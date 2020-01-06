ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ຜານ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ​ທົ່ວ​ສາມ​ລັດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ.

ອຸນ​ຫ​ະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ເຢັນ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ລົມ​ເບົາໆ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕູບ​ຜ້າ ແລະ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ເຮືອນ​ສອງ​ພັນຫຼັງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ. 24 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສ​ຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ໄໝ້.

ນາງ ສ​ເຕ​ຊີ ບາ​ລ​ເລັນ​ໄທ​ນ໌ ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ເປັນ​ຕາໃຈ​ຂວ້ຳ​ໃຈ​ຫາຍຫຼາຍ. ຈຳ​ນວນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າງ​ຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງໆ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ລົດ, ຫຼື ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຮົານັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ແມ່ນບໍ່? ດຶງ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ໄປ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອນໂດຍ ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ. ແລະ ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ປານ​ໃດ. ມັນ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ ສ​ກັອດ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພາ​ວາ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໄປ​ທ່ຽວເກາະ ຮາ​ວາຍ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ. ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ ແລະ “ຕອນນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່.”

ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຖື​ກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການບໍ່​ປຶ​ກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຢ່າງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານກອງ​ໜູນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ 3,000 ຄົນໄປ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວ​ລ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍມອດ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລ້າງ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ເງິນ 14 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລ ເພື່ອ​ເຊົ່າ​ເຮືອ​ບິນມອດ​ໄຟ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ​ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ.

ດາ​ລາ​ນັກ​ຮ້ອງ Pink ແລະ ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຊາວ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ນາງ ນິ​ໂຄ​ລ ຄິດ​ແມນ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ 500,000 ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ.

Australia continues to battle wildfires that have scorched millions of hectares across three states.



Cooler temperatures and lighter winds Sunday brought little relief from the fires that firefighters have battled for weeks.



Thousands of people are living in campsites and an estimated two thousand homes have been destroyed. Twenty-four people have died since the blazes began.

"Pretty hectic, actually. The amount of times I've packed all my belongings in the car, or tried to get it out, you know what I mean? Dragged the kids somewhere that. We are going to be out of our house for who knows how long. And not knowing what's going on and how bad it's going to be. It's a bit stressful."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for his handling of the emergency, especially after traveling to Hawaii for a family vacation while the fires were raging. On Sunday, he said the blame game is unproductive and "now is the time to focus on the response that is being made."



Morrison has also been criticized for not adequately consulting local authorities before deploying 3,000 Australian Defense Force reservists to New South Wales in an effort to help combat the devastating fires. ((:36))

Morrison has committed $14 million to lease fire-fighting aircraft from other countries.



A Bushfire Recovery Agency has been established to help Australians recover from the disaster.



Pop star Pink and Australian actress Nicole Kidman have both pledged to donate $500,000 to support the fire-affected communities.