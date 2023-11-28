ກອງທັບຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບສ່ວນແບ່ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ຈາກງົບປະມານທີ່ພຽງພໍຂອງວັງເຄຣມລິນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ເຊັນລົງນາມງົບປະມານແຫ່ງຊາດ ສຳລັບສາມປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ທີ່ເພີ້ມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂຶ້ນປະມານ 25 ປີເຊັນ ແລະຕາມລາຍງານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ທຸ້ມເທເງິນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃສ່ການປ້ອງກັນ ຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປເລື້ອຍໆ.

ງົບປະມານດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ຫລິງເຫັນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນປີ 2024 ໃນຈຳນວນ 415 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໂດຍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຂາດດຸນໃນຈຳນວນ 9.5 ຕື້ໂດລາ.

ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກງົບປະມານໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດແລ້ວ ປະທານສະພາ ທ່ານວີຢາແຈສລາບ ໂວໂລດິນ (Vyacheslav Volodin) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຄິດຄົ້ນຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍສະເພາະ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ກອງທັບ ແລະເພື່ອບັນເທົາຜົນກະທົບຂອງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ທີ່ວາງອອກໂດຍນານາຊາດຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼັງຈາກການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນຂອງຕົນໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2022.

ການຫວ່າງງານທີ່ຕ່ຳເປັນປະຫວັດການ ຄ່າຈ້າງງານທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ແນໃສ່ທາງດ້ານສັງຄົມ ຄວນຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ວັງເຄຣມລິນ ນຳໃຊ້ງົບປະມານຂອງຕົນໃນການໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ກອງທັບຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແຕ່ອາດຈະມີບັນຫາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວ.

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງງົບປະມານຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມລັບ ຂະນະທີ່ວັງເຄຣມລິນ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປົກປິດແຜນການດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ແລະຫລີກເວັ້ນການກວດສອບຂອງປະຕິການດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ປະມານ 39 ເປີເຊັນຂອງການໃຊ້ຈາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງທັງໝົດ ຈະໄປຫາກອງທັບ ແລະ ອົງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ອີງຕາມນັກຂ່າວທຸລະກິດທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ທ່ານນາງ ຟາຣີດາ ຣູສຕາໂມວາ ແລະ ທ່ານມາກຊິມ ໂຕກາຍໂລ.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a national budget for the next three years that increases spending by around 25% and reportedly devotes a robust amount to defense as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on.

The budget foresees spending in 2024 of $415 billion with an expected deficit of $9.5 billion.

After the budget was passed by the lower house of the parliament, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said it was developed specifically to fund the military and to mitigate the impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia after its Ukraine invasion in February 2022.

Record low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending should help the Kremlin use most of its budget to fund the military, but could present a problem in the long term, analysts say.

Part of the Russian budget is secret as the Kremlin tries to conceal its military plans and sidestep scrutiny of its military operation in Ukraine. However, it is estimated that around 39% of all federal spending will go to the military and law enforcement, according to independent business journalists Farida Rustamova and Maksim Tovkaylo.