ໃນການຕື່ນຕົວຂອງການເຈລະຈາທີ່ແຕກຫັກ ໃນນະຄອນຮາໂນ່ຍ ຫວຽດນາມ
ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນ ທຣຳ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງອຶນ,
ຍັງມີຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆນາໆທີ່ຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບອານາຄົດຂອງສາຍພົວພັນ
ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດນີ້. ໃນລາຍການ "Plugged In with Greta Van
Susteren," ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງເກັບກຳຂ່າວ ຢູ່ທີ່ຮາໂນ່ຍ ໄດ້ວິໄຈ
ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການ ແລະອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະ
ປະຊາຊາດ Bill Richardson ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບສິນລະປະຂອງການເຈລະຈາ
ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ດັ່ງທີ່ Elizabeth Cherneff ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະ
ສອນຈະນະມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່.
ການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງການສົນທະນາກັນ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນ ທຣຳ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ
ທີ່ຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດ ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ.
Paris Huang ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເກັບກຳຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່ ຮາໂນ່ຍ
ກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການເຈລະຈາທີ່ແຕກຫັກລົງໄປແລ້ວກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ທັງສອງ
ຝ່າຍກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຢ່າງແຂງແຮງອອກມາຢູ່.
Paris Huang ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາຈີນກາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຕອນ
ທ່ຽງຄືນຂອງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນັ້ນ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງກອງປະຊຸມ
ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ໂຮງແຮມມີເລຍ. ມັນແມ່ນລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເກົາຫຼີ
ເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ມັນແປກຫຼາຍ ແລະທັງຍັງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ
ມັນຍັງມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຈະເວົ້າຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງແຕກຕ່າງໄປຈາກປະຫວັດ
ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.”
Steve Miller ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນໂຊລ ກ່າວ່າ ການແຕກຫັກຂອງການ
ເຈລະຈາ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູນ ແຈ ອິນ ແຫ່ງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາທັນທີ
ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເພິ່ນໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີທັງໝົດແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງເພິ່ນ
ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາຊ່ອງວ່າງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງຄວາມຄິດ
ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງ ພຽງຢາງກັບ ວໍຊີງຕັນ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດ
ຫາທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງນັ້ນແຄບເຂົ້າ.”
ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງການເຈລະຈາທາງການທູດລະດັບສູງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່
ເປັນເລື້ອງສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນ, ຊຶ່ງອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະ
ປະຊາຊາດ Bill Richardson ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຍັງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼາຍໆເທື່ອນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອອກມາ.
ທ່ານ Bill Richardson ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງແມ່ນຕີລາຄາ
ກັນຜິດພາດໄປ. ໃນອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຄະນະຜູ້ຮ່ວມງານແມ່ນດີແທ້. ຄະນະຜູ້
ຮ່ວມງານໄດ້ຊາບດີວ່າ ມັນມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງລະຫວ່າງການລົງໂທດ,
ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ, ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ, ໃນບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ
ອີກມາກມາຍ ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນ ການລຳດັບຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນແຕ່ ຂອບເຂດຂອງການເຈລະຈາ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ Richardson ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ ທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມເຫັນ
ເປັນທາງບວກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນງານໃນອະນາຄົດ.
ທ່ານ Richardson ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ຈະຈົບລົງ
ໄປແບບຂີ້ຮ້າຍ ແລະມັນຍັງມີການຖອຍຫຼັງທາງດ້ານການທູດ ສຳລັບ ທັງສອງຜູ້ນຳ
ກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງແຕ່ທໍ່ນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນມີ
ໂອກາດ ທີ່ຈະເຄື່ອນໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ ພາຍໃຕ້ ຄວາມຄາດໝາຍທີ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ ຈາກທັງ
ສອງຝ່າຍ.”
ສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແລ້ວ, ນີ້ແມ່ນບົດສາກພາກຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງປະຫວັດສາດ
ທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອຍາວນານ ແລະສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນ.
In the wake of broken negotiations in Hanoi, Vietnam between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, questions remain about the future of relations between the two countries. On "Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren," VOA correspondents who were in Hanoi analyze the situation and former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson explains the art of negotiation with North Korea. VOA's Elizabeth Cherneff has more.
The abrupt end to the recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam took many in the international community by surprise.
Even after the breakdown of talks, both sides were sending strong messages, says VOA's Paris Huang, who covered the summit in Hanoi.
Paris Huang, VOA Mandarin Service
"The day after the summit, at midnight, North Korea called a presser at the Melia hotel. And it was the North Korean foreign minister (who) was briefing the reporters. And that was very rare and it also shows that they do have something they want to say, which is different from America's account."
The collapse of negotiations prompted action from South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, says VOA's Steve Miller, who is in Seoul.
STEVE MILLER, VOA SEOUL CORRESPONDENT
"He directed all of his ministers and his cabinet to work together to try and really confirm what is the actual gap between denuclearization ideals between Pyongyang and Washington and look for ways to narrow the gap."
Those high-stakesdiplomacy efforts are inherently complex, says former United Nations Ambassador Bill Richardson, who has traveled to North Korea many times.
BILL RICHARDSON, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UNITED NATIONS
"I think both leaders miscalculated each other. In other words, the staffs were realistic. The staffs knew there were wide gaps on sanctions, on what denuclearization means, on a peace treaty, on all sorts of issues, on the sequencing, even a framework of negotiations."
But Richardson says he's cautiously optimistic about future progress.
BILL RICHARDSON, FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR
"Even though the summit ended bad and there was a diplomatic setback for both leaders, I don't think it's the end. I think there's an opportunity to move forward under more realistic expectations on both sides."
For the U.S. and North Korea, it's the latest chapter in a long and complicated history.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ