the most recent coming in January of this year.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ