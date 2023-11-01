ທໍານຽບຂາວ ສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີຕໍ່ການຟື້ນຟູລະບົບໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນແຫຼມກາຊາ

ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນດິນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ມື້​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອລ​ໃສ່​ແຫຼມ​ກາຊາ ​ ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນຕໍ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີພົນລະເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຮາມາສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸ​ລາ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 1,400 ຄົນ. ​ແຕ່ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລນໍາ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ມາ​ສູ່ດິນແດນແຫຼມ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທີ່​ແອອັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈາກ ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ມົສກູ, ເຕຫະຣ່ານ, ​ແລະ ​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ ​ຕ່າງກໍກຳລັງຊັ່ງຊາໃນເລື່ອງນີ້. ອານິຕາ ພາວ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທຳນຽບຂ່າວ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຍິນດີນຳການລັ່ງໄຫລເຂົ້າຂອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃນຈຳນວນຈຳກັດ ແລະການຟື້ນຟູຂອງລະບົບໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ.

ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່ ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກພື້ນທີ່ຖືກປິດລ້ອມ ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ. ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ສໍາລັບການເຕືອນຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ອາວຸດ ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດເຊົາການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ຈາກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ

"ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງພວກເຮົາເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາປະໂຫຍດຈາກຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນ: ຢ່າເຮັດເດັດຂາດ. ​ແລະ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮູ້​ແລ້ວ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເສີມ​ສ້າງ​ທ່າທີ່ຂອງ​ກຳລັງພວກ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະໂດດເຂົ້າມາໃນເຫດການນີ້ ຈົ່ງຮູ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະດໍາເນີນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງພັນທະຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນການປົກປ້ອງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນຄ້າຍຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ກໍາລັງປະຕິບັດການລຸນຫຼັງກຸ່ມ ISIS ເຂົ້າມາ ເຊັ່ນຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ."

ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ນີ້​ຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນສານເຕ້ຍຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີເຂົ້າສະໜາມບິນແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງໃນພາກພື້ນ ດາເກສຕານ (Dagestan) ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍຮ້ອງໂຮສຽງດັງວ່າ ບໍ່ມັກຊາວຢິວ (anti-Semitic) ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງມາຮອດຂອງຖ້ຽວບິນຈາກ ເທລ ອາວີບວ໌.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ເຫດການ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ, ​ທ່ານ ເຄີບີ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນທັນທີ ໂດຍ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ "ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ."

ທ່ານປູຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຫດການຕ່າງໆ ໃນເມືອງ ມາຄັສຄາລາ (Makhachkala) ໃນຄືນທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈ, ລວມທັງຜ່ານເຄືອຂ່າຍທາງສື່ສັງຄົມບໍ່ຫນ້ອຍຈາກດິນແດນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງໜ່ວຍສືບລັບຕາເວັນຕົກ."

ແລະ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ກັບການ​ຈັດກຸ່ມຂອງຮາມາສໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ການ​ຖິ້ມໂທດໄປ​ໃສ່ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດວານ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ສຳລັບການສັງຫານໝູ່ໃນແຫຼມກາຊາ."

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ກໍ​ໄດ້ຮ່ວມປະນາມ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄໍາປາໄສຢູ່ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ກໍຍັງ​ໄດ້ພາກັນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານໂຮສເຊນ ອາມີຣັບດອລລາຮຽນ (Hossein Amirabdollahian), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 3 ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພະຍານ​ຕໍ່ອາດຊະຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງຄາມ​ ແລະ​ການ​ຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ຂອງ​ລະບອບການປົກຄອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ ​ທີ່​ຍຶດຄອງ​ຢູ່​ເຂດແຫຼມກາຊາ ​ແລະ​ດິນແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າຈໍແດນ ຫຼື West Bank ຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລະບອບການປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ບັດ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ແລະ​ກົດໝາຍ​ສາກົນ.”

ທ່ານ ເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີເສັ້ນສໍາຄັນລະຫວ່າງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ແລະຄວາມບາດໝາງກັນ ແລ້ວກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງຕໍ່ການແຜ່ລາມຂອງຄວາມຄິດຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫງົບ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ຮູ້ດີວ່າ, ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ແນວຄວາມຄິດທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ນໍາ. ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່, ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດຢາກ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່ສະຫງົບ ​ກາຍ​ມາເປັນຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫຼື ​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຄົນເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະທໍາຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດາເກສຕານ ໃນມື້​ວານ​ນີ້. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນ, ແລະມັນເປັນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ຫາລືກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ມື້​ນັບ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ກໍາລັງປະ​ເຊີນ​ ຢູ່​ພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ ວິກິດການຂອງ​ອິສະຣາ​ແອລ ​ໄດ້​ກາຍມາເປັນວິຊາເອກຢູ່​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ ​ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໃນ​ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

Israel’s four-day ground assault on Gaza has killed thousands of Palestinians, in response to the Hamas militant group’s stunning October 7 attack on civilians that left about 1,400 Israelis dead. But as Israel brings the fight to this tiny, crowded strip of land, officials from Washington, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara are weighing in. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

The White House says it welcomes the limited flow of humanitarian aid and the restoration of telecommunications in Gaza.

as Israel continues its ground offensive on the enclave in response to militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack. The Biden administration also is repeating its warning to armed groups to stay out of the fight.

John Kirby, National Security Council

“Our message to any actor seeking to exploit this conflict is: Don't do it. And as you all know, we have strengthened our force posture in the region. We're continually watching to make sure that any actor who might be tempted to jump in here knows that we will take very seriously our national security interests in the region, not to mention our obligation to protect our troops in our facilities that are going after ISIS in places like Iraq and Syria.”

But this conflict is also exploding in the court of public opinion. Hundreds of people stormed an airport in Russia’s Dagestan region over the weekend, shouting antisemitic slurs over the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv.

Russia’s president blamed the events on foreign interference — a move Kirby dismissed as “classic Russian rhetoric.”

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

“The events in Makhachkala last night were inspired, including through social networks, not least from the territory of Ukraine by the agents of Western intelligence services.”

And Turkey’s president has dug in on his disagreement with the U.S.’ classification of Hamas as a terror group and has shifted blame elsewhere.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President

"The West has the biggest responsibility for the massacre in Gaza."

Iranian officials have piled on, as well. That nation’s foreign minister took the rostrum at the United Nations last week to outline their view. Iranians have also protested on the streets.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister

“It has been three weeks that we have been witness to the war crimes and genocide of the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine. The United States and several European countries have sided with the occupying regime of Israel without observing the U.N. Charter and international law.”

Kirby says the White House believes there’s a fine line between disagreement and discord, and says the administration is vigilant over outbreaks of antisemitism.

John Kirby, National Security Council

“We believe in the right of peaceful protest, even if it's, you know, espousing ideas we don't agree with. But we don't // nobody wants to see peaceful protests turn violent or turn dangerous the way that this mob activity did in Dagestan yesterday. So, it's of concern, and it's something that we'll continue to talk about with our allies and partners.”

But it’s also something that increasingly, the White House is facing at home, as protests — many supportive of Palestinians and critical of Israel — have bubbled up at major U.S. universities in recent weeks.