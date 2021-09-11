ໂດຣນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ອາດຈະປ່ຽນແປງ ຂະແໜງກະສິກຳ, ການຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດການກູ້ໄພ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ

ໂດຣນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ຂັບເຄື່ອນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງທີ່ຖືກອອກແບບມາໃຫ້ຄິດ ແລະ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຄືກັບໂຕເຜິ້ງ ອາດຈະປ່ຽນແປງອະນາຄົດໃນດ້ານກະສິກຳ, ການຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະ ພາລະກິດກູ້ໄພ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຈູລີ ທາໂບ ມີລາຍງານພິເສດຈາກສາກເບື້ອງຫຼັງ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະ ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂດຣນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງທີ່ສາມາດບິນ ແລະ ເດີນທາງຄືກັບໂຕເຜິ້ງແມ່ນວິໄສທັດແຫ່ງອະນາຄົດ ສຳລັບທີມຂອງບັນດາ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແມຣີແລນ.

ທ່ານ ຢຽນນິສ ອາລອຍໂມນອສ ອາຈານສອນວິທະຍາສາດຄອມພິວເຕີ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແມຣີແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນກົນໄກການບິນຂະ ໜາດນ້ອຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຕິດດ້ວຍກ້ອງ, ມີດຕັດ ແລະ ຄອມພິວເຕີ, ແລະ ມັນ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໂລກ.. ຄິດກ່ຽວກັບມັນ, ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈ ແລະ ດຳ ເນີນການຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.”

ໃນໄວໆນີ້ໂດຣນທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍປະສົມເກສອນດອກໄມ້ ຫຼື ເຮັດວຽກໃນສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍສຳລັບມະນຸດ.

ທ່ານ ຢຽນນິສ ອາລອຍໂມນອສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ໄປເຖິງຕະ ຫຼາດ, ມັນຈະມີປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍສຳລັບການຮັບມືກັບການຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະ ການ ປະຕິບັດການກູ້ໄພໃນແງ່ຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ, ກັບການສຳຫຼວດຂົວຕ່າງໆ, ພ້ອມ ກັບກະສິກຳ.”

ໂດຣນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງບັງຄັບ, ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມມັນໃຊ້ ວິໄສທັດຄອມພິວເຕີເພື່ອ “ເບິ່ງ” ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຢູ່ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງມັນ ແລະ ປັນ ຍາປະດິດເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາເສັ້ນທາງອ້ອມ ຫຼື ຜ່ານມັນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ.

ມັນໄດ້ຖືກອອກແບບມາໃຫ້ຮຽນແບບການປະພຶດຂອງນົກ ແລະ ເຜິ້ງ ເພື່ອ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະ ເດີນ ທາງຜ່ານພື້ນທີ່ນ້ອຍໆ.

ແລະ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງອອກໃນສະໜາມ, ຈາກໂດຣນ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າທີ່ຖືກອອກແບບ ຄືກັບຮັງເຜິ້ງ, ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.

ທ່ານ ນິທິນ ຊານເກັດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະຈົບປະລິນຍາເອກ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແມຣີແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຣນພວກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປີດໂລກແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້, ເພາະວ່າຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກສົ່ງໂດຣນ 1,000 ອັນ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ຢາກໄດ້ຜູ້ຄຸມເຄື່ອງ 1,000 ຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່? ດ້ວຍໂດຣນທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າພວກນີ້, ເຈົ້າພຽງແຕ່ມີໂດຣນໃຫຍ່ອັນດຽວ, ແລະ ມັນຈະບັນຈຸໂດຣນ 1,000 ລຳ ພວກນີ້, ແລະ ມັນກໍຈະໄປເຖິງຈຸດນຶ່ງ ແລະ ມັນກໍຈະມີແຕ່ງສົ່ງມັນໄປຢ່າງ ອັດຕະໂນມັດ.”

ໂດຣນເຜິ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາມາດເດີນທາງໄປ-ກັບໄກກວ່າ 6 ກິໂລແມັດ.

ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການ ນຳໃຊ້ໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຄື່ອງຈັກຂະໜາດນ້ອຍດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ແຕ່ສຳລັບ ເວລານີ້, ທີມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ມັນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້.

Small, autonomous drones that can fly and navigate like bees are the vision of the future for a team of researchers at the University of Maryland.

“They are very small flying mechanisms that are equipped with cameras, sensors and computer, and they are able to perceive the world...

...think about it, make decisions and act accordingly.”

Soon these self-navigating drones will be able to help pollinate flowers...

...or work in environments that are dangerous for humans.

“When this technology reaches the market, it will be very useful for dealing with search and rescue operations in terms of earthquakes, with inspections of bridges, with agriculture.”

The drones are not controlled by a human with a joystick, but instead they use computer vision to “see” obstacles in their path and artificial intelligence to determine the best way around or through them.

They’ve been designed to mimic the behavior of birds, and bees; to move and navigate through small openings.

And they’ll be launched in the field, from a larger drone designed like a beehive, to perform a multitude of tasks.

“These drones open up a world of possibilities, because if you want to deploy 1,000 drones which are large, you want 1,000 operators, right? With these smaller ones, you just have a big drone, and it carries 1,000 of these, and it goes to a point, and it will just deploy it automatically."

The bee drones can travel more than six kilometers ((four miles)) round trip.

And while there are concerns about the potential misuse of these little machines, for now, the team is focusing on all the good they can be capable of.