ການ​ເທ​ຂາຍ​ຮຸ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ Wall Street ໄດ້​ກັບ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.

ດັດ​ສະ​ນີ S&P500 ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ 1.8 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແລະ ກັບ​ມາ​ຕົກ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ກັບ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ດັດ​ສະ​ນີ Dow Jones Industrial Average ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ 427 ຈຸດ ຫຼື 1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແລະ ດັດ​ສະ​ນີ Nasdaq Composite ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ 2.6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແລະ ປິດ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໄວ້​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​.

ຮຸ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໂຈະການຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໄວ້ໄລຍະນຶ່ງເດືອນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສິນ​ຄ້າຫຼາຍ​ລາຍ​ການ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈາກປະ​ເທດ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ພາ​ສີ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຖາ​ວອນ ແລະ ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ເສຍ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ອື່ນໆ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ເມ​ສາ ແລະ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເ​ຂົ້າ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກໍ​ຍິ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ທະ​ວີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ. ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ” ເຫຼືອ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈາກ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

“ຂໍ້​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄາຍ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ,” ທ່ານ ຢັງ ຢູ ມາ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຝ່າຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ BMO ກ່າວ. ທ່ານ​ເສີມ​ວ່າ “ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວ​ດ​ລ້ອມ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ພາບ​ລວມ​ຂອງ​ພາ​ສີ​ຈະ​ຊັດ​ເຈນຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ກ່າວ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​, ຄົວ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ກຽມ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ສີ ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາຫຼຸດ​ລົງ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Wall Street's sell-off kicked back into gear on Thursday, and a U.S. stock market rattled by President Donald Trump's tariffs and uncertainty about the economy fell sharply.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.8% to resume its slide after a small recovery clawed back some of its sharp drop over recent weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 427 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.6% to finish more than 10% below its record set in December.

Stocks fell even though Trump on Thursday offered a one-month reprieve from his 25% tariffs on many goods imported from Mexico and Canada.

All the moves keep hope alive that Trump may be using tariffs as just a tool for negotiations rather than as a permanent policy and that he may ultimately avoid a worst-case trade war that grinds down economies and sends inflation higher.

But Trump is still pressing ahead with other tariffs scheduled to take effect April 2. And the growing back-and-forth moves on tariffs are only amping up the uncertainty. It was just on Monday that Trump said there was "no room" left for negotiations that could lower the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which took effect Tuesday.

"These exemptions don't do much to resolve the general air of uncertainty," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. "Businesses will still be cautious in the current environment until a lot more of the tariff picture is clear."

U.S. businesses are already saying they're confronting chaos because of all the uncertainty coming out of Washington. U.S. households are bracing for higher inflation because of the tariffs, which is sapping their confidence.