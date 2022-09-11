ໂຄງການອອກແຮງງານ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃນ ເມັກຊິໂກ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຂໍລີ້ໄພ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ແລະ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ທົດ​ລອງ ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວິກ​ເຕີ ຮິວ​ໂກ ຄາ​ສ​ຕີ​ໂລ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ແມັກ​ແອ​ລ​ເລັນ, ລັດ ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ພວກນີ້​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເຣ​ໂນ​ຊາ ປະ​ເທດ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ, ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍກຳ​ຈັດ​ພຸ່ມ​ຫຍ້າ​ຢູ່ແຄ​ມ​ຝັ່ງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳຊາຍ​ແດນ ຣີ​ໂອ ກ​ຣານ​ເດ.

ທ້າວ ຮວນ ພາ​ໂບຼ ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລັ​ສ໌, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຈ​ເຢັນ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສ່ຽງ​ຂ້າມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ.”

ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ແລະ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ສ່ຽງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ເນ​ລະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຂ້າມ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ແຕ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຜຽນ​ຂອ​ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮ່າງ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ທ້າວ ເບີ​ໂກ​ມີ ເອັກ​ແຊນ​ຕັ​ສ, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ, ເພື່​ອ​ສະ​ແດງວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ດີ​ຄື​ກັນ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ໄດ້​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຜ່ານ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເມືອງ ເຣ​ໂນ​ຊາ.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ເຊັນ​ດາ ເດ ວີ​ດາ. ຍ້ອນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ, ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຫວັງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຊື່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ “ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ” ໃນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຖື​ກ​ຮັບເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ ເອ​ເລຍ​ຊິບ ເລ​ຈາ ກາ​ຊາ, ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ເຣ​ໂນ​ຊາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.”

ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ເມ​ຄົນ​ນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ມີ 52 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ຂົນ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຫຼາຍ​ຖ້ຽວໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ ແລະ ຕື່ມ​ເຕັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ດ່ານ ຮິ​ດາ​ລ​ໂກ ລັດ ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ.

ທ່ານ ໂຢ​ຮາ​ນານ ຊາ​ລາ​ຊາ, ຜູ້​ແທນອົງ​ການ ເອ​ຊີ ອາ​ຢູ​ດາ ໂຄ​ມູ​ນິ​ຕາ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຈາກ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ທີ່ນີ້​ຢູ່ ເຊັນ​ດາ ເດ ວີ​ດາ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເຣ​ໂນ​ຊາ, ລັດ ທາ​ມາວ​ລີ​ປາ​ສ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ລົງ​ທະ​ບຽນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ຊື່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ໃສ, ມີ​ຈັກ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ລ​ວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ຄອບ​ຄົວ ຊາວ ເຊ​ສ​ເນຍ, ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ ໂຢ​ຮາ​ນານ ຊາ​ລາ​ຊາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ອາ​ໄສ ເຊັນ​ດາ ເດ ວີ​ດາ ມີ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ເສຍ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ, ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ພວກນີ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເຣ​ໂນ​ຊາ ດ້ວຍ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ອີກ​ອົງ​ການ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ.”

ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

These migrants in Reynosa, México, are doing volunteer work to help clear brush at the border levee of the Rio Grande.

Thousands of Haitian and Central American migrants have decided against risking their lives or facing potential deportation by illegally crossing the border into the United States. They have opted instead to stay in Mexico while waiting their turn to file for asylum in hopes of entering the United States legally.

"We come to help the community, to show that we are also good people."

While they patiently wait in Mexico, these migrants perform volunteer work through a temporary pilot program established by the Reynosa municipal government.

The program allocates financial assistance to the Senda de Vida migrant shelter.

In turn, the nonprofit, whose name means “path of life” in English, provides food and aid to the migrants accepted into the shelter.

"The process was approved with resources of about 10.5 million dollars to be distributed for them to use as they deem appropriate."

Bus driver: We have about 52 on board. ... Víctor: 52?. ... Bus driver: We can fit 65. ... Victor: All for asylum?. ... Bus driver: Yes, political asylum.

This bus driver says 52 people are on board. It’s one of many daily trips transporting migrants ready and anxious to present their case to an immigration officer at the Hidalgo Texas Port of Entry.

"The legal processes start from the moment they arrive here at Senda de Vida in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. They do the registration. We take their data — their name, where they come from, how many are in their family."

Among the many migrants on this day are a Russian and a Chechen family — two of many who hope they are about to pursue a better future in the United States.

"Senda de Vida has lawyers who provide their services for free, helping these migrants here in Reynosa with the whole process. There are also other organizations that help."

"I want volunteer work. I want asylum for the United States."