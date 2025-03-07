ການເທຂາຍຮຸ້ນໃນຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ Wall Street ໄດ້ກັບມາເປັນປົກກະຕິອີກຄັ້ງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກມາດຕະການພາສີຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຕົກລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.
ດັດສະນີ S&P500 ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ 1.8 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ກັບມາຕົກອີກຄັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຟື້ນຕົວເລັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ຟື້ນຕົວກັບມາໄດ້ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ດັດສະນີ Dow Jones Industrial Average ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ 427 ຈຸດ ຫຼື 1 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ດັດສະນີ Nasdaq Composite ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ 2.6 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ປິດຕະຫຼາດຕ່ຳກວ່າລະດັບສູງສຸດທີ່ເຮັດໄວ້ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຮຸ້ນໄດ້ຕົກລົງແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະສະເໜີໂຈະການຂຶ້ນພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ໄວ້ໄລຍະນຶ່ງເດືອນ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ສຳລັບສິນຄ້າຫຼາຍລາຍການທີ່ນຳເຂົ້າຈາກປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ກໍຕາມ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທັງໝົດນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ພາສີເປັນພຽງເຄື່ອງມືໃນການເຈລະຈາຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ຈະເປັນນະໂຍບາຍຖາວອນ ແລະ ສຸດທ້າຍທ່ານອາດຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງສົງຄາມການຄ້າໄດ້ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນເສຍຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເງິນເຟີ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງຄົງກົດດັນຕໍ່ໄປດ້ວຍການຂຶ້ນພາສີນຳເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມີກຳນົດຈະມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນທີ 2 ເມສາ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາຂອງພາສີນຳເຂົ້າທີ່ເພີ່ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກໍຍິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນທະວີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ. ເມື່ອວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຊ່ອງທາງ” ເຫຼືອສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດພາສີນຳເຂົ້າຈາກ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ຊຶ່ງມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
“ຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຜ່ອນຄາຍບັນຍາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນໂດຍທົ່ວໄປຫຼາຍປານໃດ,” ທ່ານ ຢັງ ຢູ ມາ ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍການລົງທຶນຂອງບໍລິສັດ ບໍລິຫານຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ BMO ກ່າວ. ທ່ານເສີມວ່າ “ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆຍັງຄົງລະມັດລະວັງໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມປັດຈຸບັນ ຈົນກວ່າພາບລວມຂອງພາສີຈະຊັດເຈນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”
ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກມາກ່າວແລ້ວວ່າ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຄົວເຮືອນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງກຽມຮັບມືກັບເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນເນື່ອງຈາກພາສີ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາຫຼຸດລົງ.
