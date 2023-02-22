ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ພວມຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບຮ່ວມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄົບ​ຄອບ​ນຶ່​ງປີ ໃນການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຕໍ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວນ​ເຊື່ອ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ທີ​ສາມ ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ນັ້ນ ຄືຈີນ ຈະໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົ​ນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້?

​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ການ​ຊ້ອມລົບໂມ​ຊີ ສອງ (Mosi II) ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ແລ​ກ​ປ່ຽນທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ມີ​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ເປັນການມອງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ.

“ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລ​າຍ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ

ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂພລ ນັນ​ຕູ​ລ​ຢາ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຈາກ ສູນ​ກາງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ອາ ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. “ເປັນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານແກ່​ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ກັບ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໂຕະ ຈີນ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ ພາ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຄືນມ​າ” ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຫລາຍປີທີ່​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ກ່າວໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ ແມ່ນສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງໄດ້ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ. ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ເກືອບ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເຝິກຊ້ອມ ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຄັນ​ຢາ ແລະ​ພຽງ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອ່າວກີ​ເນຍ.

South Africa is under fire for hosting joint naval exercises with Russia during the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, with critics saying it will be a propaganda victory for Moscow. But what does the third participant in the drills, China, have to gain from the tripartite exercises taking place this week?

Some analysts told VOA that, in China’s case, Exercise Mosi II, off South Africa’s east coast, is less about a real exchange of military prowess and more about important political and diplomatic optics.

“China has a lot to gain from these exercises,” said Paul Nantulya, from the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington. “It is sending a very powerful signal to other African countries that in-person military training is now back on the table. ... China and [its] People’s Liberation Army are basically back” after years of closed borders during the pandemic.

He said the drills were also sending a message to China’s competitors, namely the U.S., that Beijing has military clout in the region. The South Africa war games are taking place at almost the same time as the U.S. Army’s Exercise Justified Accord in Kenya and just after U.S.-led maritime exercises off the Gulf of Guinea.