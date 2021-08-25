ອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະສ້າງວິກິດການດ້ານ ການອົບພະຍົບ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທະວີບຢູໂຣບ ຫລືບໍ່?

ປະເທດກຣີສໄດ້ສໍາເລັດການກໍ່ສ້າງຮົ້ວຂັ້ນຊາຍແດນຂອງຕົນກັບເທີກີ, ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຂອງຊາວຢູໂຣບເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນວ່າ ຈະມີການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງອົບພະຍົບຈາກອັຟການິສຖານເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດຕົນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ Henry Ridgwell ລາຍງານມາ ຄວາມຊົງຈຳກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການອົບພະຍົບຂອງຊາວຢູໂຣບໃນປີ 2015 ແມ່ນຍັງມີພະລັງຢູ່, ແຕ່ນັກວິເຄາະຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຫົກປີຕໍ່ມາມັນຍິ່ງເປັນການຍາກຂຶ້ນ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ຈະໄປເຖິງທະວີບຢູໂຣບໄດ້. ບົວສະຫວັນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຮົ້ວຂັ້ນຊາຍແດນໃໝ່ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຍາວ 40 ກິໂລແມັດຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນທາງ ບົກ ລະຫວ່າງກຣີສກັບເທີກີ. ການກໍ່ສ້າງຮົ້ວນີ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໂດຍທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະມີຊາວອົບພະຍົບຈາກອັຟການິສຖານມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ທະວີບຢູໂຣບເປັນຈໍານວນຫລວງຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ມິຊາລິສ ຄຣິສໂຊຄອຍດິສ (Michalis Chrisochoidis), ລັດຖະມົນຕີປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເມືອງກຣີສ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາກຣີສຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເສລີພາບຂອງຜູ້ຄົນ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການນຳໃຊ້ກະແສການຫລັ່ງໄຫລຂອງຄົນ ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືໄດ້."

ກຣີສກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ພວກອົບພະຍົບອີງຕາມນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະ ຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະກົດໝາຍສາກົນ. ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນປະຕູຫຼັກໃນປີ 2015 - ເມື່ອມີອົບພະຍົບ ແລະຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ 1 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນເຂົ້າໄປໃນຢູໂຣບ. ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນຊາວຊີເຣຍທີ່ຫຼົບໜີຈາກສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຢູໂຣບໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຜ່ານມານີ້ກ່ຽວກັບກະແສການລັ່ງໄຫລເຂົ້າໄປໃໝ່ຂອງອົບພະຍົບທີ່ຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເຮເລນາ ຮານ (Helena Hahn), ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານກ່າວວ່າ ແຕ່ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຖືກນໍາພາແບບຜິດໆ. ທ່ານ ນາງເຮເລນາ ຮານ (Helena Hahn) ຈາກສູນກາງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ skype ວ່າ:

"ມາດຕະການຢັບຢັ້ງລວມທັງມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມໂດຍປະເທດໃກ້ຄຽງກັນ ຕ່າງໆ - ແລະ ພວກຕາລີບານເອງກໍອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ - ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວກໍຈະປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນອອກຈາກປະເທດ. ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປິດດ່ານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ແລະໄດ້ແນະນຳວ່າ ໃຫ້ຕັ້ງສູນອົບພະຍົບຂຶ້ນຢູ່ພາຍ ໃນປະເທດ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄົນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ. ເທີກີໄດ້ສ້າງກຳແພງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບອີຣ່ານ ແລະໄດ້ເພີ່ມຄວາມສາມາດຂອງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ສູນສົ່ງຄົນກັບຄືນໄປປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນ.”

ເຖິງວ່າຈະມີມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຕາມ, ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫຼາຍຄົນກໍຍັງສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງເທີກີໄດ້. ພວກອົບພະຍົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແວນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ເມີທາຣາ ຟາຄີຣີ (Murtaza Faqiri), ອົບພະຍົບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າກັບຢູໂຣບແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ ວ່າໃຫ້ຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາເປັນຄົນອັຟການິສຖານ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ທໍາການຕໍ່ສູ້; ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕາລີບານ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີ.”

ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບໄດ້ ແມ່ນຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນສູນແບບນີ້. ເທີກີກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ໂຈະຖ້ຽວບິນຂອງການສົ່ງຄົນກັບຄືນໄປອັຟການິສຖານໄວ້ແລ້ວ.

"ພວກເຮົາຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍໄປຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນໃນສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ, ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະການາດາ."

ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຈະຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບໄດ້ຫລາຍ ປານໃດ. ການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມສູນຕ້ອນຮັບຊາວອົບພະຍົບອັຟການິສຖານໃກ້ກັບ ນະຄອນມາດຣິດ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ແລະພັນທະມິດຮັບເອົາຊາວອົບພະຍົບຕື່ມອີກ. ຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເອົາຍົກຍ້າຍມາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກອງກຳລັງຝ່າຍຕາເວັນຕົກໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ທະວີບຢູໂຣບສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ, ອີງຕາມນັກວິເຄາະຮານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຮານກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບສາມາດເພີ້ມການໃຫ້ຄຳ ໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂຶ້ນອີກ. ຕາມທໍາມະດາແລ້ວ ໃນສອງສາມປີຜ່ານມາ, ຊາວຊີເຣຍເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຫຼັກ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາອາດຈະເຫັນວ່າ ບູລິມະສິດທາງພູມສາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນໄປ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ໂປແລນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະສ້າງຮົ້ວຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນຂອງຕົນກັບເບລາຣຸສ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າມີການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາຂອງຊາວອົບພະຍົບ, ລວມທັງຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ, ໃນຊຸມອາທິດມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ໂປແລນອ້າງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນອົບພະຍົບທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະກ່າວຫາເບລາຣຸສ ວ່າຊີ້ນຳບອກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຫາຊາຍແດນ. ແຕ່ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະ ນຸດໄດ້ກ່າວຫາໂປແລນວ່າ ລະເມີດສົນທິສັນຍາເຈນີວາ ໂດຍບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຂອງຄົນຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Greece has completed the construction of a border fence along its frontier with Turkey, as European fears grow of an influx of refugees from Afghanistan. As Henry Ridgwell reports, memories of the 2015 European migrant crisis are still powerful, – but many analysts say that six years on, it is much tougher for migrants to reach Europe.

The new border fence runs the 40-kilometer length of Greece’s land frontier with Turkey. Its construction was fast-tracked in anticipation of an influx of refugees from Afghanistan heading to Europe.

Michalis Chrisochoidis, Greek Citizens' Protection Minister, in Greek, Skype:

“We support the democratic rights and freedoms of people, but we cannot allow the instrumentalization of migrant flows that could possibly occur.”

Greece says it will treat refugees in accordance with European Union policy and international law. The country was the main gateway in 2015 – when 1.2 million refugees and migrants entered Europe. Many were Syrians fleeing the civil war.

European leaders have warned in recent days of a renewed influx of refugees fleeing Afghanistan. But those fears are misguided, says migration analyst Helena Hahn.

Helena Hahn, European Policy Centre, skype:

“Deterrence measures as well as containment measures by neighboring countries — and potentially also the Taliban themselves as they continue to reveal their true agenda — will actually prevent people from leaving the country. Iran for instance has repeatedly closed border crossings and has suggested that refugee camps be set up within the country, but not allowing people to cross the borders. Turkey has built a wall on its border to Iran and has also increased the capacity of its so-called repatriation centers.”

Despite the measures, many Afghans have managed to reach Turkey. These migrants are being held in the eastern city of Van.

Murtaza Faqiri, Afghan migrant, Skype:

“I want to say that, to Europe and other countries, to help us. We are Afghan. We are not fighting; we are not Talib. We want to have a good life.”

Those caught are detained in centers like this. Turkey says it has halted repatriation flights to Afghanistan.

“We ensure that they are resettled to countries such as in the European Union, America and Canada.”

But it’s not clear how many refugees those countries will accept. Visiting a reception hub for Afghan refugees close to Madrid on Sunday, EU officials urged member states and allies to take in more refugees. So far, the vast majority of those being evacuated are those who worked alongside Western forces in Afghanistan. Europe can do more, says analyst Hahn.

Helena Hahn, European Policy Centre, Skype:

“EU member states can voluntarily increase their resettlement pledges. Traditionally in the past couple of years, Syrians have been a major focus. But we may see that these geographic priorities change.”

Meanwhile, Poland has said it will build a fence along its border with Belarus, which has seen an influx of refugees, including Afghans, in recent weeks.

Poland claims they are economic migrants and accuses Belarus of directing them toward the border. But human rights groups have accused Poland of violating the Geneva convention by ignoring the migrants’ claims for asylum.