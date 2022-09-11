ໂຄງການອອກແຮງງານ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃນ ເມັກຊິໂກ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຂໍລີ້ໄພ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວ ເຮຕີ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກາກາງໃນປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບໂອກາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂຄງການເຮັດວຽກທົດລອງ ໃນປະເທດນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າການອະນຸຍາດຂໍລີ້ໄພ ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ວິກເຕີ ຮິວໂກ ຄາສຕີໂລ ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ແມັກແອລເລັນ, ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານພວກນີ້ໃນເມືອງ ເຣໂນຊາ ປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກອາສາສະໝັກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກຳຈັດພຸ່ມຫຍ້າຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງແມ່ນ້ຳຊາຍແດນ ຣີໂອ ກຣານເດ.
ທ້າວ ຮວນ ພາໂບຼ ໂມຣາເລັສ໌, ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້ພວກເຮົາເລືອກທີ່ຈະຖ້າຢ່າງໃຈເຢັນ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສ່ຽງຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ຳ.”
ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວ ເຮຕີ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກາກາງ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈສ່ຽງຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼືປະເຊີນກັບການເນລະເທດ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມເຂົາເຈົ້າເລືອກທີ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລໍຖ້າຜຽນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະຮ່າງຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍລີ້ໄພ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.
ທ້າວ ເບີໂກມີ ເອັກແຊນຕັສ, ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວ ເຮຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມາເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊຸມຊົນ, ເພື່ອສະແດງວ່າພວກເຮົາກໍເປັນຄົນດີຄືກັນ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າຢ່າງອົດທົນໃນປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ວ່ານີ້ໄດ້ອາສາສະໝັກເຮັດວຽກຜ່ານໂຄງການທົດລອງຊົ່ວຄາວທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານເມືອງ ເຣໂນຊາ.
ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຈັດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານການເງິນ ໃຫ້ສະຖານທີ່ພັກຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊື່ວ່າ ເຊັນດາ ເດ ວີດາ. ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນ, ອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຊື່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ “ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຊີວິດ” ໃນພາສາອັງກິດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສະໜອງອາຫານ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ຖືກຮັບເຂົ້າໃນສະຖານທີ່ພັກນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ເອເລຍຊິບ ເລຈາ ກາຊາ, ຈາກອົງການບໍລິການສາທາລະນະເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ເຣໂນຊາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກອະນຸມັດດ້ວຍແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນປະມານ 10 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ເພື່ອແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໃຊ້ຕາມຄວາມເໝາະສົມ.”
ຄົນຂັບລົດເມຄົນນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າມີ 52 ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງລົດ. ມັນແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນການຂັບລົດຂົນຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຫຼາຍຖ້ຽວໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມພ້ອມ ແລະ ຕື່ມເຕັ້ນທີ່ຈະສະເໜີກໍລະນີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ດ່ານ ຮິດາລໂກ ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ.
ທ່ານ ໂຢຮານານ ຊາລາຊາ, ຜູ້ແທນອົງການ ເອຊີ ອາຢູດາ ໂຄມູນິຕາເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂັ້ນຕອນທາງກົດໝາຍຈະເລີ່ມຈາກເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມາຮອດທີ່ນີ້ຢູ່ ເຊັນດາ ເດ ວີດາ ໃນເມືອງ ເຣໂນຊາ, ລັດ ທາມາວລີປາສ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງທະບຽນ. ພວກເຮົາເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຊື່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມາແຕ່ໃສ, ມີຈັກຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ລວມຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຫຼາຍຄົນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນຄົນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວ ຊາວ ເຊສເນຍ, ສອງຄົນໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານ ໂຢຮານານ ຊາລາຊາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຖານທີ່ພັກອາໄສ ເຊັນດາ ເດ ວີດາ ມີທະນາຍຄວາມຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜອງການບໍລິການໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ, ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານພວກນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນເມືອງ ເຣໂນຊາ ດ້ວຍຂັ້ນຕອນທັງໝົດ. ມັນຍັງມີອີກອົງການອື່ນໆທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.”
ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວ ເຮຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດວຽກອາສາສະໝັກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຂໍລີ້ໄພໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.”
These migrants in Reynosa, México, are doing volunteer work to help clear brush at the border levee of the Rio Grande.
Thousands of Haitian and Central American migrants have decided against risking their lives or facing potential deportation by illegally crossing the border into the United States. They have opted instead to stay in Mexico while waiting their turn to file for asylum in hopes of entering the United States legally.
"We come to help the community, to show that we are also good people."
While they patiently wait in Mexico, these migrants perform volunteer work through a temporary pilot program established by the Reynosa municipal government.
The program allocates financial assistance to the Senda de Vida migrant shelter.
In turn, the nonprofit, whose name means “path of life” in English, provides food and aid to the migrants accepted into the shelter.
"The process was approved with resources of about 10.5 million dollars to be distributed for them to use as they deem appropriate."
Bus driver: We have about 52 on board. ... Víctor: 52?. ... Bus driver: We can fit 65. ... Victor: All for asylum?. ... Bus driver: Yes, political asylum.
This bus driver says 52 people are on board. It’s one of many daily trips transporting migrants ready and anxious to present their case to an immigration officer at the Hidalgo Texas Port of Entry.
"The legal processes start from the moment they arrive here at Senda de Vida in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. They do the registration. We take their data — their name, where they come from, how many are in their family."
Among the many migrants on this day are a Russian and a Chechen family — two of many who hope they are about to pursue a better future in the United States.
"Senda de Vida has lawyers who provide their services for free, helping these migrants here in Reynosa with the whole process. There are also other organizations that help."
"I want volunteer work. I want asylum for the United States."