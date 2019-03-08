ໃນ​ການ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່ແຕກ​ຫັກ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ຫວຽດ​ນາມ

​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ດໍ​ໂນ ທ​ຣຳ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ, ​

ຍັງມີ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນາໆທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄ້າງ​ຄາ​ຢູ່ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້. ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ "Plugged In with Greta Van

Susteren," ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ເກັບກຳ​ຂ່າວ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ໄດ້​ວິ​ໄຈ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ແລະ​ອະ​ດີດເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ປະ​ຊາຊາດ Bill Richardson ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ

ກັບ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ Elizabeth Cherneff ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ

​ສອນຈະ​ນະ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່.

ການສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາກັນ​ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ ທ​ຣຳ ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ

ທີ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົ​ມ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ.

Paris Huang ​ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂ່າວ​ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ທີ່ ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຫັກລົງໄປ​ແລ້ວກໍ​ຕາມ, ແຕ່ທັງ​ສອງ

ຝ່າຍ​ກໍແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ແຮງອອກມາຢູ່.

Paris Huang ​ ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ຈີນ​ກາງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນຕອນ

​ທ່ຽງ​ຄືນ​ຂອງມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ສຸດຍອດນັ້ນ, ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງກອງປະຊຸມ

ນັກຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ມີ​ເລຍ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ

ເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖະ​ແຫຼງຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ​ມັນແປກຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ທັງຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ປະຫວັດ​

ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

Steve Miller ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຊ​ລ ກ່າ​ວ່າ ການແຕກ​ຫັກ​ຂອງ​ການ

​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ມູນ ແຈ ອິນ ແຫ່ງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາທັນທີ

ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີທັງ​ໝົດແລະລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​

ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ເພື່ອພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຊອກຫາຊ່ອງວ່າງ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ

​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຂອງ ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ກັບ ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ທີ່ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ

ຫາ​ທາງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ນັ້ນ​ແຄບ​ເຂົ້າ.”

​ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່

ເປັນເລື້ອງ​ສະ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ, ຊຶ່ງອະ​ດີດເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ Bill Richardson ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຫຼາຍໆ​ເທື່ອ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອອກມາ​.

​ທ່ານ Bill Richardson ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງແມ່ນ​ຕີລາຄາ

ກັນຜິດພາດ​ໄປ. ໃນ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ແມ່ນ​ດີແທ້. ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​

ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ຊາບ​ດີ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ຢ່າງ​ກ​ວ້າງ​ຂວາງລະຫວ່າງການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ, ​

ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ, ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ, ໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ

ອີກ​ມາກ​ມາຍ ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ ການ​ລຳດັບ​ຕ່າ​ງໆ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Richardson ກໍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ທີ່​ຈະມີຄວາມເຫັນ

ເປັນ​ທາງບວກ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ.

ທ່ານ Richardson ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ວ່າ “ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ນີ້ ຈະຈົບ​ລົງ

ໄປ​ແບບຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ​ ແລະ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີການ​ຖອຍ​ຫຼັງ​ທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ

ກໍ​ຕາມ, ແຕ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນຈະ​ສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງແຕ່ທໍ່ນີ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​

ໂອ​ກາດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄປ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ ຄວາມ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ຈາກ​ທັງ​

ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ.​”

ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອແລ້ວ, ນີ້​ແມ່ນບົດສາກ​ພາກ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຫວັດສາດ

​ທີ່​ຍືດ​ເຍື້ອ​ຍາວ​ນານ ແລະ​ສ​ະ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ.

In the wake of broken negotiations in Hanoi, Vietnam between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, questions remain about the future of relations between the two countries. On "Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren," VOA correspondents who were in Hanoi analyze the situation and former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson explains the art of negotiation with North Korea. VOA's Elizabeth Cherneff has more.



The abrupt end to the recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam took many in the international community by surprise.



Even after the breakdown of talks, both sides were sending strong messages, says VOA's Paris Huang, who covered the summit in Hanoi.



Paris Huang, VOA Mandarin Service

"The day after the summit, at midnight, North Korea called a presser at the Melia hotel. And it was the North Korean foreign minister (who) was briefing the reporters. And that was very rare and it also shows that they do have something they want to say, which is different from America's account."



The collapse of negotiations prompted action from South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, says VOA's Steve Miller, who is in Seoul.



STEVE MILLER, VOA SEOUL CORRESPONDENT

"He directed all of his ministers and his cabinet to work together to try and really confirm what is the actual gap between denuclearization ideals between Pyongyang and Washington and look for ways to narrow the gap."



Those high-stakesdiplomacy efforts are inherently complex, says former United Nations Ambassador Bill Richardson, who has traveled to North Korea many times.



BILL RICHARDSON, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UNITED NATIONS

"I think both leaders miscalculated each other. In other words, the staffs were realistic. The staffs knew there were wide gaps on sanctions, on what denuclearization means, on a peace treaty, on all sorts of issues, on the sequencing, even a framework of negotiations."



But Richardson says he's cautiously optimistic about future progress.



BILL RICHARDSON, FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

"Even though the summit ended bad and there was a diplomatic setback for both leaders, I don't think it's the end. I think there's an opportunity to move forward under more realistic expectations on both sides."



For the U.S. and North Korea, it's the latest chapter in a long and complicated history.