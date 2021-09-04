ແມ່ໝ້າຍ ທີ່ສາມີຖ້າຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນສະໜາມລົບຢູ່ອັຟການນິສຖານ ຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົ່ງທະຫານ ສຫລ ໄປລົບ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການທະຫານ, ທ່ານຄຣິສຕົຟເຟີ ຮໍຕັນ (Christopher Horton) ເປັນມືປືນລອບຍິງ ທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານໃນການດັກໂຈມຕີຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນວັນທີ 9 ກັນຍາ 2011. ທ່ານມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 26 ປີ. ພັນລະຍາທີ່ເປັນໝ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ ຄືທ່ານນາງເຈນ ຮໍຕັນ (Jane Horton) ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທະຫານທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນສະໜາມລົບ ແລະຄອບຄົວທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະໄວ້, ເຊິ່ງເອີ້ນວ່າຄອບຄົວດາວຄໍາ ຫລື Gold Star. ທ່ານນາງຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈໍາອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ພານັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຫ້າແຈ, Carla Babb, ເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງເອງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ມູນເຊື້ອການຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດແລະການເສຍສະລະຂອງສາມີ ທ່ານນາງ ແລະຄວາມໝາຍຂອງການເສຍສະລະສໍາລັບທ່ານນາງຄືຫຍັງ. ບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



"ນີ້ແມ່ນລາວ ຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານ."

ທ່ານນາງເຈນ ຮໍຕັນ (Jane Horton), ພັນລະຍາດາວຄຳ ຫລື Gold Star ຂອງຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການທະຫານ, ທ່ານຄຣິສຕົຟເຟີ ຮໍຕັນ (Christopher Horton), ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ຄຣິສເປັນຊາຍທີ່ມີກຽດສູງສົ່ງ. ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍຄິດກ່ຽວກັບຄຣິສ ໃນເວລາແບບນີ້, ຂ້ອຍຄິດເຖິງທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ລາວຢຶນຢັດຕໍ່ແລະຄິດເຫັນວ່າລາວຮັກປະເທດນີ້ຫຼາຍຊໍ່າໃດ.”

“ສະນັ້ນ ນີ້ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າແມ່ນຮູບອັນສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍຖ່າຍນໍາກັນ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ຮໍຕັນ, ພັນລະຍາດາວຄໍາຂອງທະຫານສະຫະລັດເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດວ່າຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບລາວ, ແລະການໄດ້ເຫັນຈໍານວນທີ່ຖືກຕິດໄວ້ຢູ່ທຸກຫົນທຸກແຫ່ງ - 2,400 ຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ, 2,400 ຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ - ມັນມີແຕ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເສຍໃຈ ທີ່ຜົວຂອງຂ້ອຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນ 2,400 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ."

"ນັ້ນແມ່ນງານສົ່ງສະການ."



"ທ່ານນາງ ຮໍຕັນເລົ່າຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ແລະເມື່ອຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຮັບສຽງເຄາະອັນນັ້ນແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າຊີວິດນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບຂ້ອຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ. ຊີວິດນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການບອກໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ຊາຍແລະຜູ້ຍິງທີ່ຍິນດີຈະຕໍ່ສູ້, ສະລະເລືອດເນື້ອ ແລະຍອມຕາຍເພື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະບອກວ່າຮັກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍ ແລະຮັກອາເມຣິກາຫຼາຍຈົນເຂົາເຈົ້າຍິນດີທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຜູ້ຄົນກຳລັງເຝົ້າມອງເບິ່ງ ຄອບຄົວຂອງທະຫານ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນສະ ໜາມລົບ. ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນຢ້ານທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາຫາພວກເຮົາ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຄົນໃຫ້ ຄວາມສົນ ໃຈຫ່ວງໃຍຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ຄົນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຈະຢຸດແທ້ໆ ແລ້ວຖາມພວກເຮົາວ່າ, ‘ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນແທ້ຫຼັງຈາກມີການເຄາະປະຕູ? ຂັ້ນຕອນແມ່ນແນວໃດ? 'ສະນັ້ນ ພຽງແຕ່ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າມັນຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄິດ ຈິດໃຈພວກຄົນທີ່ມີອໍານາດ ເພາະວ່າຄົນລຸ້ນຂ້ອຍແມ່ນຢູ່ເຮືອນ ເປັນແມ່ແລະພໍ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ລູກໆ ຂອງຕົນ, ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີເວລາເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າຄົນຈື່ຈໍາ ຫຼືເອົາໃຈໃສ່ເລື້ອງນີ້. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດບໍ່ຢັ້ງກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ເພາະວ່າມັນບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບຂ້ອຍ. ແລະຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດມື້ນຶ່ງງ່າຍຂຶ້ນສຳລັບຄອບຄົວເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ຂ້ອຍກໍຈະເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້ອຍສາ ມາດເຮັດໄດ້.”



"ນີ້ແມ່ນການເດີນທາງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງຂ້ອຍໄປອັຟການິສຖານ. ຂ້ອຍມີໂອກາດ ໄດ້ພົບກັບນາຍພົນອອສຕິນ, ດຽວນີ້ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສຕິນ."



ທ່ານນາງຮໍຕັນເລົ່າຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຢາກໄປອັຟການິສຖານ, ແລະຂ້ອຍຢາກຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບປະເທດນັ້ນເພາະ ວ່າເລືອດຂອງຜົວຂ້ອຍຕົກໃສ່ຜືນແຜ່ນດິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະນາຍພົນ (ໂຈເຊັບ) ດັນຝອດ (Dunford) ໄດ້ເອົາຂ້ອຍໄປເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ, ອະດີດປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມແລະຂ້ອຍຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຫັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ການເດີນທາງ ຄັ້ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງຊີວິດຂອງຂ້ອຍແທ້ໆ.

ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຕະຫຼອດຫຼາຍປີຜ່ານມາທີ່ໄດ້ໄປກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຮູ້ຈັກກັບຄົນອັຟການິສຖານແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມອບຫົວໃຈຄືນໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍສ່ວນນຶ່ງ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ ບາງທີພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ໜີອອກມາໃນຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ, ບາງທີພວກເຮົາອາດຈະບໍ່ໜີ. ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໄປແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນດີກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໄປນັ້ນ.

ສະນັ້ນທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ເຈົ້າຈະສົ່ງລູກຊາຍ ຫຼືລູກສາວຂອງເຈົ້າໄປຢູ່ບໍ?' ແລະຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປແລ້ວ.'

ຂ້ອຍຈະມອບຜົວຂອງຂ້ອຍໃຫ້ 1,000 ເທື່ອ ກໍໄດ້ສໍາລັບປະເທດນີ້, ແລະລາວກໍຈະຖະຫວາຍຊີວິດຂອງລາວໃຫ້ 1,000 ເທື່ອ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ຕື່ນຜະ ຫວາໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ ແລະ ສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງສັງຫອນຂ້ອຍຢູ່ກໍແມ່ນບໍ່ໃຜຮູ້ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ ລາວຈຶ່ງຕາຍ. ເປັນຫຍັງລາວຈຶ່ງຕາຍຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ? ແລະຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ສິ່ງ ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຖາມຕົນເອງໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ.

ຖ້າຜົວຂອງຂ້ອຍຍ່າງເຂົ້າມາໜີ້ ໃນຕອນນີ້ ແລະມານັ່ງຄຽງຂ້າງພວກເຮົານີ້, ພວກເຮົາຈະບອກລາວວ່າແນວໃດ? ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່? ແລະສະນັ້ນແຫລະ ຂະນະທີ່ສິ່ງນີ້ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່, ແລະສົງຄາມໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວບັດນີ້, ທຸກຄົນຖາມຄອບຄົວດາວຄໍາວ່າ: 'ມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າແລ້ວບໍ? ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກແນວໃດ? ’ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຄິດຢາກຖາມວ່າ,‘ເຈົ້າກ້າຖາມພວກເຮົາແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ຈັ່ງໃດ. ເຈົ້າກ້າຖາມພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແນວໃດວ່າມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າ ຫລືບໍ່ ໃນເມື່ອນັ້ນເປັນຄໍາຖາມຂອງຄົນອາເມຣິກາທີ່ຄວນຈະຕອບ?

ຜົວຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແມ່ນຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍສົ່ງລາວໄປສົງຄາມ, ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ສົ່ງລາວໄປໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນຄົນອາເມຣິກາ. ລາວເປັນຄົນຂອງພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ, ແລະສະນັ້ນຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄວນຄິດຄໍານຶງເຖິງ ຄໍາຖາມນັ້ນຢູ່ໝົດມື້ ໂດຍທີ່ປະເທດຂອງຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໄຕ່ຕອງຄໍາຖາມນັ້ນກັບຂ້ອຍ. ແລະສະນັ້ນຂ້ອຍຂໍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນຖາມວ່າ, 'ມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າບໍ?' "

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.

“This is him in Afghanistan”



Jane Horton, Gold Star Wife of Army Specialist Christopher Horton:

“Chris was a man of honor. When I think about Chris in times like this, I think of everything he stood for and how much he loved this country.”

“So this was I think the last picture we ever took together.”

Jane Horton, US Military Gold Star Wife:

“We never thought anything would happen to him, and seeing the number plastered everywhere — 2,400 were killed, 2,400 were killed — it just blows my mind that my husband was one of 2,400 that was killed in Afghanistan.”

“That’s the funeral.”



Jane Horton, US Military Gold Star Wife: “And when I got that knock, I knew that this life is no longer about me. This life is about telling people about men and women that are willing to fight, bleed and die for them, and that love them so much and love America so much that they're willing to give everything.

You know, people are watching families of the fallen. People are afraid to approach us. As people do care about us deeply, people haven't really stopped to ask, ‘What actually happens after the knock at the door? What is the process?’ So just working to make sure it stays on the mind of our people in power, because my generation is at home being mom and dad to their kids, and so they don't have time to make sure that people are remembering or paying attention. And so I'm pretty relentless with it because it's not about me. And if I can make one day easier for these families, I'll do anything I can do.”

“Here's my first trip to Afghanistan. I got to meet General Austin, now Secretary Austin.”

Jane Horton, US Military Gold Star Wife: “I wanted to go to Afghanistan, and I wanted to learn about the country because my husband's blood is in their soil. And General (Joseph) Dunford brought me for the

first time, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And I was so excited to go. You know, that trip really changed my life.

And so, you know, throughout the years of being involved in Afghanistan and getting to know the Afghan people, I really feel like they've given me part of my heart back. And so maybe we have to leave at a certain point, maybe we don't. I know we already did, but we can do it better than we did.

So the president said, ‘Would you send your sons or daughters?’ and I would say, ‘We have.’

I would give my husband 1,000 times over for this country, and he would give his life 1,000 times over. But what keeps me up at night and what haunts me is people don't know why he died. Why did he die in Afghanistan? And if we don't know that, then we really need to ask ourselves questions as a country on the why.

If my husband walked in here right now and sat by us, what would we tell him? You know? And so as this is happening, and the war is over now, everyone's asking Gold Star families this: ‘Was it worth it? How do you feel?’ And I'm like, ‘How dare you ask us that. How dare you ask us was it worth it when that's the American people's question to answer?’

My husband wasn't mine. When I sent him off to war, I sent him off as America's. He was all of ours, and so I shouldn't have to ponder that question all day long without my country pondering it with me. And so I ask the American people to ask, ‘Was it worth it?’”