ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟປ່າທີ່ໄດ້ເຜົາຜານພື້ນທີ່ຫຼາຍລ້ານເຮັກຕາທົ່ວສາມລັດຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.
ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເຢັນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ລົມເບົາໆໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍບັນເທົາເລັກນ້ອຍ ຈາກໄຟປ່າທີ່ບັນດານັກດັບໄຟໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດ.
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງອາໄສຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ຕູບຜ້າ ແລະ ຄາດວ່າເຮືອນສອງພັນຫຼັງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ. 24 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄຟໄດ້ເລີ່ມໄໝ້.
ນາງ ສເຕຊີ ບາລເລັນໄທນ໌ ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຈາກໄຟປ່າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງເປັນຕາໃຈຂວ້ຳໃຈຫາຍຫຼາຍ. ຈຳນວນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫ້າງຫາສິ່ງຂອງໆຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃນລົດ, ຫຼື ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເອົາມັນອອກມາຈາກເຮືອນຂອງເຮົານັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດແມ່ນບໍ່? ດຶງພວກລູກໄປບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ. ພວກເຮົາຈະອອກໄປຈາກເຮືອນໂດຍ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າດົນປານໃດ. ແລະ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ວ່າມັນຈະຮ້າຍແຮງປານໃດ. ມັນກົດດັນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.”
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິວິຈານສຳລັບການຮັບມືກັບພາວາສຸກເສີນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຫຼັງຈາກເດີນທາງກັບຈາກການໄປທ່ຽວເກາະ ຮາວາຍ ສຳລັບການພັກຜ່ອນຄອບຄົວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄຟກຳລັງເຜົາໄໝ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາກັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນຜົນ ແລະ “ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່.”
ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສສັນ ກໍຍັງຖືກຕຳໜິວິຈານສຳລັບການບໍ່ປຶກສາຫາລືກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ກ່ອນການສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານກອງໜູນປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ 3,000 ຄົນໄປລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວລສ໌ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍມອດໄຟປ່າທີ່ທຳລາຍລ້າງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນ 14 ລ້ານໂດລ ເພື່ອເຊົ່າເຮືອບິນມອດໄຟຈາກປະເທດອື່ນ.
ອົງການຟື້ນຟູຈາກໄຟປ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຟື້ນຟູຈາກໄພພິບັດ.
ດາລານັກຮ້ອງ Pink ແລະ ນັກສະແດງຊາວ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ນາງ ນິໂຄລ ຄິດແມນ ທັງສອງຄົນໄດ້ບໍລິຈາກເງິນ 500,000 ໂດລາ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກໄຟ.
Australia continues to battle wildfires that have scorched millions of hectares across three states.
Cooler temperatures and lighter winds Sunday brought little relief from the fires that firefighters have battled for weeks.
Thousands of people are living in campsites and an estimated two thousand homes have been destroyed. Twenty-four people have died since the blazes began.
"Pretty hectic, actually. The amount of times I've packed all my belongings in the car, or tried to get it out, you know what I mean? Dragged the kids somewhere that. We are going to be out of our house for who knows how long. And not knowing what's going on and how bad it's going to be. It's a bit stressful."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for his handling of the emergency, especially after traveling to Hawaii for a family vacation while the fires were raging. On Sunday, he said the blame game is unproductive and "now is the time to focus on the response that is being made."
Morrison has also been criticized for not adequately consulting local authorities before deploying 3,000 Australian Defense Force reservists to New South Wales in an effort to help combat the devastating fires. ((:36))
Morrison has committed $14 million to lease fire-fighting aircraft from other countries.
A Bushfire Recovery Agency has been established to help Australians recover from the disaster.
Pop star Pink and Australian actress Nicole Kidman have both pledged to donate $500,000 to support the fire-affected communities.