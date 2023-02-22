ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ພວມຖືກຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງໜັກ ໃນການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະເລກັບຣັດເຊຍ ລະຫວ່າງຄົບຄອບນຶ່ງປີ ໃນການຮຸກຮານຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ຕຳນິກ່າວວ່າ ຈະເປັນໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ ສຳລັບມົສກູ. ແຕ່ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ທີ່ປະເທດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມທີສາມ ຢູ່ໃນການຊ້ອມລົບນັ້ນ ຄືຈີນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃນການຮ່ວມຊ້ອມລົບສາມຝ່າຍ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດນີ້?
ນັກວິເຄາະຈຳນວນນຶ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງຈີນ ການຊ້ອມລົບໂມຊີ ສອງ (Mosi II) ຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງທະເລອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບການແລກປ່ຽນທາງທະຫານ ແລະມີມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະເປັນການມອງທາງດ້ານການທູດ.
“ຈີນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍຈາກການຊ້ອມລົບເຫລົ່ານີ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳ
ເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໂພລ ນັນຕູລຢາ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຈາກ ສູນກາງສຶກສາຍຸດທະສາດ ອາ ຟຣິກາໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ. “ເປັນການສົ່ງສັນຍານຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດອາຟຣິກາອື່ນໆ ທີ່ວ່າການເຝິກຊ້ອມທາງທະຫານແກ່ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ບັດນີ້ກັບມາຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ ຈີນ ແລະກອງທັບປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ພາກັນກັບຄືນມາ” ຫລັງຈາກຫລາຍປີທີ່ໄດ້ປິດຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງການແຜ່ລະບາດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບ ຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວໂດຍສະເພາະ ແມ່ນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ມີອິດທິພົນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ການຊ້ອມລົບຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເກືອບເວລາດຽວກັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດເຝິກຊ້ອມ ຢັ້ງຢືນສົນທິສັນຍາ ຢູ່ໃນເຄັນຢາ ແລະພຽງຫລັງຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນຳພາການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະເລຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງຂອງອ່າວກີເນຍ.
South Africa is under fire for hosting joint naval exercises with Russia during the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, with critics saying it will be a propaganda victory for Moscow. But what does the third participant in the drills, China, have to gain from the tripartite exercises taking place this week?
Some analysts told VOA that, in China’s case, Exercise Mosi II, off South Africa’s east coast, is less about a real exchange of military prowess and more about important political and diplomatic optics.
“China has a lot to gain from these exercises,” said Paul Nantulya, from the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington. “It is sending a very powerful signal to other African countries that in-person military training is now back on the table. ... China and [its] People’s Liberation Army are basically back” after years of closed borders during the pandemic.
He said the drills were also sending a message to China’s competitors, namely the U.S., that Beijing has military clout in the region. The South Africa war games are taking place at almost the same time as the U.S. Army’s Exercise Justified Accord in Kenya and just after U.S.-led maritime exercises off the Gulf of Guinea.